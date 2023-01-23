ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton County, KY

WDTN

Winter Storm Warning for Snow/Winter Mix

Tonight, a major winter storm moves into the region. This will bring in snow after midnight. The snow will fall steady and heavy at times, and road conditions will deteriorate. A heavy, wet snow will make for a very messy Wednesday morning commute. We expect to have 1″ south to 5″ north, of a Bellefontaine/Troy/Richmond line, on the ground by sunrise.
DAYTON, OH
linknky.com

Kenton, Campbell Counties issues level 1 snow emergency

Kenton and Campbell Counties have issued a level 1 travel advisory ahead of expected snowfall Tuesday night going into Wednesday morning. Kenton County has issued a snow emergency beginning at 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to a release sent by Communications Manager Sara Sgantas. Shortly after, the Campbell County Emergency Management Director, William Turner, issued a level 1 travel advisory beginning at 1 a.m.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for portions of the region

WILMINGTON, Ohio — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of the Scioto Valley. According to the National Weather Service, the advisory goes into effect at midnight this evening for the following counties in our area. Highland, Fayette, Ross, Pickaway, Hocking, Fairfield, Franklin, Madison, and Clinton Counties.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Timing & impact: Here's how much snow to expect around Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Another round of wet snow is on the way and this one will have a major impact on travel late Tuesday night and through Wednesday morning. Expect snow to begin to overspread the area after midnight (it may briefly start as rain and sleet before going to snow) and continue into early Wednesday morning. It's during this time that some areas could see some very heavy snowfall rates of an inch per hour, which will cause roads to become slick and snow-covered.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day: Snow on the way

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer says another La Niña storm will arrive in the Tri-State Wednesday morning bringing with it snow, sleet and/or rain. What type of precipitation you will see depends on how far north or south you are of Cincinnati. Because the weather...
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Travel Advisories, Snow Emergencies in the Area

Eagle Country 99.3 will update this page as new information comes in. Travel Advisories in the area as of Wed. at 10:58 a.m. Indiana travel status map can be found at https://www.in.gov/dhs/traveladvisory/. Franklin County - Orange. Means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a "watch"...
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
linknky.com

Multiple crashes across central Kentucky due to icy road conditions

Icy road conditions Friday morning caused multiple crashes and led to several interstate/road closures throughout central Kentucky. Lexington PD responded to ten injury collisions, 54 non-injury collisions, 12 motorist assists, and eleven traffic hazards between midnight and 8:30 a.m. Friday. On I-64 near mile marker 74, police reported a solid...
LEXINGTON, KY
WCPO

More snow coming this week: Winter Storm Watch in effect for most of Tri-State

Cold temperatures continue overnight into Tuesday with wind chills down into the teens at times, but it's Tuesday night we're watching for our next big snow event. Tuesday will be relatively quiet during the daytime hours with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures warming to 42. But this is ahead of another potent area of low pressure, which will unfold as another messy system Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
rnbcincy.com

Cincinnati: Snow Emergencies For The Tri-State

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Today there are snow emergencies for the Tri-State. Check out the list of closed schools below. Miami Township Hamilton County is declaring a snow emergency from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Jan. 25. All residents are to clear all vehicles from roads.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

LIST: Dozens of businesses, churches closed or delayed as snow moves through

We start our Sun-dey with some steady, heavy snow!. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Cities south of the 71/75 split will see primarily sleet this morning. Steady snow and our wintry mix continue through the midday hours today before tapering off by kickoff. Most cities from Cincinnati and NW into Indiana will see anywhere from 1-3" of slushy accumulation. Be mindful of slick travel through today with road temperatures around or below freezing. Actual air temperatures warm to the mid 30s later today.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

2nd snow storm this week expected to hit Miami Valley tonight

Sunday storm caused traffic wrecks Monday morning during morning commutes to work. While Sunday was the first real accumulation of snow in the Dayton area this year, another winter weather storm is headed for the region tonight. A low pressure system will bring another round of snow to the region...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared, all lanes open on north I-275 in Lawrenceburg

GREENDALE, Ind. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane on northbound I-275 in Lawrenceburg has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash blocking a lane along the interstate in Indiana, Friday afternoon. Traffic cameras from the Ohio Department...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
linknky.com

Construction begins on Darlas Drive to keep water away from yards, homes

Construction has been authorized for Darlas Drive in Cold Spring to combat flooding in yards and homes. Council passed a motion to implement a curb and gutter method, which consists of a short wall to act as a barrier between the street and yards, in addition to a gutter of flat concrete that drains water away from yards.
COLD SPRING, KY

