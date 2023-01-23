Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Kansas City Chiefs announce halftime performer for the AFC Championship Game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom will be able to get "all the way up" for the halftime performance at the AFC Championship Game. The Kansas City Chiefs have announced the team's AFC Championship Game matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals will have a special halftime performance. The performer? American...
Final injury report: Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce listed as questionable, Mahomes not listed on report
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was listed as "questionable" on Friday's injury report for the team. Kelce participated in the team's practice on Friday. Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman and wide receiver Justin Watson were also listed as questionable. The good news for...
Mahomes, Reid, more players and Chiefs coordinators discuss AFC title game preparations
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals are now just a few days away from facing off in the 2023 AFC Championship Game. Head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and several more Chiefs spoke with the media to discuss their preparations for the team's fifth-straight AFC title game at Arrowhead Stadium and second-straight year hosting the Bengals.
Chiefs Kingdom's rising star: Rookie Isiah Pacheco's performance turning him into fan favorite
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Odds are when you ask a Chiefs fan about who their most favorite player is, they'll respond with quarterback Patrick Mahomes or tight end Travis Kelce. However, a third player is starting to get some major love in the Chiefs Kingdom: Rookie running back Isiah Pacheco.
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. gets in on the Bengals' trash talk ahead of the AFC title game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cincinnati Bengals have been one of the more overly confident teams of the 2023 playoffs so far. Even during the regular season. Bengals players were espousing their confidence that the AFC ran through them. Then the team's quarterback, Joe Burrow, added on with his...
KMBC, Cincinnati sister-station WLWT place friendly wager on the AFC Championship outcome
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It just doesn't seem like a fair trade...?. But in the interest of sportsmanship, sure. KMBC 9 News and our Cincinnati sister station, WLWT, have entered into a friendly wager surrounding Sunday's AFC Championship. All about the Chiefs:. Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. says there's...
Kansas City wants to give Cincinnati a run for its money in the playoffs and for its chili
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The cold weather in Kansas City meant that the Chiefs practiced indoors on Wednesday. One way to warm up - chili. Something of a delicacy for the team’s AFC Championship opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals. Any way you fix it, chili is pretty popular in...
'Bengals by a billion': Cincinnati Bengals fans arriving in Kansas City confident about AFC Championship Game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whether it's the players, fans or even the city's mayor, there's no confidence that's been lost in Cincinnati this week. The Bengals are seeking their fourth straight victory over a Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs team. It would be the Bengals' second straight victory over...
Fans making their pride permanent with Kansas City Chiefs tattoos
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ahead of the playoff game, some Kansas City fans are making their pride permanent with tattoos repping Chiefs Kingdom. Some are hoping it could act as a good luck charm this weekend. La Plaza Tattoo is offering a deal on Chief’s tattoos through the end...
