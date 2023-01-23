ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

WFAA

The iconic costumes of "Pretty Woman: The Musical"

"Pretty Woman: The Musical" presented by Broadway Dallas is now on stage at the Music Hall at Fair Park through February 5. Go to broadwaydallas.org for tickets and show times. The show moves to Fort Worth and Bass Performance Hall February 7-12. You can find tickets and show times at basshall.com.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

1990s Country Music Makes a Glorious Comeback at a Fort Worth Rodeo Party Like No Other — The Grand Entry Gala Keeps the Fun Rolling

Tracy Byrd, Mark Chesnutt, and Neal McCoy perform at the Junior League of Fort Worth Grand Entry Gala. )Photo by Canon Elizabeth Photography) Fort Worth loves the rodeo. Every January, rodeo season arrives with the annual Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. For the past 10 years, the Junior League of Fort Worth has ushered in this much beloved time in Cowtown with the Grand Entry Gala. This is no ordinary gala with it taking place on Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum’s arena floor.
FORT WORTH, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Favorite Texas jeweler launches new Yellow Rose collection at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

There's big beads-and-bangles news coming from a tiny house set up on the west side of the Metroplex - at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.Popular Texas jeweler Kendra Scott has launched a new ranch-inspired capsule collection called (what else?) Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott that'll be sold across the rodeo circuit in major Texas cities this year. But before it saddles up and rides into Houston, Austin, or San Antonio, the collection has lassoed its big reveal in Cowtown.Visitors to the FWSSR will find the Kendra Scott tiny house pop-up shop on the Go Texas Plaza at the...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

REWIND: The cowboy who made cowboys cool

FORT WORTH, Texas — Maybe you can call it the “Yellowstone Effect,” but the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo can see a renewed interest in the western lifestyle and the “cowboy way.”. But it is the only life Kelly Riley knows. “My dad was a...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Ella Mai making stops in Texas for 'Heart On My Sleeve' tour

TEXAS, USA — Whether you're "tripping" on love, looking to get "boo'd up," or not looking for "another love song," there's going to be a spot for you in Texas for Ella Mai's upcoming tour. The R&B singer-songwriter just announced that she's taking her 2022 album, "Heart On My...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Dallas bakery has the best chocolate cake in Texas, among best in US: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate cake is one of those desserts that can be consumed on any occasion and, usually, always bring a smile to someone’s face. It’s time to celebrate the greatness and tastiness that is chocolate cake because Friday, January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day! “Chocolate triggers the release of serotonin and endorphins, which are neurotransmitters for happiness and pleasure.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Dave Matthews Band is bringing summer tour to Dallas

DALLAS — Dave Matthews Band is making a pair of Texas stops this summer on a tour coinciding with the launch of their 10th studio album "Walk Around The Moon." After playing a trio of dates in Mexico, Dave Matthews Band will kick off its U.S. tour at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, Texas on May 19, followed by another Texas stop at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, on May 20.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Another round of wintry weather next week? Some in North Texas have a chance.

DALLAS — After snow in parts of the region on Tuesday, could we be in for another wintry mix next week?. First off, the good news: This weekend doesn't look too bad!. After lots of sunshine Friday, clouds are back on Saturday. A few showers are possible, mainly to the east of the metroplex, but it's nothing to cancel plans over.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

French-Themed Restaurant to Open New Location

A Dallas-based soufflé restaurant is set to open a new location in Plano in 2023. Rise is a local restaurant and wine bar that serves seasonal soufflés and other classic French-inspired cuisine. The website describes the restaurant as “an intimate salon de soufflé, wine bar, and bistro designed with French influence.”
PLANO, TX
CW33

Award-winning sandwich shop opens new location in North Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — You can never have too many sandwich shops to pick from for your lunch or even dinner desire, but looking to find award-winning sandwich shops could prove difficult. Well, it would be difficult, unless you’re living in North Texas as another Capiotti’s location is opening up...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
WFAA

Woman struck and killed by Greyhound bus in Downtown Dallas

DALLAS — A woman was hit and killed by a Greyhound bus in Downtown Dallas early Friday morning, police said. The crash happened near Elm and Austin streets, about two blocks from the downtown Greyhound station. Police at the scene said the bus, which was full and bound for...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

WFAA

