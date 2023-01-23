ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadspin

Ebony and Irony: QB who lost scholarship for using N-word on video gets offer… from an HBCU

As Signing Day approaches, Nease High’s disgraced quarterback Marcus Stokes has a second chance at fulfilling his college football aspirations. After a senior season in which Stokes gained 2,672 yards, rushed for 496 yards, and scored 28 touchdowns, the four-star passer (or 3-star, depending on where you look) accepted an offer from Billy Napier’s Florida Gators. Then, at the tail end of the year, the knucklehead fumbled the ball in the most teenage way possible by singing the N-word on social media, which resulted in Florida pulling his offer.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reveals What's 'Changed His Life' In Colorado

Deion Sanders is quickly becoming a fan of his new surroundings. Colorado's college football head coach gleefully shared his love of Vail's ski resort after a weekend trip with his partner, CEO Tracey Edmonds. "Vail, Colorado changed my life," Sanders said in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday. ...
BOULDER, CO
The Comeback

Bryce Young father has surprising NIL comments

Over the past few years, Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young has become one of the most iconic players in all of college football and earned himself numerous endorsement opportunities. But according to his dad, focusing on those NIL opportunities is “short-term thinking.” Craig Young, the father of Bryce Young, said that players should not Read more... The post Bryce Young father has surprising NIL comments appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Clarion Ledger

Longtime Hugh Freeze assistant reports he's new Jackson State football offensive coordinator

Recent Twitter activity gives a strong clue about coach T.C. Taylor's plans for Jackson State football's offense in 2023. According to former Liberty co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Maurice Harris' Twitter page, he has been hired as Jackson State's offensive coordinator. That means the Tigers' offense could look a lot like Hugh Freeze's offenses at Liberty and Ole Miss.
JACKSON, MS
ClutchPoints

Ohio State’s 2023 schedule features major twist not seen since 1895

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day currently has much of his attention set on the NCAA transfer portal and next week’s National Signing Day. He may already have an eye on the Buckeyes’ 2023 schedule, which was released in October. Ohio State has 12 games on its 2023 regular season schedule, including nine contests against […] The post Ohio State’s 2023 schedule features major twist not seen since 1895 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Quarterback Recruit Who Said N-Word Gets Surprising Offer

Earlier this week an interesting storyline emerged from the college football recruiting world. Four-star quarterback Marcus Stokes is one of the top uncommitted quarterback prospects in the country. Unfortunately, there's a clear reason he hasn't landed anywhere just yet. After committing to play ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

SEC head coach salary rankings for 2023 season

I once read that no occupation in America has less job security than a college football head coach. Look at Tennessee. The Volunteers are on their fifth head coach since 2009. Florida’s is on its fourth. But the risk of being fired after just a year or two does not outweigh the reward — millions of dollars to coach college football.
GEORGIA STATE
atozsports.com

Jeremy Pruitt’s potential return to coaching is picking up some major steam

Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt could soon be returning to a college football sideline. There seems to be some serious momentum building toward a Pruitt/Alabama reunion. Pruitt served as Alabama’s defensive coordinator for two seasons before landing the Tennessee job. He was also an assistant at Alabama under...
GEORGIA STATE
ClutchPoints

Alabama-Jeremy Pruitt hype will increase after ex-Tennessee coach’s latest move

In Alabama’s defensive coordinator search, Jeremy Pruitt has been one of the most talked about names. Pruitt only added more smoke to the fire, making Pruitt’s return to Alabama even more feasible. Pruitt was on Alabama’s campus this past week, via the Tide Illustrated’s Tony Tsoukalas. Pruitt has strong ties to head coach Nick Saban […] The post Alabama-Jeremy Pruitt hype will increase after ex-Tennessee coach’s latest move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady touring Miami school leads to Dolphins speculation, but there’s a catch

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback Tom Brady will have a number of suitors as he enters free agency this offseason. Recently, Brady was seen at a Miami school, leading many to think Brady could leave the Buccaneers for the Miami Dolphins. The video of Brady inside a Miami school made its rounds on social media. However, […] The post Tom Brady touring Miami school leads to Dolphins speculation, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Buckeyes legend James Laurinaitis returning in coaching role

The Ohio State Buckeyes are bringing back one of their past star players to serve on Ryan Day’s coaching staff. James Laurinaitis, who excelled as a linebacker for the Buckeyes and played 8 years in the NFL, will be a defensive graduate assistant and assistant linebackers coach. ⚡️ @JLaurinaitis55 to return to @OhioStateFB in coaching […] The post Buckeyes legend James Laurinaitis returning in coaching role appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBUS, OH
atozsports.com

New report suggests Tennessee Vols have entered new territory

On Tuesday, the Tennessee Vols seized control of the college football news cycle by announcing that head coach Josh Heupel received a massive extension/raise. Heupel’s new contract raises his pay from $5 million a year to $9 million a year. The new contract extends his pact with Tennessee to 2029.
KNOXVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Alabama football 5-star QB trying to bring more recruits to win ‘championships’ with him

In today’s landscape of sports, it is extremely valuable for a team to possess not just a high-caliber talent on their roster, but also one who can recruit other star athletes to join them as well. That is a perk Alabama football head coach Nick Saban does not usually have to worry about, as there […] The post Alabama football 5-star QB trying to bring more recruits to win ‘championships’ with him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
