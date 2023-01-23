ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

US105

Pics – Dream Home In Killeen Texas Has Everything

Believe it or not, this mansion is right off Highway 195 between Ding Dong and Killeen, Texas. It sits on over 40 acres of fenced property, and features over 4,000 feet of living space in the with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms in the main house alone. You can enjoy hiking, lounging, swimming, and a host of other outdoor living experiences.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Lupita's in Waco celebrates eight-year anniversary

WACO, Texas — What may seem like another day in January to some, is a milestone day for Lupita's Bakery and Restaurant in Waco. Since 2015, the local Mexican restaurant has built not only a following of customers, but a second family of supporters. Andrea Kosar of the Central...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Baylor president addresses campus security

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The president of Baylor University is informing the public about campus security. Dr. Linda A. Livingstone said in her weekly President’s Letter that this comes in light of some recent crimes which happened off campus. She is reassuring the public that Baylor takes the safety and security of students, faculty, staff and visitors very seriously.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Foster A Grandparent Initiative Seeks Bell County Volunteers

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is calling on all seniors and adults over the age of 55 to volunteer, mentor, and serve children with exceptional needs. Now considered a legacy program, the Foster A Grandparent initiative piloted in Denton, Texas and...
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

MCC blocks TikTok usage on campus networks, devices

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – McLennan Community College has blocked access to TikTok on all College networks and College-owned devices. This comes after Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s recent directive banning TikTok for all state agencies – and also following suit with other Texas community colleges and four-year colleges and universities. The College says it is also doing this to protect the security of its information, network and critical infrastructure.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Central Texas Volunteers Prepare for “Point-In-Time Count”

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) — The 2023 Point-In-Time Count is an assessment that measures how many people are experiencing homelessness on a single day here in Central Texas. Today, volunteers gathered to make sandwiches and fill thank you gift bags with supplies and other foods you can eat without heat sources, for P.I.T Participants to give to the individuals experiencing homelessness that they will speak with tomorrow.
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Construction coming to Copperas Cove City Hall

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – To anyone about to do business at Copperas Cove City Hall, things will be a little different in the next few days. The City said on Wednesday afternoon that a contractor will be working in the rear of City Hall, located at 914 S. Main Street, on Thursday, January 26 and Friday, January 27. During these two days, the parking lot will be barricaded off with no vehicle entry authorized.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
baylorlariat.com

Homeless community asks for new involvement from students

McLennan County’s homeless rates fluctuate over the years and many remain struggling to find housing constantly. There are many stigmas that exist regarding homelessness. The homeless community has a different message to Baylor students about the type of aid they need. According to Data USA, out of McLennan County’s...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen homeless population decreased in annual homeless count

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – According to the annual homeless count, Killeen’s homeless population showed a decrease. The City of Killeen partnered with the Texas Homeless Network, the Central Texas Homeless Coalition and other organizations on Thursday in an effort to measure homelessness across the city and the region in the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count. The initial count in Killeen is 169, according to this year’s regional PIT lead. This number was above 200 in 2022.
KILLEEN, TX

