Samsung's ultra-thin 65" OLED 4K TV goes 40% off for your game day watch party
If you're in the market for a big-screened OLED TV set, the S95B from Samsung is definitely worth your consideration. It measures less than 2 inches deep, it's packed full of all the latest technologies, and right now it's more than $1,000 off.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets unboxed a week ahead of its official launch
The Samsung Galaxy S23 unveiling is all set for February 1, 2023. Ahead of that, though, the Korean giant's upcoming flagship has been all but detailed in a plethora of leaks over the last few weeks. With just over a week left for Samsung to officially announce its flagship smartphone lineup of 2023, the flood of leaks continues. This time around, someone managed to get their hands on a retail unit of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, posting its unboxing video along with some camera samples.
The Google app is finally starting to look like it was made for Android 13
Google introduced the Material You evolution of its design language when it launched Android 12, and many of the company's apps were quick to adopt the new, wallpaper color-based design. There is still work left to do two years later, though. The company's flagship product, Search, is one of the last big apps to receive the makeover, but that's finally happening with the current beta version 14.4, which is adding new design elements for all Android phones out there.
OnePlus just confirmed a second 11-series phone launching next month
OnePlus is all set to announce the OnePlus 11 for international markets at its event scheduled for February 7. While we know that the Buds Pro 2 earbuds will also accompany the phone, so far we had only been expecting that single handset. Now some new teasers point to the presence of a second phone, and rather than a OnePlus 11 Pro like you might be hoping for, it looks like some markets will instead be getting the upper mid-range OnePlus 11R.
Pixel Launcher search is broken in Android 13’s latest release
Google tests out the best new Android features with QPR Beta builds exclusive to Pixel phones. However, beta builds are test mules and sometimes, they have bugs. The new Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2.1 is no different. It fixes problems with 5G connectivity and Bluetooth but also seems to include a bug triggered by the Pixel Launcher search, which makes the Pixel Launcher crash repeatedly, rendering nearly useless.
Google Messages could soon let you create your own profile
Google Messages has been on an update kick over the past few weeks, with most of the changes centered on the paint job and privacy. The messaging app was spotted with a slightly redesigned account switcher in line with the Material You theming. More recently, the service added end-to-end encryption for groups of up to 100 people, up from the previous limit of 21 members. Google also appears to be working on a new Messages feature that will allow users to create their own profiles.
Android Auto’s 8.7 update is probably not the one you’ve been waiting for
Google has been working on an Android Auto redesign for years now. The new look first leaked in September 2021 before the company made it official at I/O 2022. The Coolwalk UI entered beta testing in November 2022, with the big G finally announcing a stable release in January this year. As it turned out, though, Google's rollout pace has been languid, with only some lucky users getting access to the new design weeks after the announcement. The company has now released Android Auto 8.7 to the public through the Play Store, but sadly, it does not bring the new Coolkwalk redesign.
You can now turn off air quality alerts on your Google Pixel
Love it or hate it, you can't get rid of the At a Glance widget from your Pixel's home screen. Thankfully, Google has been consistently improving the widget since the launch of the 2021 Pixel 6, making it a handy and worthwhile addition to your Pixel's home screen. With the June 2022 Feature Drop, Google rolled out support for Air Quality Index (AQI) data. But unlike other additions to At a Glance, there was no way to turn off this option. Six months later, the company is adding the ability to turn off the widget's AQI alerts, though the option is not tucked where you'd expect it to be.
Will the Galaxy S23 series mark an end to Exynos? Samsung's Texas-sized answer is 'no'
Discerning Galaxy and Pixel phone owners haven't been pleased with the performance of Samsung's Exynos SoC. So hasn't Samsung. Every generation, some achievement gap gets benchmarked onto the public record and the people who care (including those who notice above-average degradation over the long term) might steer their savings towards another phone brand, perhaps one with silicon fabricated by rival TSMC — basically the source for mobile APs at the moment. But despite regular failures and a number of recent strategic retreats on this front, Samsung remains committed to a $17 billion multi-year bet it can do better with a new factory in the United States.
120 days with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has been about 99 too many
As generational improvements in traditional smartphones have slowed, folding phones have seemed to me like a more and more interesting avenue. Outside a Galaxy Z Fold 3 I had access to for about a week, though, I'd never spent much time with one. That is, until last year, when a confluence of deals meant I could get a Galaxy Z Flip 4 at a very appealing price point. But having used the Flip full-time for four straight months now, I'm surprised to find just how eager I am to get back to the world of boring, non-folding phones again.
