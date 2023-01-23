ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha streetcar debate rolls into the Nebraska Legislature

By Cindy Gonzalez (Nebraska Examiner)
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21gv0s_0kOTa4tR00

OMAHA — Though Omaha city officials have greenlighted the $300 million-plus urban streetcar project, a Nebraska lawmaker is waving the caution flag and has proposed legislation that could disrupt the flow.

Among streetcar-related bills introduced by State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn is a call for the city or its streetcar authority to cover costs of gas and water utility work necessary to build the city-driven rail system.

Such language takes aim at a current conflict between officials of the city and the Metropolitan Utilities District over who should foot the bill for an estimated $20.5 million of utility line relocation and reinforcement needed to enable a safe downtown-to-midtown route.

Potential fallout

State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn (Courtesy of Unicameral Information Office)

MUD has balked at contributing any more than $4.2 million, saying a higher amount risks a rate hike across its four-county customer base or a delay in scheduled utility work for neighborhoods with older pipes and greater needs.

Omaha officials, on the other hand, have said many of the utility lines in the urban core are so old they’d need replacement even without the streetcar. The city is working on a possible compromise, but MUD general counsel Mark Mendenhall said his team has yet to see it.

Another Linehan bill calls for a restriction in tax-increment financing, a statewide development tool she believes has become overused, in some cases abused. TIF is the key revenue source in paying off debt for Omaha’s modern-day streetcar system.

The mayor has said since the start that the project would be done without raising city sales tax or property tax rates.

In discussing her legislative proposals, Linehan said she recognizes the importance of a vital urban core, especially to draw young talent, and she lauded Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s efforts to grow the state’s largest city.

But the streetcar venture has financial implications beyond Omaha, said Linehan, chair of the Legislature’s Revenue Committee. She thinks more airing is needed and looks forward to learning more during public hearings in the State Capitol.

Mutual high-rise at stake

“It’s not too late — it’s $400 million,” Linehan said, referring to the bonds the city is to sell to finance the project. That reflects contingency funding as well as the anticipated $306 million city officials have said gets the transportation system up and running in 2026.

“And it’s fair,” Linehan added, “that representatives other than people at the city are asking questions. Our job for the Legislature is to look out for the whole state, especially our own areas, and I’ve heard too many questions from too many people.”

Omaha city officials didn’t immediately respond to questions about the Linehan bills. The senator said she met a week ago with the mayor and her staff.

The proposed Mutual of Omaha tower on left. (Courtesy of Lanoha Real Estate Co.)

Like many Omahans, Linehan said she has watched as the streetcar was announced a year ago and progressed to the recent City Council vote approving the sale of about $440 million in bonds.

Stakes were higher as Mutual of Omaha made construction of its $600 million new downtown headquarters contingent on a streetcar system that would run past the insurance titan’s existing campus, likely upping that property’s value.

Poised to be the tallest building in the city, Mutual’s new offices are to rise where the W. Dale Clark Library was demolished.

TIF law change

An independent consulting firm has told city leaders that anticipated new development and higher property values sparked by the streetcar should produce enough TIF revenue to pay off the bonds (without a tax rate increase).

Generally with TIF, a long-standing economic growth tool authorized by state law, a real estate developer takes out a loan for eligible costs on a blighted project site that’s been approved for redevelopment by a city. The city must find that the project wouldn’t happen but for the subsidy.

The debt is paid with increased property taxes generated on the new development. After the loan  period, typically 15 or 20 years, the higher property tax revenue then starts flowing to traditional sources such as school districts. (During the TIF loan schedule, the owner continues to pay property taxes to those normal sources on any valuation that existed prior to the improvement.)

With the streetcar project, TIF is being used in ways not yet tried in Omaha.

For example, one revenue stream calls for creation of a special TIF district along and around the streetcar corridor, and future increased property taxes from existing businesses in that area are to go toward paying off bonds.

It also comes with consequences for the State of Nebraska.

– State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn

As proposed, Linehan’s Legislative Bill 389 would preclude the TIF tool from being used twice on a property within a 50-year period.

