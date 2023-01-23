Read full article on original website
Kait 8
CCSO: Man charged with murder in Friday morning shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Craighead County Sheriff’s Office has released more information surrounding a Friday morning shooting. The sheriff’s office released a statement saying that Bennie Ross was arrested and charged with first degree murder shortly after police found a person dead inside a home in the 100 block of County Road 457.
Kait 8
Accidental shooting in Jonesboro turned into investigation
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police filed false report charges against a victim who originally told police she was shot in a drive-by near Vine Street and West Monroe Avenue on Monday. According to the police report, 20-year-old Bryauna Wright was shot in the leg at a home on West...
neareport.com
Suspect identified in Craighead County murder investigation
JONESBORO, Ark. – A homicide is under investigation by the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office and a suspect is in custody facing a charge of first-degree murder. Chief Deputy Justin Rolland told NEA Report the department was working the homicide Friday morning (January 27) at 116 County Road 457 in Craighead County. It began at about 3 AM with a 911 call reporting a female gunshot victim, Rolland said.
Kait 8
Police: Suspect racked up $16k in fraudulent charges
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man is being held without bond in the Greene County Detention Center after police said he stole tens of thousands of dollars from two victims. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 36-year-old Patrick Hebert...
neareport.com
$10K in cash, over $20K in property reported stolen from Jonesboro business
JONESBORO, Ark. – A major theft was reported this morning to the Jonesboro Police Department. It happened at the business “Kam Kollection,” 2005 East Highland Drive, sometime between January 21 and January 26, when the report was filed. The building owner noticed the burglary Thursday morning and contacted the renter, who arrived a short time later. Responding police noted the front door was propped open with a shelf from inside of the business and merchandise was thrown all over, including in the grass outside the front of the store.
Kait 8
Leaders speak out after watching Nichols police encounter
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hours after the Memphis Police Department released video of Tyre Nichols being beaten by officers, protestors flooded the streets in Memphis. Leaders are speaking out against what happened across the country. Even right here in our area, the NAACP Jonesboro chapter President Shamal Carter described his thoughts after watching the video.
Kait 8
Parents worried after threat against school
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A nerve-racking time at Nettleton School District; parents and students were concerned about safety after a threat went viral on social media. The post said four men were coming to the school at 10:30 a.m. When kids found out, there was a line of parents ready to pick up their children, some waiting up to an hour to get them.
Kait 8
Crash with possible injuries on I-555
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews responded to a Thursday afternoon crash with possible injuries on Interstate 555. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash occurred at 1:17 p.m. Jan. 26 at mile marker 46.7 in Jonesboro near the Strawfloor Road exit. According to ArDOT, there were...
Kait 8
Construction begins on new home for Paragould police
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The newest construction in Paragould is looking to put city employees and the police department under the same roof for the first time. The city tore down an old house right across the street where their offices are now and will build a new headquarters from scratch.
Kait 8
Man accused of killing woman, setting house on fire
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is being held without bond after investigators said he murdered a woman and then set her house on fire. Allen B. Booker, 39, is charged with capital murder, arson, and first-degree battery. According to Chief Deputy Todd Grooms, Booker is accused of stabbing...
Kait 8
Semi-truck rollover crash cleared
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An overturned semi-truck stalled traffic Thursday morning on one Northeast Arkansas highway. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened at 10 a.m. Jan. 26 on Highway 135 just north of the State Highway 90 intersection in Clay County. ArDOT reported at 11 a.m....
Kait 8
Dunklin Co., Mo. felon admits to selling 7 machine guns
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dunklin County man admitted to selling seven devices that convert AR-15-style rifles into fully automatic weapons. According to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming, 24-year-old Lamad Cross, of Kennett, pleaded guilty to one felony charge of unlawful transfer of a machine gun.
Kait 8
Home in Bay considered ‘total loss’ after fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A home in Bay is now considered a total loss after a Friday morning fire, according to Bay Fire Chief Charles Mitchell. Mitchell said the home, located on County Road 639, did have people inside when the first started, but everyone was able to get out safely.
Kait 8
Powerline down stalls traffic on Highway 63
BLACK ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - On Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 8:35 p.m. a powerline in Lawrence County near Black Rock fell on Highway 63. According to idrivearkansas.com, all lanes of traffic are affected in both directions.
Kait 8
Charges against former police chief charged with rape dropped
TURRELL, Ark. (KAIT) – A former Crittenden County police chief charged with rape and sexual extortion is a free man after a judge dismissed the charges against him. An attorney for former Turrell police chief Perry Jennings said the charges filed against Jennings were dismissed in September 2022. Attorney...
Kait 8
Jonesboro announces new bypass from I-555 to Highway 49
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Traffic changes are coming to Jonesboro; the Arkansas Department of Transportation and the city of Jonesboro are working together to build a bypass from Interstate 555 to U.S. Highway 49. The bypass would start the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and catch U.S. Highway 49...
Kait 8
School bus crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews responded to a crash Monday morning involving a school bus. A spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Transportation told Region 8 News the crash was located on Highway 135 near Oak Grove Heights in Greene County. ArDOT reported the crash occurred...
Kait 8
Highway 63 temporarily shut down
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 a major highway in Region 8 had to be closed due to the weather. According to a social media post from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring is shut down. Many vehicles...
Kait 8
Jan. 27: We’re helping you plan your day
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Another cold start today, but temperatures warm into the 50s this afternoon. Those warm temperatures will be coupled with southerly wind gusts at 30+ mph!. A wind advisory is in effect for extreme northeast...
“Several jacked-knifed 18-wheelers” Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring shut down
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department warns the public to avoid Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring due to stuck vehicles. According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, several jack-knifed 18-wheelers have Highway 63 blocked. The post says several more are stuck at Taylor Cemetery Rd. and in Mammoth. […]
