COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger. Wednesday, Parkview Hospital and UCHealth signed a definitive agreement to merge, after the two entities signed a non-binding agreement last October. Now, the merger goes to the Federal Trade Commission for approval. After that, it will move to the attorney general. The hospital expects the next two steps to be completed in 60-90 days and they hope the merger will be fully complete by mid-2023.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO