Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.Northville HeraldGrand Prairie, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Woman Loses Her Life After Threatening To Blackmail Married Lover. Should You Put Your Life On The Line For Love?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekendAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Related
WFAA
The iconic costumes of "Pretty Woman: The Musical"
"Pretty Woman: The Musical" presented by Broadway Dallas is now on stage at the Music Hall at Fair Park through February 5. Go to broadwaydallas.org for tickets and show times. The show moves to Fort Worth and Bass Performance Hall February 7-12. You can find tickets and show times at basshall.com.
papercitymag.com
1990s Country Music Makes a Glorious Comeback at a Fort Worth Rodeo Party Like No Other — The Grand Entry Gala Keeps the Fun Rolling
Tracy Byrd, Mark Chesnutt, and Neal McCoy perform at the Junior League of Fort Worth Grand Entry Gala. )Photo by Canon Elizabeth Photography) Fort Worth loves the rodeo. Every January, rodeo season arrives with the annual Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. For the past 10 years, the Junior League of Fort Worth has ushered in this much beloved time in Cowtown with the Grand Entry Gala. This is no ordinary gala with it taking place on Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum’s arena floor.
WFAA
KIDZ BOP is going on tour! Here's when & where they'll be in Texas
TEXAS, USA — If you're looking for a kid-friendly event to wrap up your family's summer, this is it! KIDZ BOP is getting ready to kick off their 2023 US tour, KIDZ BOP: Never Stop. Four new KIDZ BOP kids - Jackson, Kiya, Shila, and Tyler - will perform...
Favorite Texas jeweler launches new Yellow Rose collection at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
There's big beads-and-bangles news coming from a tiny house set up on the west side of the Metroplex - at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.Popular Texas jeweler Kendra Scott has launched a new ranch-inspired capsule collection called (what else?) Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott that'll be sold across the rodeo circuit in major Texas cities this year. But before it saddles up and rides into Houston, Austin, or San Antonio, the collection has lassoed its big reveal in Cowtown.Visitors to the FWSSR will find the Kendra Scott tiny house pop-up shop on the Go Texas Plaza at the...
WFAA
REWIND: The cowboy who made cowboys cool
FORT WORTH, Texas — Maybe you can call it the “Yellowstone Effect,” but the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo can see a renewed interest in the western lifestyle and the “cowboy way.”. But it is the only life Kelly Riley knows. “My dad was a...
These are Apparently the Top 20 Worst Places to Live in Texas
Texas is a vast and wonderful state. From Dallas, TX south to San Antonio, and from East to West there are so many great places to settle down and raise a family. But like Bon Jovi said every rose has its thorn, and here are Texas' top 20 of 'em.
WFAA
Ella Mai making stops in Texas for 'Heart On My Sleeve' tour
TEXAS, USA — Whether you're "tripping" on love, looking to get "boo'd up," or not looking for "another love song," there's going to be a spot for you in Texas for Ella Mai's upcoming tour. The R&B singer-songwriter just announced that she's taking her 2022 album, "Heart On My...
Dallas bakery has the best chocolate cake in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate cake is one of those desserts that can be consumed on any occasion and, usually, always bring a smile to someone’s face. It’s time to celebrate the greatness and tastiness that is chocolate cake because Friday, January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day! “Chocolate triggers the release of serotonin and endorphins, which are neurotransmitters for happiness and pleasure.
Dave Matthews Band is bringing summer tour to Dallas
DALLAS — Dave Matthews Band is making a pair of Texas stops this summer on a tour coinciding with the launch of their 10th studio album "Walk Around The Moon." After playing a trio of dates in Mexico, Dave Matthews Band will kick off its U.S. tour at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, Texas on May 19, followed by another Texas stop at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, on May 20.
orlandoparkstop.com
New Details Revealed for Universal Theme Park in Texas – Universal Kids Frisco
Universal Parks & Resorts have announced that a brand new theme park is being built in Frisco, Texas—but it will be unlike any of their existing parks. This new destination will feature kid-friendly rides set within immersive lands, as well as a 300-room hotel. Thanks to some newly released...
A 'prohibition experience' bar - secret phone number required - is coming to North Texas
THE COLONY, Texas — Flappers, prohibition and Jazz music galore!. If the "Roaring Twenties" sparks your fancy, then get ready to light up a cocktail and a cigar! There is a new, 1920s-inspired prohibition experience coming to North Texas in March. It's a speakeasy called "Red Phone Booth." Red...
WFAA
Another round of wintry weather next week? Some in North Texas have a chance.
DALLAS — After snow in parts of the region on Tuesday, could we be in for another wintry mix next week?. First off, the good news: This weekend doesn't look too bad!. After lots of sunshine Friday, clouds are back on Saturday. A few showers are possible, mainly to the east of the metroplex, but it's nothing to cancel plans over.
A New Universal Theme Park Is Coming to Texas—Here’s What We Know
Universal Parks & Resorts is no stranger to immersing its fans in fantastic new worlds. Whether it be the beloved Harry Potter World—where you really feel like you’re in a Harry Potter movie—or Springfield, home of The Simpsons, millions of fans flock to Universal parks around the world every year for unmatched theme park experiences.
Best chefs, bakeries and new restaurants: North Texans fill up James Beard semifinalists list
DALLAS — One of the top culinary awards named several North Texas restaurants, bakeshops and chefs as semifinalists Wednesday. The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists ahead of finalist nominees on March 29 and the winners announcements on June 5. The Beard awards aim to "recognize exceptional talent and...
dallasexpress.com
French-Themed Restaurant to Open New Location
A Dallas-based soufflé restaurant is set to open a new location in Plano in 2023. Rise is a local restaurant and wine bar that serves seasonal soufflés and other classic French-inspired cuisine. The website describes the restaurant as “an intimate salon de soufflé, wine bar, and bistro designed with French influence.”
Award-winning sandwich shop opens new location in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — You can never have too many sandwich shops to pick from for your lunch or even dinner desire, but looking to find award-winning sandwich shops could prove difficult. Well, it would be difficult, unless you’re living in North Texas as another Capiotti’s location is opening up...
These Texas pizza places ranked among best in North America: report
Pizza, there's truly no better gameday or cheat meal that exists on this earth other than a beautiful doughy, saucy, cheesy pizza with toppings galore (or no toppings for you plain pizza lovers).
Woman struck and killed by Greyhound bus in Downtown Dallas
DALLAS — A woman was hit and killed by a Greyhound bus in Downtown Dallas early Friday morning, police said. The crash happened near Elm and Austin streets, about two blocks from the downtown Greyhound station. Police at the scene said the bus, which was full and bound for...
2 Texas coffee shops ranked among the 25 best in the entire country: Report
Everyone loves a good cup of coffee, whether it's to get your day started or get you through the afternoon to push to the end of the work day. If you're looking for a good latte, macchiato, or just a cup of black coffee, there's no shortage of amazing coffee shops in the country.
WFAA
Dallas, TX
53K+
Followers
397
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Dallas local newshttps://www.wfaa.com/
Comments / 0