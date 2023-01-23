Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
LIST: Schools closed, delayed after overnight snow creates slick spots on roads
CINCINNATI — Several schools are closed or on a delay Friday after overnight snow showers dropped a dusting on roads, creating slick spots in some areas. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Friday morning is off a to very cold start. Temperatures are in the...
WDTN
Winter Storm Warning for Snow/Winter Mix
Tonight, a major winter storm moves into the region. This will bring in snow after midnight. The snow will fall steady and heavy at times, and road conditions will deteriorate. A heavy, wet snow will make for a very messy Wednesday morning commute. We expect to have 1″ south to 5″ north, of a Bellefontaine/Troy/Richmond line, on the ground by sunrise.
Yahoo Sports
These schools are closed or delayed Friday for road conditions, weather
Several schools in the region are operating on delays or are closed Friday. There is a light coating of snow on some streets and with temperatures in the low 20s early Friday, slick spots on the roads are a concern - especially on bridges and overpasses. The list below will...
linknky.com
Kenton, Campbell Counties issues level 1 snow emergency
Kenton and Campbell Counties have issued a level 1 travel advisory ahead of expected snowfall Tuesday night going into Wednesday morning. Kenton County has issued a snow emergency beginning at 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to a release sent by Communications Manager Sara Sgantas. Shortly after, the Campbell County Emergency Management Director, William Turner, issued a level 1 travel advisory beginning at 1 a.m.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for portions of the region
WILMINGTON, Ohio — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of the Scioto Valley. According to the National Weather Service, the advisory goes into effect at midnight this evening for the following counties in our area. Highland, Fayette, Ross, Pickaway, Hocking, Fairfield, Franklin, Madison, and Clinton Counties.
WHIO Dayton
Winter Storm Warning issued for most ahead of Wednesday’s storm with accumulating snow expected
Winter Storm Warning issued for Butler, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Warren, and Union Counties from 12 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Winter Storm Advisory issued for Mercer, Auglaize, Shelby, and Darke Counties from 12 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Winter Weather Advisory issued for Logan, Clark, Champaign, and Greene Counties from...
WKRC
Timing & impact: Here's how much snow to expect around Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Another round of wet snow is on the way and this one will have a major impact on travel late Tuesday night and through Wednesday morning. Expect snow to begin to overspread the area after midnight (it may briefly start as rain and sleet before going to snow) and continue into early Wednesday morning. It's during this time that some areas could see some very heavy snowfall rates of an inch per hour, which will cause roads to become slick and snow-covered.
WLWT 5
LIST: Greater Cincinnati counties under snow emergencies, travel advisories
Communities are starting to issues snow emergencies and travel advisories ahead of the winter storm taking aim at the Cincinnati area Wednesday morning. A Level 1 snow emergency or travel advisory is defined as motorists being advised to use caution due to hazardous road conditions resulting from accumulations of snow/and or ice.
Fox 19
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day: Snow on the way
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer says another La Niña storm will arrive in the Tri-State Wednesday morning bringing with it snow, sleet and/or rain. What type of precipitation you will see depends on how far north or south you are of Cincinnati. Because the weather...
eaglecountryonline.com
Travel Advisories, Snow Emergencies in the Area
Eagle Country 99.3 will update this page as new information comes in. Travel Advisories in the area as of Wed. at 10:58 a.m. Indiana travel status map can be found at https://www.in.gov/dhs/traveladvisory/. Franklin County - Orange. Means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a "watch"...
linknky.com
Multiple crashes across central Kentucky due to icy road conditions
Icy road conditions Friday morning caused multiple crashes and led to several interstate/road closures throughout central Kentucky. Lexington PD responded to ten injury collisions, 54 non-injury collisions, 12 motorist assists, and eleven traffic hazards between midnight and 8:30 a.m. Friday. On I-64 near mile marker 74, police reported a solid...
A few snow emergencies in effect where snow fell the most
Some counties in the Tri-State issued snow emergencies for early Wednesday morning before the reality of the weather came in to focus.
WLWT 5
Crashes along major highways causing traffic delays for commuters Friday morning
CINCINNATI — Crashes along major interstates are causing some traffic headaches for commuters Friday morning. I-74 eastbound is closed at Colerain Avenue and Beekman Street due to a crash. The left hand and right hand shoulder is blocked due to a crash on I-71 northbound at US-50. Three lanes...
WCPO
More snow coming this week: Winter Storm Watch in effect for most of Tri-State
Cold temperatures continue overnight into Tuesday with wind chills down into the teens at times, but it's Tuesday night we're watching for our next big snow event. Tuesday will be relatively quiet during the daytime hours with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures warming to 42. But this is ahead of another potent area of low pressure, which will unfold as another messy system Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: Snow Emergencies For The Tri-State
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Today there are snow emergencies for the Tri-State. Check out the list of closed schools below. Miami Township Hamilton County is declaring a snow emergency from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Jan. 25. All residents are to clear all vehicles from roads.
WLWT 5
LIST: Dozens of businesses, churches closed or delayed as snow moves through
We start our Sun-dey with some steady, heavy snow!. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Cities south of the 71/75 split will see primarily sleet this morning. Steady snow and our wintry mix continue through the midday hours today before tapering off by kickoff. Most cities from Cincinnati and NW into Indiana will see anywhere from 1-3" of slushy accumulation. Be mindful of slick travel through today with road temperatures around or below freezing. Actual air temperatures warm to the mid 30s later today.
dayton.com
2nd snow storm this week expected to hit Miami Valley tonight
Sunday storm caused traffic wrecks Monday morning during morning commutes to work. While Sunday was the first real accumulation of snow in the Dayton area this year, another winter weather storm is headed for the region tonight. A low pressure system will bring another round of snow to the region...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared, all lanes open on north I-275 in Lawrenceburg
GREENDALE, Ind. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane on northbound I-275 in Lawrenceburg has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash blocking a lane along the interstate in Indiana, Friday afternoon. Traffic cameras from the Ohio Department...
linknky.com
Construction begins on Darlas Drive to keep water away from yards, homes
Construction has been authorized for Darlas Drive in Cold Spring to combat flooding in yards and homes. Council passed a motion to implement a curb and gutter method, which consists of a short wall to act as a barrier between the street and yards, in addition to a gutter of flat concrete that drains water away from yards.
