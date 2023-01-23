Read full article on original website
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
World Famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Returns to Rockford This Weekend
The iconic vehicle shaped like a hot dog on a bun, called the "Wienermobile", used to promote Oscar Mayer products in the United States is coming to Rockford. I grew up in Madison, Wisconsin just a few miles from, the now-defunct, Oscar Mayer meat processing plant. This catch little Oscar Meyer wiener song has been around my entire life. I was one of the catchiest jingles on TV. Plus, their hotdogs were a pretty regular part of my summertime childhood diet.
Viscosity Tubes Exhibit in Rockford’s Discovery Center: A STEM Adventure for Kids
The Discovery Center Museum in Rockford, Illinois has recently unveiled a new hands-on science exhibit, thanks to the support of Thermo Fisher Scientific. The exhibit, called the Viscosity Tubes exhibit, explores the concept of viscosity in a fun and engaging way for children of all ages. Understanding Viscosity through the...
WTF?! Did Illinois Man Steal A Walmart Register For His Home!?
Nostalgia is a powerful thing. It has the ability to transport us back in time to a simpler, more innocent era where things were just a little bit more fun. It's why so many of us love to collect and display nostalgic items in our homes, even if they're not something you'd ordinarily find in a modern home.
I Had ChatGPT Write Poetry About Rockford, Illinois
Unless you've been living under a rock you have probably heard of ChatGPT. It is the brand new AI website that will seemingly do anything for you. It has only been available to the public for a few months but it has taken the internet by storm. Everyday people find new uses for it. Some useful, some not. Some ethical, some quite not. Just do a cursory search on one of your social media platforms and you'll see the result.
Beloved Illinois Burger Joint May Have Been Set On Fire On Purpose
15th & Chris, one of Northern Illinois' most beloved burger restaurants, known for its delicious burgers and fries, and shakes, has been a staple in the community for almost 5 years. However, the restaurant recently suffered a significant setback this weekend after a fire that caused over $100,000 in damages.
Hey Rockford, Find Out How Close a Meth Lab is to You With This Interactive Map!
Want to know how close a Meth Lab is to your home, or even where you work? Check out this interactive "Find a Meth Lab" map! METHLABFINDER. Ever sat in your living room and thought, "man, I wonder how close by a meth lab is..." Probably not, but thankfully I've found a tool that can help you find one. Is there anything I can't do for you? Check this out...
Downtown Illinois Boutique Closing for Good with a Twist
Downtown Rockford is about to pull a big flip on us and with the flip we're losing a super cute boutique. In the past decade or so, there have been a lot of changes in downtown Rockford, including the creation of a lot of small businesses. Unfortunately we've also seen a lot of small businesses close, espeically in the last few years.
Discovery Center In Rockford Announces Plans For 2023
The Discovery Center in Rockford, IL is set to have an exciting year with a variety of events for families to enjoy. From space-themed adventures to exploring the world of engineering, there's something for everyone at the Discovery Center. One of the highlights of the winter and spring season is...
Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater
A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
Identity of Deceased Man Stolen in Funeral Home Van is Revealed
A man who died of natural causes last Thursday (1/19) in a Rockford area hospital is finally going to be able to rest in peace following the theft of a funeral home van that he was inside of. According to a press release from the Winnebago County Coroner's office, last...
These 22 Bars Are The Friendliest in Northern Illinois
Tavern, lounge, and tap, if the bar you're hanging out at has one of those words in the name, chances are it's the friendly kind of place where everyone might know your name. It's where you go when taking your date to meet your friends, it's where you go when she breaks up with you. It's your joint for celebrating a child's birth and a fallen comrade's life. It's where you want to be to feel a sense of community—a comfortable place to be yourself and enjoy life, a good meal, and some delicious drinks.
UPDATE: City of Rockford Cancels Snow Emergency
The City of Rockford has cancelled the citywide snow emergency that was announced earlier today (1/25/2022.) This means that parking regulations will be in effect, with the odd side of the street designated for parking today at 6:00 PM, and the even side of the street designated for parking tomorrow at 8:00 AM. The snow emergency will remain in effect until the public works department deems it is no longer necessary.
Rockford’s Annual Homeless Count Begins
Today, January 23, 2023, the City of Rockford Health & Human Services staff, in partnership with the Northern Illinois Homeless Coalition, Park District Police, Rockford Police Department and Rockford Fire Department will begin the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Annual Point in Time (PIT) Count of the Homeless. The count will take place from 3 p.m. today until 3 p.m. the following day, and will cover both sheltered and unsheltered homeless individuals within Boone, Winnebago and DeKalb Counties.
Another Storm Takes Aim at Illinois, 1/2 Foot of Snow Possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through late afternoon on Wednesday (1/25) for most of northern Illinois, with some areas downstate getting over half a foot of accumulation. Flurries are expected to begin early Wednesday morning across the state with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected in the...
City of Rockford Names New Poet Laureate and Youth Poet
The City of Rockford, in partnership with the Rockford Public Library and the Rockford Area Arts Council, has recently named Jenna Goldsmith as the City's 2023-2024 Poet Laureate and Kaila Anderson as the City's 2023 Youth Poet. Both of these individuals will be succeeding Christine Swanberg and Giulyana Gamero, respectively, in these honorary positions.
How Long Below Freezing Temps Stick Around to Torture Illinois?
If it seems like we have not had sunshine or anything close to mild temperatures for a while, you would be right. And it doesn't look like we have anything resembling a warm-up in the near future. According to the current forecast from the Weather Channel, it will drop below...
One Problematic Highway Interchange in Illinois Will Soon Get a Major Redo
Illinois drivers will soon experience the difference a Diverging Diamond Interchange can bring to problematic highway merging on the I-39 corridor. Highway driving doesn't usually bother me, but getting onto the highway or off it when you don't have much room to merge sets my nerves on edge every single time. Bad words come out of my mouth every time I try to get onto or off the bypass at the Harrison exit in Cherry Valley, but thankfully that area will soon undergo a major reconstruction project.
Identity of 24-Year-Old Illinois Man Killed in Horrific I-39 Crash Revealed
The name of a man who died in a two-car crash Monday morning (1/23) on Interstate 39 has been released following an autopsy by the Winnebago County Coroner's office. Around 10 am on Monday morning (1/23) the Illinois Department of Transportation reported a detour off the interstate after the accident on I-39 closed the northbound lanes between Mulford Road and Harrison Road.
Identity of Illinois Man Killed in Collision Near Belvidere Is Revealed
The identity of a man who was killed in a head-on collision this past weekend in Belvidere has been revealed following an autopsy by the Winnebago County Coroner's Office. According to the press release, the fatal crash happened on Saturday morning (1/21) around 7:30 am when two vehicles collided in the 9700 block of Route 76.
Woman Missing From Chicago Area Since 2017, Remains Found
Not the ending that friends and family were looking for, but a missing persons story from the Chicago area has an ending. DuPageCountySheriff. Sad news in the DuPage County, IL area as the remains of a local woman missing since 2017 have been found. Here was the post from the...
