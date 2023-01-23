Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longhorns With Late Game Surge to Win Over Smyer
SMYER, TX – The Lockney Longhorns (11-11, 3-5) traveled to play the Smyer Bobcats (5-20, 3-5) on Wednesday in a district game. Lockney’s defense held the Bobcats to seven points in the first quarter, and the Longhorns lead 15-7. Smyer would outscore Lockney in the second quarter, but...
Lady Winds Win Over New Deal on Wednesday
NEW DEAL, TX – The Floydada Lady Winds (14-11, 5-5) played the New Deal Lady Lions (13-14, 4-6) in a district matchup on Wednesday. It was a slow start offensively for the Lady Winds, as New Deal had the lead after the first quarter, 10-7. Floydada would start the...
Lady Horns Win Back-to-Back District Games
SMYER, TX – The Lockney Lady Horns (19-9, 6-4) played the Smyer Lady Cats (6-22, 0-10) on Wednesday in a district matchup. Lockney started the first quarter with aggression and was able to gain the lead, 17-10. The Lady Horns started to pull away in the second quarter as...
Floyd County District Battle on Friday
FLOYDADA, TX – The #14-ranked Floydada Whirlwinds (25-5, 7-1) will host the Lockney Longhorns (11-11, 3-5) for a district matchup on Friday. Lockney won their last game against Smyer 61–48. Floydada was victorious in their last game as they won 105–75 over the #15 New Deal Lions.