Best Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite cases and covers in 2023
When it comes to watching content or browsing the web, a tablet is one of the best devices to use, thanks to its larger screen. The Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite is one of the best cheap Android tablets you can buy right now. Of course, you didn't save money getting a good budget tablet just to have it damaged, and getting a case is the best way to protect it. Here are the best Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite cases and covers.
OnePlus 11 official teaser videos show off upcoming flagship ahead of launch
OnePlus started out as a brand offering "flagship-killer" smartphones — devices with the crème de la crème specifications and the price tag of a mid-ranger. These days, the company still makes some of the best Android phones with their own unique identity, albeit with less aggressive pricing. We're expecting nothing less from the OnePlus 11, as the Chinese brand is now treating us to a couple of teaser videos showcasing the upcoming device.
Here’s your first look at the OnePlus Pad
OnePlus' next flagship phone is right around the corner: the OnePlus 11 will break cover on February 7, and while it remains the star of the show, there's a lot happening along the sidelines, too. The Chinese company recently confirmed the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus 11R, a mechanical keyboard developed in collaboration with Keychron, and judging by a recent teaser, OnePlus' long-rumored tablet could also debut at the same event. We now have our first look at the rumored tablet, which could hit store shelves branded as the OnePlus Pad.
Google Chrome helps you reign in notification-blasting websites
Google Chrome already has the ability to detect when your passwords have been compromised through the Safety Check feature. It does that by scanning your saved passwords and alerting you if any of them is exposed to a data breach. Safety Check offers a whole array of recommendations to keep you safe online on top of that. Now, Google is expanding the feature's capabilities to make it easier to revoke permissions granted to websites you've previously visited.
How to recover lost data on your Chromebook
Chromebooks provide advantages over Windows or Mac devices, such as ChromeOS's easy-to-use and fluid interface and robust security features. This means Chromebooks often have fewer problems than competing devices, but that does not mean they're free of issues. Even the best Chromebooks may run into issues with the hardware or operating system.
Your new Samsung Galaxy S23 could be even easier to set up
Google's Fast Pair eliminates the hassle of setting up new Bluetooth accessories. You bring a compatible smartwatch or earbuds near your phone, and a dialog box will automatically pop up to initiate the pairing process. Fast Pair is so good that the company even brought the feature to Chromebooks, Android TVs, and smart home devices. Now, it looks like Google is expanding Fast Pair capabilities to include setting up a new Android phone, with the feature potentially debuting on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.
Google is scrapping Chrome's screenshot editing tool after months of development
More than a year ago, Google started working on a tool for editing screenshots directly in their desktop browser. First featured in Chrome Canary version 98, this utility gained new functionality over months of work, and seemed as though it was destined to launch outside its feature flag as a tool available for all users. Sadly, Chromium commits made earlier this week point to the demise of the screenshot tool — at least in its current form.
Weekend poll: Do you use Bluetooth trackers?
I have an admission to make. Since my college days, one of my worst habits has been constantly misplacing my keys and my wallet. It's not that I leave them in places where they could get stolen, but instead, I'm always forgetting to grab them when I head out of the house. Thankfully, Buffalo's cold, harsh winters allow me to leave my car keys and wallet in my coat pocket, while a smart lock has made worrying about house keys a thing of the past.
Should you buy Google Pixel Buds Pro if you don't have a Pixel phone?
Quick answer: The Pixel Buds Pro are a great Android audio solution whether you own a Google Pixel phone or not. However, iPhone users will miss out on the app's features, since it's not available on iOS.
Qualcomm is now letting some lucky people test the latest Snapdragon-powered devices
Qualcomm's recent fan-building initiatives did little to match the efforts made by Intel and AMD to build a rabid following for their CPUs. For example, the company launched the Snapdragon Insiders program in 2021 to engage with customers by sharing new product announcements and smartphone photography tips. A few months later, a $1,500 smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders was released, albeit without the company's greatest processor at the time: the Snapdragon 888+. The phone had Snapdragon badges all over it, but it didn't push Qualcomm's technology any further than any other major Android phone, so it was hardly worth the high price. Qualcomm has come up with a new set of perks for Snapdragon Insiders, one that will give them early access to a wide variety of new Snapdragon-powered devices.
