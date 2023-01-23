Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant Inspection: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Fugitive Friday: Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community’s help in finding man wanted for battery, meth possessionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Citing need for revenue, Orange Park approves new deal for red light camerasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Clay County Teacher of the Year, School-related Employee of the Year announcedZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County commissioners approve land use change to allow cell tower in MiddleburgJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
Farm Share to host food bank Saturday with House of Prayer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share is hosting a food bank on Saturday to help those in need. The nonprofit organization, which is Florida’s largest food bank, joined with The House of Prayer will give away fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. The distribution will begin at 9 a.m....
News4Jax.com
Drive-in laser light show coming to Northeast Florida Fairgrounds
CALLAHAN, Fla. – Look up! A Jaw-dropping, family-friendly laser light show is coming to Northeast Florida Fairgrounds!. Grab your favorite people, pile into your car and drive to Callahan for a show featuring lights that dance to music. The spectacular show will be in town from Feb. 24 through Feb. 26.
News4Jax.com
‘Dawgs getting Florida license plate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The University of Georgia will soon start to appear on Florida license plates, as its supporters have reached a presale benchmark for a specialty plate. Lawmakers have approved allowing specialty plates for the University of Georgia, the University of Alabama and Auburn University -- if presale requirements can be met.
News4Jax.com
DeSantis holds news conference in Miami
MIAMI – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Thursday afternoon in Miami. The livestream has ended.
News4Jax.com
New plan expected for old River City Brewing Company site
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A plan for new apartments and a restaurant at the site of the old River City Brewing Company on Jacksonville’s Southbank has been delayed even though the old landmark restaurant was torn down. The update on the project has left many saying Jacksonville is at...
News4Jax.com
Florida group wants to create law that allows terminally ill people to decide their death following shooting at Daytona Beach hospital
A Florida group is advocating for terminally ill people to have the right to request a doctor to provide them medication to end their suffering after a 76-year-old woman fatally shot her husband in a Daytona Beach hospital, according to Daytona Beach authorities. According to authorities, Ellen Gilland and her...
News4Jax.com
‘She can’t be replaced’: This week marks 33 years since Clay County woman’s brutal murder
CLAY COUNTY,Fla. – The last week of January is one Cheryl Turner always dreads. It’s when she thinks about her little sister, Teryl Orcutt, the most. “I miss a lot of things. I miss the fact that I can’t talk to her,” Turner said. “If we had cellphones then, I’d probably still have her voice on one of my answering things.”
News4Jax.com
Volunteers with Changing Homelessness, other local groups count homeless people in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Before the sun rose above the River City on Wednesday, volunteers with Changing Homelessness and other groups hit the ground in downtown Jacksonville, counting the number of people without homes. The goal is to better gauge where the needs are and how to help. Volunteers in...
News4Jax.com
Family heirlooms missing after burglar ransacks Miramar home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A brazen home burglary in broad daylight has left some residents in Jacksonville’s Miramar neighborhood on-edge. It happened Tuesday afternoon at a house on Alhambra Drive in an area that’s well-known as a quiet part of Jacksonville. Homeowner Kathryn Bissette said she had come home and discovered that someone shattered a large glass door that separates her bedroom from the backyard.
News4Jax.com
River City Style with Mindo Hats
Maria Pinto is a Hispanic who founded a premium hat brand Mindo Hats in 2021, headquartered in Fernandina Beach, FL. She inherited a passion for hats from her father and is committed to offer the finest hats her culture has to offer.Maria is inspired to design and bring to life premium headwear that perfectly complement your personal tastes and lifestyle. She only selects the finest of materials for her products, orders small batches, is committed to sustainability and fair trade manufacturing. These hats are available at her Online store and Wholesale to Resorts and Boutiques.
News4Jax.com
Sierra Grille offering healthy, fresh and nothing but the best
After 26 years, the original Sierra Grill has a sister location that recently opened in Atlantic Beach. Randy Bruce’s dad launched the first location decades ago, and now son is following in father’s footsteps. With a focus on healthy southwest style flavors, Sierra Grill separates itself from chains it might be compared to by offering locally sourced and fresh options that allow them to serve shrimp and seafood. Rance is on a new year healthy eating vibe, so Sierra Grill showed him that he can eat better while still getting full flavors and a full belly. www.sierragrilleab.com.
News4Jax.com
Woman wanted in Jacksonville Beach for exploitation of the elderly arrested in Montana
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A 52-year-old woman, wanted in Jacksonville Beach for exploitation of the elderly, was found Thursday in Missoula, Montana. Jacksonville Beach police said they began their investigation December 12. For about a year, the victim, a disabled 83-year-old man, was defrauded out of approximately $140,000. The...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville police: Missing man located by searchers, reunited with family
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 75-year-old man reported missing Thursday night was found safe, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the next day. The was last seen around 6:45 p.m. Thursday at his residence near Emerson Street and Interstate 95. He has reportedly been diagnosed with dementia, police said. The...
News4Jax.com
Family adamant others involved in ‘mass conspiracy’ to murder Jared Bridegan in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The widow and brother of a father of four killed last year in what police believe was a targeted ambush shooting in Jacksonville Beach opened up Thursday to the News4JAX I-TEAM about the arrest in the case and the questions still left in the investigation.
News4Jax.com
At least some teachers at every St. Johns County school participate in protest over pay, union says
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County teachers protested on Wednesday over pay. Dozens of teachers gathered before and after school and pledged to only work the hours they were paid for, nothing more. The protest stems from a contract dispute. Contract talks between the district and the...
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County teachers protesting salaries, calling it ‘Work to Contract Day’
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A group of teachers in St. Johns County plans to protest their salaries on Wednesday, calling it “Work to Contract Day.”. This comes after pay negotiations between the union and school district stalled. Teachers will be working only the 7.5 hours they’re paid...
News4Jax.com
Ohio city rewrites abortion ban, advocacy groups end lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Groups advocating for professional social workers and abortion rights said they have succeeded in forcing a small Ohio city to significantly narrow its ban on conducting or recommending abortions and so have ended their legal challenge. The lawsuit by the National Association of Social Workers and...
News4Jax.com
This group works to find affordable housing for St. Johns County’s homeless population, a mission that’s getting harder
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Johns County is in the middle of what some are calling an affordable housing crisis. Rents and home prices have skyrocketed in recent years, pushing some people to homelessness. As of this week, there are 351 homeless students in St. Johns County, according to...
News4Jax.com
3rd arrest made in connection to man who was strangled & shot in Riverside home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police say a third arrest has been made in connection to the murder of a man in Riverside, who investigators said was strangled, shot and robbed inside his home last August. Serena Dent, 25, was taken into custody in Texas and was extradited to Florida. She’s...
News4Jax.com
Woman recounts waking up in hospital, learning her mother, unborn twins didn’t survive street racing crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than a year after a deadly crash that police say was the result of street racing, one of the survivors who was an innocent victim shared her story with News4JAX. The wreck on July 16, 2021, on Edgewood Avenue North near Glen Street changed Chastyne...
Comments / 1