Rockford, IL

1440 WROK

World Famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Returns to Rockford This Weekend

The iconic vehicle shaped like a hot dog on a bun, called the "Wienermobile", used to promote Oscar Mayer products in the United States is coming to Rockford. I grew up in Madison, Wisconsin just a few miles from, the now-defunct, Oscar Mayer meat processing plant. This catch little Oscar Meyer wiener song has been around my entire life. I was one of the catchiest jingles on TV. Plus, their hotdogs were a pretty regular part of my summertime childhood diet.
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

WTF?! Did Illinois Man Steal A Walmart Register For His Home!?

Nostalgia is a powerful thing. It has the ability to transport us back in time to a simpler, more innocent era where things were just a little bit more fun. It's why so many of us love to collect and display nostalgic items in our homes, even if they're not something you'd ordinarily find in a modern home.
FREEPORT, IL
1440 WROK

I Had ChatGPT Write Poetry About Rockford, Illinois

Unless you've been living under a rock you have probably heard of ChatGPT. It is the brand new AI website that will seemingly do anything for you. It has only been available to the public for a few months but it has taken the internet by storm. Everyday people find new uses for it. Some useful, some not. Some ethical, some quite not. Just do a cursory search on one of your social media platforms and you'll see the result.
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Downtown Illinois Boutique Closing for Good with a Twist

Downtown Rockford is about to pull a big flip on us and with the flip we're losing a super cute boutique. In the past decade or so, there have been a lot of changes in downtown Rockford, including the creation of a lot of small businesses. Unfortunately we've also seen a lot of small businesses close, espeically in the last few years.
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Discovery Center In Rockford Announces Plans For 2023

The Discovery Center in Rockford, IL is set to have an exciting year with a variety of events for families to enjoy. From space-themed adventures to exploring the world of engineering, there's something for everyone at the Discovery Center. One of the highlights of the winter and spring season is...
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater

A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
MILWAUKEE, WI
1440 WROK

These 22 Bars Are The Friendliest in Northern Illinois

Tavern, lounge, and tap, if the bar you're hanging out at has one of those words in the name, chances are it's the friendly kind of place where everyone might know your name. It's where you go when taking your date to meet your friends, it's where you go when she breaks up with you. It's your joint for celebrating a child's birth and a fallen comrade's life. It's where you want to be to feel a sense of community—a comfortable place to be yourself and enjoy life, a good meal, and some delicious drinks.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

UPDATE: City of Rockford Cancels Snow Emergency

The City of Rockford has cancelled the citywide snow emergency that was announced earlier today (1/25/2022.) This means that parking regulations will be in effect, with the odd side of the street designated for parking today at 6:00 PM, and the even side of the street designated for parking tomorrow at 8:00 AM. The snow emergency will remain in effect until the public works department deems it is no longer necessary.
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Rockford’s Annual Homeless Count Begins

Today, January 23, 2023, the City of Rockford Health & Human Services staff, in partnership with the Northern Illinois Homeless Coalition, Park District Police, Rockford Police Department and Rockford Fire Department will begin the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Annual Point in Time (PIT) Count of the Homeless. The count will take place from 3 p.m. today until 3 p.m. the following day, and will cover both sheltered and unsheltered homeless individuals within Boone, Winnebago and DeKalb Counties.
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

City of Rockford Names New Poet Laureate and Youth Poet

The City of Rockford, in partnership with the Rockford Public Library and the Rockford Area Arts Council, has recently named Jenna Goldsmith as the City's 2023-2024 Poet Laureate and Kaila Anderson as the City's 2023 Youth Poet. Both of these individuals will be succeeding Christine Swanberg and Giulyana Gamero, respectively, in these honorary positions.
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

One Problematic Highway Interchange in Illinois Will Soon Get a Major Redo

Illinois drivers will soon experience the difference a Diverging Diamond Interchange can bring to problematic highway merging on the I-39 corridor. Highway driving doesn't usually bother me, but getting onto the highway or off it when you don't have much room to merge sets my nerves on edge every single time. Bad words come out of my mouth every time I try to get onto or off the bypass at the Harrison exit in Cherry Valley, but thankfully that area will soon undergo a major reconstruction project.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Identity of 24-Year-Old Illinois Man Killed in Horrific I-39 Crash Revealed

The name of a man who died in a two-car crash Monday morning (1/23) on Interstate 39 has been released following an autopsy by the Winnebago County Coroner's office. Around 10 am on Monday morning (1/23) the Illinois Department of Transportation reported a detour off the interstate after the accident on I-39 closed the northbound lanes between Mulford Road and Harrison Road.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

Rockford, IL
1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

