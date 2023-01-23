ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Mahomes, Reid, more players and Chiefs coordinators discuss AFC title game preparations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals are now just a few days away from facing off in the 2023 AFC Championship Game. Head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and several more Chiefs spoke with the media to discuss their preparations for the team's fifth-straight AFC title game at Arrowhead Stadium and second-straight year hosting the Bengals.
