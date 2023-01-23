Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pics – Dream Home In Killeen Texas Has Everything
Believe it or not, this mansion is right off Highway 195 between Ding Dong and Killeen, Texas. It sits on over 40 acres of fenced property, and features over 4,000 feet of living space in the with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms in the main house alone. You can enjoy hiking, lounging, swimming, and a host of other outdoor living experiences.
Lupita's in Waco celebrates eight-year anniversary
WACO, Texas — What may seem like another day in January to some, is a milestone day for Lupita's Bakery and Restaurant in Waco. Since 2015, the local Mexican restaurant has built not only a following of customers, but a second family of supporters. Andrea Kosar of the Central...
fox44news.com
Baylor president addresses campus security
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The president of Baylor University is informing the public about campus security. Dr. Linda A. Livingstone said in her weekly President’s Letter that this comes in light of some recent crimes which happened off campus. She is reassuring the public that Baylor takes the safety and security of students, faculty, staff and visitors very seriously.
fox44news.com
Foster A Grandparent Initiative Seeks Bell County Volunteers
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is calling on all seniors and adults over the age of 55 to volunteer, mentor, and serve children with exceptional needs. Now considered a legacy program, the Foster A Grandparent initiative piloted in Denton, Texas and...
baylorlariat.com
‘Down but not out’: Tru Jamaica finds temporary home on campus after fire
“Tempting Texas tummies with a taste of Jamaica” — a fun tagline, a clever use of alliteration, but more than anything, an indication of the values that really make Tru Jamaica special. From the very beginning, it was just as much about the community as it was about...
Central Texas Roads To Be Prepped By TxDOT For Freezing Temperatures
Mother Nature can sometimes be a cruel mistress can't she be? We've discussed in the past when Texans decide to say something to her, and normally it does not go the way they want. But most of the time, we receive advance notice of the plans Mother Nature has for us, so we can plan for the future weather.
KWTX
‘Exciting things happening downtown:’ City of Waco continues developing downtown with new hotel project
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco announced one of the many up-and-coming projects downtown; the AC Marriott will be joining the handful of hotels downtown, benefitting both visitors and locals. “Things are happening here, a lot of great things,” City of Waco Director of Economic Development, Kent George,...
Peaceful Acres Horse Rescue in Temple, Texas Could Use Our Help
(Temple, Texas) - One thing most of us can agree on is that taking care of any animal is a big responsibility. Some of us have cats or dogs around our homes and they bring much happiness and sometimes chaos to our lives. But for other animals, they require more attention than others.
fox44news.com
MCC blocks TikTok usage on campus networks, devices
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – McLennan Community College has blocked access to TikTok on all College networks and College-owned devices. This comes after Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s recent directive banning TikTok for all state agencies – and also following suit with other Texas community colleges and four-year colleges and universities. The College says it is also doing this to protect the security of its information, network and critical infrastructure.
City of Killeen 'aware' of Conder Park, Long Branch Park lights
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is a segment on other changes being made in the Central Texas area. In a Saturday Facebook post, the City of Killeen says it is aware of the light fixtures being out at the Conder and Long Branch Parks. "The...
TxDOT to prepare Central Texas highways for possible freezing temperatures
WACO, Texas — Texas Department of Transportation crews will treat highways in the Waco district with a brine solution ahead of possible freezing temperatures beginning Monday, according to a TxDOT news release. The brine lowers the freezing point of moisture on the road to help prevent ice from forming.
fox44news.com
Central Texas Volunteers Prepare for “Point-In-Time Count”
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) — The 2023 Point-In-Time Count is an assessment that measures how many people are experiencing homelessness on a single day here in Central Texas. Today, volunteers gathered to make sandwiches and fill thank you gift bags with supplies and other foods you can eat without heat sources, for P.I.T Participants to give to the individuals experiencing homelessness that they will speak with tomorrow.
KWTX
Waco kickstarts glass recycling program, makes recycling easier for residents and businesses
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco, along with other organizations and corporations in the area, kickstarted the Glass for Good program in the community to make it easier for residents and businesses to recycle glass materials while also helping the environment. Purple bins will soon be scattered around...
fox44news.com
Construction coming to Copperas Cove City Hall
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – To anyone about to do business at Copperas Cove City Hall, things will be a little different in the next few days. The City said on Wednesday afternoon that a contractor will be working in the rear of City Hall, located at 914 S. Main Street, on Thursday, January 26 and Friday, January 27. During these two days, the parking lot will be barricaded off with no vehicle entry authorized.
baylorlariat.com
Homeless community asks for new involvement from students
McLennan County’s homeless rates fluctuate over the years and many remain struggling to find housing constantly. There are many stigmas that exist regarding homelessness. The homeless community has a different message to Baylor students about the type of aid they need. According to Data USA, out of McLennan County’s...
fox44news.com
Killeen homeless population decreased in annual homeless count
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – According to the annual homeless count, Killeen’s homeless population showed a decrease. The City of Killeen partnered with the Texas Homeless Network, the Central Texas Homeless Coalition and other organizations on Thursday in an effort to measure homelessness across the city and the region in the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count. The initial count in Killeen is 169, according to this year’s regional PIT lead. This number was above 200 in 2022.
KWTX
Sleep in Heavenly Peace, nonprofit that builds beds for children in need, opens chapter in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local nonprofit is working to make sure kids in need in the area have a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads and they’re asking for help as the need is great. Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a national nonprofit dedicated to building, assembling...
News Channel 25
'100 volunteers': Central Texas coalition performing homeless count, handing out food
CENTRAL TEXAS — The Central Texas Homeless Coalition is going the extra mile this week to do a homeless count and distribute some much-needed necessities. George Losoya, Director for area aging in Central Texas, works with the group. Losoya said in part, "It's really critical that we do a...
Ascension confirms layoffs in Texas
Ascension Seton is one of the Austin region's top employers with over 11,000 employees, according to the Austin Chamber of Commerce's May 2022 employee update.
Community members are concerned about the City of Temple's internal diversity program
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple community members are concerned about the city's internal diversity program, even though the City of Temple says they are working to promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). Temple residents are concerned the city isn't doing enough, claiming there's no longer a DEI Commission. "When people...
Comments / 0