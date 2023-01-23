ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Report: NC custody death followed repeated stun gun use

By The Associated Press
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SmwdE_0kOTaynW00

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police repeatedly used stun guns during a struggle with a man who died in custody this month, according to a report released Monday.

Officer stun guns made contact three times with Darryl Tyree Williams early Jan. 17 before he died at a hospital after being handcuffed, according to the report by the police chief. Police had previously said they used a stun gun, but the report provides further details.

The report said officers approached Williams as he sat in the driver’s seat of a parked car. Officers attempted to arrest him after they found a folded dollar bill with white powder in his pocket, the report said.

The report said Williams refused to put his hands behind his back to be handcuffed, resisted officers, ignored warnings that they would use stun guns and pushed them before running away. The report said two officers stunned him three times.

The report said Williams became unresponsive after he was handcuffed. Officers rendered aid until emergency medical personnel arrived, and Williams was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Five officers are on leave, and the State Bureau of Investigation is conducting a probe. The police department said it will seek a judge’s permission to release body camera video.

(WATCH BELOW: Person in custody after juvenile shot, killed in east Charlotte, CMPD says)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18uobn_0kOTaynW00

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Highway Patrol investigating fatal wreck in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck that happened Friday morning on Mitchell Mill Road in northeast Wake County. Around 8:40 a.m., troopers responded to the wreck that happened near the intersection with Pulley Town Road. This is a developing story. Check back...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Stabbing in Durham sends man to hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was transported to a hospital Wednesday after he was stabbed, according to the Durham Police Department. Just after 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 4600 block of Hillsborough Road. They found a man suffering from a stabbing. He was taken...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham police searching for colored-shoe robber

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – As Dr. Seuss once said, “one fish, two fish, red shoe, blue shoe”…or something like that. The Durham Police Department is looking for a man who is suspected of breaking into a business in the 100 block of Parrish Street on Wednesday. The man can be seen in a surveillance photo wearing one red and one blue shoe.
DURHAM, NC
WITN

Two Kinston residents charged in social media scam

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man and woman are accused of running a business scam on social media. Greene County deputies have charged Richard Moore, 52, and Kimberly Matthews, 45, with obtaining property by false pretenses and conspiracy to commit obtaining property by false pretenses. Authorities claim the...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Third person charged in Rocky Mount murder

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -A third suspect has been arrested and charged with murder stemming from a fight in Rocky Mount. Back on January 5th around 8:22 pm officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street in reference to a fight in progress. When officers arrived on scene they...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

Woman found dead in vehicle in Rocky Mount neighborhood

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount police are looking into a suspicious death from Friday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of South Grace Street after a woman was found unresponsive inside a vehicle. Despite attempts at life-saving measures, the 38-year-old woman could not be...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Woman charged with fatally shooting man in Durham park identified

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 26-year-old woman has been charged with murder after shooting a man at a Durham park on Friday, according to the Durham Police Department. The fatal shooting took place Friday night, shortly before 6 p.m. at Morreene Road Park, in the 1100 block of Morreene Road. Durham police said they found Alvis J. Gentry, 28, of Durham there suffering from a gunshot wound.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Late night business check leads to felony drug charge for Orange County man

GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A business check by deputies just after midnight Saturday led to a felony drug charge for an Orange County man. At 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, Alamance County Sheriff’s deputies said they were checking on a business in the 4000 block of N.C. 49 North near the Pleasant Grove community, according to the sheriff’s office.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Two killed in early morning Durham crash

DURHAM, N.C. — Two people were killed Tuesday in a crash in Durham. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a single-car crash involving a 2017 Chevy Camaro at the intersection of East Cornwallis Road and Beechwood Drive. Two people died at the scene. Limited...
DURHAM, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
127K+
Followers
148K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy