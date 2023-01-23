Read full article on original website
kalb.com
Pineville man arrested for 3 counts of 3rd-degree rape
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Pineville has been arrested for three counts of third-degree rape by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. RPSO said its investigation into Qwantavious Markiese Russaw, 23, began on Sept. 23, 2022, when it was contacted by the Department of Children and Family Services in reference to the possible physical abuse of a one-year-old child in Rapides Parish. Russaw was named as a suspect and was arrested and booked on one count of cruelty to juveniles. On Oct. 5, he was released from jail on a $25,000 bond.
kalb.com
RPSO: 3 arrests made in cruelty, carnal knowledge of juvenile investigation
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office made three arrests in an investigation into a possible crime against a juvenile. RPSO said Michael Travis Charrier, Sr., 39, and Jessica Nicole Charrier, 38, were both charged with cruelty to juveniles. Michael Carl Harper, 52, was charged with four counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and one count of theft. All three are from Boyce.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Deputies arrest Provencal man on felony drug charges
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Provencal man on felony drug charges following a traffic stop on Sunday evening according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau deputies were patrolling on La. Hwy 6 West just west of Natchitoches on Jan. 23 around 8 pm...
Two teen girls booked for making threats to Jennings High School
Two juveniles have admitted making threats that led to a lockdown of Jennings High School on Wednesday.
kalb.com
Boyce police arrest man for ‘dangerous chemical substances’
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - A man from Atlanta, Louisiana, was arrested on Jan. 25 on multiple drug charges in Boyce. Boyce police said they responded to a report of an unresponsive man sitting in his car at the Boyce Post Office. They tapped on his window, which he rolled down, and officers spoke with him to ensure his safety. The man was identified as Keith Fletcher, 25, who had an active warrant through the City of Pineville and Alexandria city court.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 26, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 26, 2023. Joshua Hadden Heinbach, 40, Sulphur: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; loitering while drug trafficking. Jessica Lejeune Griffin, 35, Ragley: Driving on a roadway laned...
kalb.com
Trial set for Boyce man accused of shooting and killing off-duty deputy
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A jury trial has been set for Nov. 13, 2023 for Victor Bellino, 53, of Boyce, who is charged with second-degree murder and five counts of illegal use of a weapon for the May 15, 2021 deadly shooting of Mark Lewis, 40, of Hineston. The shooting happened in Gardner.
KPLC TV
Man arrested after crawfish ponds drained near Oberlin
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after water was drained from crawfish ponds near Oberlin. Matt Hebert, with 3H Farm and Ranch, posted that the crawfish ponds were drained overnight costing the farm thousands of dollars. Hebert said the plugs were pulled on drain pipes.
ktalnews.com
17 arrested in Natchitoches on firearms, drug charges
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than a dozen people are facing charges after a new unit targeting violent crime in Natchitoches seized multiple firearms and drugs over the last week. Natchitoches police say members of the ACTION Unit arrested 17 people during their first week in service. The unit...
Lake Charles American Press
99-year term upheld for man convicted of molesting infant
The Louisiana 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the 99-year sentence of a Vernon Parish man convicted in 2020 of molesting an infant. Kyle Dewayne Forester was arrested in 2019 and charged with one count of molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13. Court records indicate the victim was less than 3 months old at the time of the offense.
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person and needs the public’s help.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police locate several firearms on separate traffic stops
Natchitoches Police Department stopped a vehicle on Jan. 24 around 9:40 pm in the 900 block of Keyser Avenue for driving with no headlights. As officers were speaking with the driver they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver said that he did have some marijuana in the vehicle. While officers were looking for the marijuana they located a 9mm pistol in the vehicle with an obliterated serial number.
kjas.com
San Augustine Co deputy charged with Official Oppression
A San Augustine County Sheriff’s Department deputy, who was formerly a Sabine County deputy, has been arrested and charged with one Class A Misdemeanor count of Official Oppression. According to San Augustine County Jail records obtained by Daily News & More in Hemphill, 54-year-old Terry Lynn Fountain surrendered himself...
kalb.com
APD looking for missing person
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help finding Skylar Evans, 18. His family reported him missing and they are concerned about his mental health. Evans was last seen leaving St. Frances Cabrini Hospital on January 24. He is 5′9″ tall and weighs about 135-145 pounds....
Louisiana DOTD Reports Death of Highway Worker After Crash
A log truck traveling south on the highway struck two Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development highway maintenance vehicles, killing one employee.
Jeff Davis man located
Jeff Davis deputies found a missing person who had last been seen around 27489 LA-383 in Kinder, officials say Morris Williams, 21, is described as 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds.
KPLC TV
One dead in Bell City homicide
Bell City, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that left one person dead. Deputies say the shooting death occurred in the 7000 block of Gragg Road in Bell City. “It appears as though it was a domestic [dispute] between a husband and wife,”...
kalb.com
DOTD worker killed in crash in DeSoto Parish
DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Highway 171 in DeSoto Parish has been reopened after a fatal multi-vehicle wreck. The crash happened Wednesday, Jan. 25 around 4 p.m. Sheriff Jayson Richardson said the wreck involved three vehicles. On Thursday, Jan. 26, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) identified their...
KPLC TV
Police chase travels from Welsh to Vinton
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase began on I-10 eastbound, but turned around in Welsh, headed west on I-10, and ended in Vinton, authorities said. State Trooper Derek Senegal said a trooper spotted a stolen vehicle on I-10 eastbound. But the driver refused to stop and instead turned around and head the other way before the chase came to an end at the intersection of Center and Eddy streets in Vinton.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
DA announces court dispositions on two felony criminal cases
District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington announced the court dispositions of two felony criminal cases that were charged in the district court. Division “B” Judge Lala Sylvester was the presiding judge in the following cases:. Kwaine Roberson, 25 of Natchitoches, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted first degree...