The senator said she hopes to learn more during the related public hearing about how such a restriction might affect the streetcar’s financial plan.

‘What is going on?’

She said her concern about Omaha’s streetcar shot up after the city-MUD debate.

“When I see two governing bodies in a battle like that, I’m like, ‘OK, what is going on?’ ” she said.

Linehan believes that the cost of utility replacements for a development site that otherwise wouldn’t need them shouldn’t fall on MUD ratepayers. MUD ratepayers live in three counties in addition to Douglas.

As planned, the streetcar would run on fixed tracks along Farnam and Harney Streets, between 10th and 42nd Streets. North-south legs would stretch along 10th Street between Cass and Harney, and a portion of Eighth Street.

“It is a wonderful project,” Linehan said. “It also comes with consequences for the State of Nebraska. Incentive programs will be used. When TIF is used, especially when it’s used on something not old or blighted, that takes money away from other property tax entities — schools, for example.”

Streetcar fans, which include local developers and business leaders who foresee the urban core transportation mode as a growth stimulator and talent magnet, saw recent high-profile pushback from Omaha billionaire Warren Buffett, who recommended a vote of the citizens.

More legal shifts eyed

A few other state senators have introduced related bills this legislative session. Among them:

Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha has proposed allocating $100 million to the Omaha streetcar initiative, with half of that going to create a North Omaha route.

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha has called for a change in the law to require a public vote on any TIF subsidy over $20 million.

MUD Board Chair and former state legislator Tanya Cook said the public utility board is not inclined to change scheduled infrastructure work in higher-risk areas to meet the streetcar demands. She said MUD remains hopeful for an agreement with the city, as it could set a precedent on future projects.

Meanwhile, Linehan said she and her constituents welcome the state-level discussion.

“They would be disappointed if I didn’t do something,” she said.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUBSCRIBE

Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com . Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter .

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 8

doug kobylasz
4d ago

we don't need a streetcar we need to have our system we have upgraded and our roads repaired the streetcar will only benefit a smaller majority of people our visitors don't like to drive on our roads because of its status

Reply
3
Helen Moran-Barrickman
4d ago

we do not need the street cars what's wrong with orbit didn't we just redo all the streets to accommodate the buses. also how about let's spend all that money on fixing the roads in Omaha every time I hit a pothole it cost me $200 and some change because I throw my car out of alignment we don't need the street cars mayor Strother promised something she isn't going to be able to deliver she sold this city out by allowing Mutual of Omaha to relocate downtown and tore down a perfectly good Library why all for her benefit somehow down the line it's going to benefit her.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETV.com

Gov. Pillen backs school choice in Nebraska with proposed tax break

LINCOLN, Neb. — Joined by educators and students from private and parochial schools across Nebraska, Gov. Jim Pillen backed a new proposal to give tax breaks to families with children in private schools. "No matter what socio-economic background you come from, if public education isn't for you, you ought...
NEBRASKA STATE
Lootpress

New bill would increase speed limits to 80 mph on interstates

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – If one West Virginia State Senator can convince his colleagues, you might be able to drive faster on Interstates throughout the state. Republican Senator Robert Karnes, representing the 11 district, has proposed Senate Bill 34. Senate Bill 34 would change the speed limit from 70 mph to 80 mph on interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways in West Virginia.
UTAH STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 7 Largest Landowners in Iowa

Iowa is a state known for its lush landscapes and bountiful resources, making it an ideal place for large-scale farming. That’s why you’ll find big farming operations like Dandyland and Amana Farms in Iowa. But farmers aren’t the only ones staking their claim. The federal government, land trusts and the state also own large portions of land.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

State Auditor: Iowa school funding bill ‘fundamentally irresponsible’

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - State Auditor Rob Sand voiced his opposition to a school funding bill that would create tax-payer-funded education savings accounts for each student to pay for tuition, tutoring, and other costs of attending a private school. The plan would give any Iowa student, regardless of income,...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Rule Changes Make Way for Governor Kim Reynolds’ School Choice Bill for Debate

