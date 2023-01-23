Read full article on original website
#VisualAbstract: Torsemide does not provide additional decrease in mortality compared to furosemide among patients hospitalized for heart failure
1. In this randomized clinical trial, among 2859 patients, death occurred in 26.1% of patients randomized to torsemide and 26.2% of patients randomized to furosemide over a median follow-up period of 17.4 months, with no significant difference between groups. 2. Rates of hospitalizations in the torsemide and furosemide groups were...
Community-based adult vision screening program increases access to eye care
1. In a cluster-randomized trial of a community-based program adults living in public housing in New York City, vision screening and imaging followed by optometric exam were used to refer 66.1% of screened subjects to ophthalmology. 2. The cost of the intervention per case of newly detected eye disease was...
Teach-back method effective to improve postpartum maternal-infant health
1. In a cohort of portpartum mothers with limited maternal health literacy, the teach-back teaching method was associated with increased health literacy. 2. Improved maternal health literacy was associated with higher uptake of postpartum checkups and vaccinations, and improved outcomes related to mastitis, constipation, weight, and uterus and diaper dermatitis.
Unvaccinated status increases risk of long COVID symptoms
1. Individuals with more severe acute COVID-19 illness and an unvaccinated status prior to infection were more likely to have symptoms one month following infection. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) It is well known that COVID-19 infections can result in a wide range of acute outcomes from asymptomatic infection to...
Empagliflozin use is associated with slower progression of chronic kidney disease
1. Empagliflozin led to a lower risk of kidney disease progression in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) as compared to placebo control. 2. Compared to placebo, empagliflozin was associated with a lower risk of death from cardiovascular causes in patients with CKD. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown:...
Wellness Check: Nutrition
1. In this prospective cohort study, greater consumption of healthful plant-based foods was associated with lower risk of aggressive forms of prostate cancer. 2. Furthermore, a higher healthful plant-based diet index was associated with decreased risk of total, lethal, and fatal prostate cancer in men younger than 65 years old, but not in older men.
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease associated with worse postoperative outcomes
1. Patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) had lower survival rates and greater healthcare costs compared to patients without COPD following inpatient elective surgery. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) continue to have an increased risk of complications and worse outcomes following surgery,...
Higher body mass index may be associated with altered vitamin D levels and metabolism
1. Among individuals with a higher body mass index, baseline vitamin D serum metabolite levels were lower compared to those with a lower body mass index. 2. A reduced efficacy of vitamin D supplementation was observed in individuals with a higher body mass index, which may be due to a blunted metabolism.
Catheter ablation reduces rates of persistent atrial fibrillation and atrial tachyarrhythmia
1. In patients with untreated paroxysmal atrial fibrillation, catheter ablation was associated with reduced rates of persistent atrial fibrillation and tachyarrhythmias compared to pharmacotherapies. 2. Catheter ablation was also associated with a lower rate of serious adverse events when compared to antiarrhythmic pharmacotherapy. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown:...
