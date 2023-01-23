ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ShelterBox serves an historic 400k in 2022

By Drew Ascione
 4 days ago
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– ShelterBox has served more than 400,000 across the globe making 2022 a historic year for the organization.

The Santa Barbara based non-profit aided over 80,000 families through multiple global disasters from the war in Ukraine to climate crises impacting drought in East Africa to flooding in Pakistan.

“Last year was a truly historic year for ShelterBox. We responded to devastating natural disasters and were able to scale up our operations to meet unprecedented needs. But 2022 also showed that the global displacement has reached historic levels. More than 100 million people have now been forced from their homes by climate-driven disasters and conflicts. The need for emergency shelter is constant and increasing, and we are working tirelessly to continue to expand our reach and help the most vulnerable.”

- President of ShelterBox USA Kerri Murray

ShelterBox shipped mattresses to collective centers in Ukraine to assist those forced from their home, provided tool kits to repair damaged homes, and sent hygiene cash kits for refugees fleeing Moldova.

It also established programs sending winter resources to Ukraine as the conflict continues and more lose the normalcy they once knew.

Check out more o n ShelterBox efforts here.

