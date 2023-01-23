ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Farm Share to host food bank Saturday with House of Prayer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share is hosting a food bank on Saturday to help those in need. The nonprofit organization, which is Florida’s largest food bank, joined with The House of Prayer will give away fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. The distribution will begin at 9 a.m....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Drive-in laser light show coming to Northeast Florida Fairgrounds

CALLAHAN, Fla. – Look up! A Jaw-dropping, family-friendly laser light show is coming to Northeast Florida Fairgrounds!. Grab your favorite people, pile into your car and drive to Callahan for a show featuring lights that dance to music. The spectacular show will be in town from Feb. 24 through Feb. 26.
CALLAHAN, FL
News4Jax.com

‘Dawgs getting Florida license plate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The University of Georgia will soon start to appear on Florida license plates, as its supporters have reached a presale benchmark for a specialty plate. Lawmakers have approved allowing specialty plates for the University of Georgia, the University of Alabama and Auburn University -- if presale requirements can be met.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

New plan expected for old River City Brewing Company site

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A plan for new apartments and a restaurant at the site of the old River City Brewing Company on Jacksonville’s Southbank has been delayed even though the old landmark restaurant was torn down. The update on the project has left many saying Jacksonville is at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Florida group wants to create law that allows terminally ill people to decide their death following shooting at Daytona Beach hospital

A Florida group is advocating for terminally ill people to have the right to request a doctor to provide them medication to end their suffering after a 76-year-old woman fatally shot her husband in a Daytona Beach hospital, according to Daytona Beach authorities. According to authorities, Ellen Gilland and her...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Family heirlooms missing after burglar ransacks Miramar home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A brazen home burglary in broad daylight has left some residents in Jacksonville’s Miramar neighborhood on-edge. It happened Tuesday afternoon at a house on Alhambra Drive in an area that’s well-known as a quiet part of Jacksonville. Homeowner Kathryn Bissette said she had come home and discovered that someone shattered a large glass door that separates her bedroom from the backyard.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

River City Style with Mindo Hats

Maria Pinto is a Hispanic who founded a premium hat brand Mindo Hats in 2021, headquartered in Fernandina Beach, FL. She inherited a passion for hats from her father and is committed to offer the finest hats her culture has to offer.Maria is inspired to design and bring to life premium headwear that perfectly complement your personal tastes and lifestyle. She only selects the finest of materials for her products, orders small batches, is committed to sustainability and fair trade manufacturing. These hats are available at her Online store and Wholesale to Resorts and Boutiques.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Sierra Grille offering healthy, fresh and nothing but the best

After 26 years, the original Sierra Grill has a sister location that recently opened in Atlantic Beach. Randy Bruce’s dad launched the first location decades ago, and now son is following in father’s footsteps. With a focus on healthy southwest style flavors, Sierra Grill separates itself from chains it might be compared to by offering locally sourced and fresh options that allow them to serve shrimp and seafood. Rance is on a new year healthy eating vibe, so Sierra Grill showed him that he can eat better while still getting full flavors and a full belly. www.sierragrilleab.com.
ATLANTIC BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Ohio city rewrites abortion ban, advocacy groups end lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Groups advocating for professional social workers and abortion rights said they have succeeded in forcing a small Ohio city to significantly narrow its ban on conducting or recommending abortions and so have ended their legal challenge. The lawsuit by the National Association of Social Workers and...
LEBANON, IN