(Des Moines, IA) Governor Kim Reynolds’ School choice has failed in the Iowa House Appropriations committee in the last two years, but a proposed change is letting Governor Kim Reynolds’ bill bypass the hurdle. The proposed rule means all bills that go through the newly formed House Education Reform Committee are exempt to the process. Normally, proposals involving state spending must pass through each chamber’s Appropriations committee, but not this year.
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Opinion | School Choice: A terrible policy with terrible consequences

Iowa Republicans’ school choice bill will weaken our education system. The signature piece of legislation proposed during the opening of the 2023 legislative session would introduce a universal Education Savings Account that parents could open for a child currently enrolled in elementary, middle, or high school. The accounts are...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

The Most Dangerous Intersection In The State Of Iowa

Anytime you get behind the wheel of the car, you're putting your life, and other lives at risk. Even if you're only driving 20 mph through a residential neighborhood, accidents can happen, and people do get hurt. According to HG Legal Resources, there have been over 300 traffic fatalities per year in Iowa for almost a century.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa grocers end bottle redemption as new bottle bill rules start

Iowa's new bottle bill rules took effect on Jan. 1 and changes are slowly rolling out in the state's can redemption industry.Driving the news: Lawmakers overhauled the state's collection process last year, which required stores to collect empty cans and bottles and return customer deposits on them.The new law allows grocery stores to retire their collection programs if a redemption center is within a 10- to 15- mile radius.Handling fees paid by beverage distributors to redemption centers also increased from 1 to 3 cents per container.What's happening: Some grocers, like Whole Foods in West Des Moines and Hy-Vee off Ankeny...
IOWA STATE
AOL Corp

Small-town nursing homes closing amid staffing crunch

WAUKON, Iowa — Marjorie Kruger was stunned to learn last fall that she would have to leave the nursing home where she’d lived comfortably for six years. The Good Samaritan Society facility in Postville, Iowa, would close, administrators told Kruger and 38 other residents in September. The facility joined a growing list of nursing homes being shuttered nationwide, especially in rural areas.
POSTVILLE, IA
Axios Des Moines

RAGBRAI 2023 route guesses and most common cities

Data: RAGBRAI; Map: Axios VisualsSaturday's RAGBRAI route reveal is one of the state's most anticipated announcements, as Iowans prepare to don their spandex again and voyage across the state on two wheels. State of play: We asked you recently for guesses on this year's route — and you all most certainly believe Des Moines will return as an overnight town again for the first time in a decade.The majority of guesses are that the route starts at Sioux City, then goes to Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Ames, Des Moines, Grinnell, Iowa City and ends in Davenport.🤔 Our guess: We've been a bit nosy ourselves in trying to figure out the big route.The only hint we've found is a 2013 photo uploaded by the Register to its public photo service site on Jan. 25 with the caption, "RAGBRAI last visited Des Moines in 2013."What's next: Attend Saturday's announcement party for $50 or watch on Facebook between 8-8:30pm to learn the route.
DES MOINES, IA
KELOLAND TV

SD House delists Gregory pumped-storage project

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A potential pumped-storage water project in Gregory County is another step closer to being removed from South Dakota law. The state House of Representatives voted 45-24 on Wednesday to take it off the state water resources management system list. “We’re not trying to stop a...
GREGORY COUNTY, SD
WOWT

Former Grand Island superintendent hired in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The superintendent Grand Island Public Schools who resigned her position earlier this month has been appointed to lead the Cedar Rapids Community School District after a unanimous vote at Thursday’s board meeting. Cedar Rapids TV station KRCG reported that Dr. Tawana Grover will take...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa House District #23 Representative Ray Sorensen Hearing Both Sides of Proposed ESA House File 68

(Greenfield) Iowa House District #23 Representative Ray Sorensen says there are a lot of “Flag Planters” on both sides of the Governor’s School Choice Bill. In his latest newsletter, Representative Sorensen says he attended forums in Greenfield and Winterset on Saturday. He says in Greenfield, constituents were heavily against the bill, and in Winterset, they were heavily for it.
IOWA STATE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy