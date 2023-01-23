Read full article on original website
Lady Winds and Lady Horns Face Off in District Action
FLOYDADA, TX – The Floydada Lady Winds (14-11, 5-5) and Lockney Lady Horns (19-9, 6-4) will battle in a crucial district game on Friday. The Lady Winds won their last game over New Deal 54–37. The Lady Horns defeated Smyer 56-28 on Wednesday. In their last matchup, the...
Floyd County District Battle on Friday
FLOYDADA, TX – The #14-ranked Floydada Whirlwinds (25-5, 7-1) will host the Lockney Longhorns (11-11, 3-5) for a district matchup on Friday. Lockney won their last game against Smyer 61–48. Floydada was victorious in their last game as they won 105–75 over the #15 New Deal Lions.
Lady Horns Win Back-to-Back District Games
SMYER, TX – The Lockney Lady Horns (19-9, 6-4) played the Smyer Lady Cats (6-22, 0-10) on Wednesday in a district matchup. Lockney started the first quarter with aggression and was able to gain the lead, 17-10. The Lady Horns started to pull away in the second quarter as...
Lady Winds Win Over New Deal on Wednesday
NEW DEAL, TX – The Floydada Lady Winds (14-11, 5-5) played the New Deal Lady Lions (13-14, 4-6) in a district matchup on Wednesday. It was a slow start offensively for the Lady Winds, as New Deal had the lead after the first quarter, 10-7. Floydada would start the...
Battle of Ranked Teams Ends With Whirlwinds Victorious
NEW DEAL, TX – The #14-ranked Floydada Whirlwinds (25-5, 7-1) traveled to play the #15-ranked New Deal Lions (17-7, 5-3) on Wednesday. From the opening tip, the Whirlwinds were able to apply pressure to the Lions and go on a run to open the game up. The Whirlwinds had...
Ingraham and West Texas Collective Perform This Weekend
LOCKNEY, TX – Live music returns to Floyd County this weekend. Charlie Ingraham will be on stage Friday night at the Old Maroon Saloon (615 U.S. 70 next to Dollar General), and West Texas Collective will perform on Saturday Night. The Old Maroon Saloon is also looking for musicians...
Weather related announcements for Tuesday, January 24
This list is shared with both KLBK and KAMC.
1 hospitalized after sledding accident Tuesday in Lubbock
EMS and Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a sledding accident Tuesday afternoon in the 1700 block of North Quaker Avenue.
2 captured after series of armed robberies in Lubbock
Police arrested two men, Romando Martinez, 30, and Samuel Mixon, 40, for the armed robbery of Dollar General at 1621 82nd Street in Lubbock, Texas. However, the two were tied to other recent cases.
Clerk ‘visibly shaken up’ in Yesway armed robbery, LPD report said
According to the police report in Lubbock, a robber came into the Yesway location while holding a firearm partially concealed in a shoulder bag.
‘Y’all broke my children’: Mother demands accountability from Slaton ISD over racial claims
SLATON, Texas— The mother of a Slaton ISD student demanded the school district be held accountable at a school board meeting on Thursday night. JaQuatta Manahan showed her frustration for Slaton ISD after she said her children were the victims of racial discrimination. EverythingLubbock.com previously reported Manahan’s daughter was sent to DAEP for 45 days […]
