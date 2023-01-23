After 26 years, the original Sierra Grill has a sister location that recently opened in Atlantic Beach. Randy Bruce’s dad launched the first location decades ago, and now son is following in father’s footsteps. With a focus on healthy southwest style flavors, Sierra Grill separates itself from chains it might be compared to by offering locally sourced and fresh options that allow them to serve shrimp and seafood. Rance is on a new year healthy eating vibe, so Sierra Grill showed him that he can eat better while still getting full flavors and a full belly. www.sierragrilleab.com.

ATLANTIC BEACH, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO