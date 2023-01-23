Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
Weekend Spotlight: Adult fun with whisky tasting, DJ dancing, and Camden Winterfest
Ahh, the weekend. Just out of three back-to-back storms and time for some calm. How refreshing. This weekend promises adult fun in all forms: whisky tastings, jumping into ice-cold bodies of water, dancing, and vibing to some sweaty music. Basement Club Vibes at Sophia. Friday, January 27 —Belfast. Sophia,...
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/28 and 1/29
Happy Friday, everyone! This weekend, there are plenty of things to do around Maine, and there are some fun things going on that you might want to take the kids to. There are a couple of fishing derbies, a Winterfest, a craft fair, and more. If you are having an event or know of an upcoming event, you can email me the details and I will make sure to mention it. Have a great weekend.
penbaypilot.com
Maureen Egan’s ‘Invincible Summer’ landscapes on display in February
ROCKPORT — During the month of February, the Rockport Public Library will be hosting an exhibit of art by Rockport author and artist Maureen Egan. The show is entitled “Invincible Summer” and will be on view on the library’s Art Wall from February 2 through 27.
This Massive (& Gorgeous) Waterville, Maine Home is For Sale & You NEED to See The Photos!
When it comes to Central Maine real estate, one thing rings true. There is a vast array of home sizes, shapes, prices and features here in the greater Kennebec Valley. I often find myself scrolling through the MLS just seeing what has sold, or what has just hit the market.
penbaypilot.com
For emerging Maine artist Holden Willard, inclusion in CMCA Biennial show, ‘is beyond my wildest dreams’
ROCKLAND — Maine’s favorite, and longest-running (since 1978) statewide juried art exhibition opens January 28 at CMCA’s Rockland gallery. The CMCA Biennial features 35 artists in all phases of their vocation. Some are local, some as far as Germany, but all have connections to this state, and were chosen by two jurors from an applicant pool of 423 artists.
penbaypilot.com
Rockland diorama triggers memories, teaches visual history lesson
ROCKLAND — “Gil will point out his grandparents,” said Ann Morris, curator of the Rockland Historical Society. A diorama of a historic Rockland scene is now on display at the Historical Society, giving a home audience an opportunity to engage in new discoveries and old memories thanks to a year-long loan from the Penobscot Marine Museum and a certain artist whose modeling career flourished following a stroke in the 1970s.
wabi.tv
Locals assist Ellsworth nonprofit after store floods
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An area nonprofit dedicated to helping the community had their shoe on the other foot Thursday. Staff at the Community Closet in Ellsworth came in Thursday morning to find water everywhere after their storefront flooded. They say the shop’s roof is in poor shape, and clothes...
hotelnewsresource.com
Sale of Three Independent Hotels in New England Including Ocean Gate Resort in Southport, Maine Closes
JLLs Hotels & Hospitality Group closed the sale of the leisure hotel portfolio totaling 169 keys. JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of a portfolio of three recently renovated, independent leisure hotels totaling 169 keys in high-barrier, drive-to New England markets.
An Open Apology to ‘Daryl’ at the L.L.Bean Store in Freeport, Maine
What I want and you've got (forgiveness) may be hard to handle. But here it goes. I apologize in advance for the tardiness of this apology. It’s been roughly 30 years since I behaved childishly in your presence at L.L. Bean in Freeport, Maine. It had been a long...
Check Out The Most Majestic Maine Horses Playing in The Snow
The recent snow storm blanketed Maine with tons of snow. Many of us and our kiddo's, mind included, enjoyed playing in this fluffy mess. Not only did our children and friends take part in the snow storm, but our beloved Maine animals did as well!. Photographer, Dave Dostie was able...
penbaypilot.com
Esther Dondis, obituary
ROCKLAND — Esther Dondis, better known known as Essie, died on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Sussman House in Rockport after a short illness. She was 98 years old. Essie Hoffman, along with her twin brother Ed, was born in Canton, Ohio in 1924, the child of immigrants. She was a star athlete playing tennis competitively and winning a state title. She graduated from Ohio University and then moved to New York City to work in advertising.
Brewer Restaurant & Bar To Reopen Thursday
After a brief hiatus, a local favorite will open their doors again next week!. If you have been driving by High Tide in Brewer the last several weeks, and wondering why the parking lot is empty, you need not wonder anymore. As a rule, January is the slowest month in...
L.L. Bean renovating flagship store, opening new Mass. location
PEABODY - Iconic New England brand L.L. Bean is making over its flagship store in Maine while also planning to open a new outlet in Massachusetts.The company said the $50 million renovation at its retail campus in Freeport will improve accessibility, offer "immersive experiences" for customers and "honor the New England village aesthetic while celebrating the company's Maine legacy."The store will keep normal operating hours during the project, but there will be some temporary changes like the closure of the 1912 cafe. L.L. Bean in Freeport is the second most visited tourist attraction in Maine, the company says.For those that don't want to make the drive north, it was also announced this week that an L.L. Bean outlet is coming to the Northshore Mall. Mall owner Simon Property Group said furniture store Arhaus and salad eatery Sweetgreen are also opening this year as part of the Promenade redevelopment. "Additional new retailers and dining destinations are soon to follow," Simon said.L.L. Bean currently has nine Massachusetts outlets in Berlin, Boston, Burlington, Dedham, Hadley, Mansfield, Mashpee, Millbury and Wareham.
penbaypilot.com
Betty Stetson Cameron, notice
CAMDEN — Betty Stetson Cameron, 93, widow of the late Clifford R. Cameron, Sr., died on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at the Sussman House in Rockport. A complete obituary will be published later. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home &...
foxbangor.com
Community raises funds for Maine musician who lost his home
BELFAST -- The Waldo County Community is helping a Maine musician get back on his feet. On December 20 of last year, Brice Sinclair and his wife Marylyn Wood-Sinclair lost their home in a house fire. The blaze destroyed $300,000 worth of pianos, music equipment, and vinyl records. Now, community...
penbaypilot.com
Carver Memorial Library announces February 2023 programs
SEARSPORT — Carver Memorial Library, in Searsport, has announced its programming for February 2023. Drop in to make Valentines, greeting cards, and pop-ups. All ages, children and adults. Take Your Child to the Library Day. Friday, February 3, 10:30am. Come to a special storytime. We will also launch our...
lcnme.com
Simmons Seafood Market Sells Direct to Community in Damariscotta
Simmons Seafood Market opened its doors at 49 Main St. in Damariscotta this month, bringing customers fresh seafood purchased directly from fishermen and processed in house. A grand opening at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 and continued expansion will bring prepared meals, wholesale, and local boutique offerings in coming weeks.
wabi.tv
Four cows killed in Union barn collapse
UNION, Maine (WABI) - Four cows were killed after a barn on a Union farm collapsed, trapping more than 50 animals inside. Green Meadow Farm says the barn collapsed early Wednesday morning with cows and pigs inside. The Penobscot Bay Pilot reports that Union officials are saying snow and rain...
Heavy, wet snow causes athletic domes in Maine to collapse
PORTLAND, Maine — Two athletic domes in Maine have collapsed under the weight of heavy, wet snow from multiple winter storms within a week. The indoor practice facility at the University of Maine in Orono collapsed at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. According to Tyson McHatten, senior associate athletic director...
mainebiz.biz
Maine's 2022 top 10 'hottest towns' for home sales reflect booming market
The 2022 home-buying trends for Maine real estate show that fewer homes are hitting the market, resulting in competitive offers from demanding buyers, according to this year's "Maine's Hottest Towns" top 10 rankings. The list, compiled by Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough, measures which towns and cities had the...
