Clemson basketball has been able to thrive – and at times survive – because of contributions from freshmen. The No. 23-ranked Tigers are away from home in the next two games, a road trip to Florida State for a Saturday afternoon tip and then up to Boston College early next week. If they are able to hold on to their lead in the ACC standings, it will be with help from the rookies.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO