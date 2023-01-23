CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Another round of wet snow is on the way and this one will have a major impact on travel late Tuesday night and through Wednesday morning. Expect snow to begin to overspread the area after midnight (it may briefly start as rain and sleet before going to snow) and continue into early Wednesday morning. It's during this time that some areas could see some very heavy snowfall rates of an inch per hour, which will cause roads to become slick and snow-covered.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO