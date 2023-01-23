ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Kansas City man charged after Raytown officer is assaulted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A KCMO man has been charged, accused of causing the Raytown officer who was arresting him to fall down the stairs and break an ankle. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 41-year-old Twann J. McGill Jr. has been charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest.
KMBC.com

Man dead, woman hurt in overnight shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, police department is investigating after an overnight argument escalated to gunfire, leaving one man dead. Officers were called to a home in the 3400 block of Chestnut Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Friday to investigate a shooting. Police noted several people inside...
KTTS

Springfield Rappers Indicted For Guns Linked To Recent Shootings

(KTTS News) — Two members of a local rap group have been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally possessing several firearms linked to shootings in Springfield and Kansas City. Ezekiel King, 19, and Jardell Williams, 19, both from Springfield, each face two counts of being an unlawful...
