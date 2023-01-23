Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super BowlJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kansas CityTed RiversKansas City, KS
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
Related
Rideshare driver may have witnessed Kansas City homicide
Kansas City police detectives are looking for a driver and evidence after saying a homicide victim was shot getting into a rideshare car.
KMBC.com
Man dead following shooting on E. 24th Street, Kansas City police believe Uber vehicle key in case
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating the city's second homicide on Friday. One person is dead following a shooting in the area of the 2100 block of E. 24th Terrace, according to police. The shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. A person of interest is in...
KCTV 5
Man and woman shot inside Kansas City home; multiple persons of interest
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man was killed and a woman shot early Friday morning inside a Kansas City home, leading police to take several persons of interest into custody to figure out what happened. Officers arrived around 12:30 a.m. to a house on Chestnut Avenue at East 34th...
27 people charged in Kansas City drug trafficking operation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than two dozen people have been charged in connection to a violent drug trafficking operation in the Kansas City metro. Anthony D. Harris, 40, Latrell O. Dean, 19, and Seville S. Gardner, 37, are the latest defendants to be charged in a 112-count indictment unsealed by federal courts Thursday. In addition […]
KCTV 5
Kansas City man charged after Raytown officer is assaulted
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A KCMO man has been charged, accused of causing the Raytown officer who was arresting him to fall down the stairs and break an ankle. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 41-year-old Twann J. McGill Jr. has been charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest.
Kansas City police called to Plaza Academy prior to shooting
Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to Plaza Academy High School in midtown about an hour before someone shot a staff member.
KMBC.com
Man dead, woman hurt in overnight shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, police department is investigating after an overnight argument escalated to gunfire, leaving one man dead. Officers were called to a home in the 3400 block of Chestnut Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Friday to investigate a shooting. Police noted several people inside...
KMBC.com
Kansas City man charged with assault, accused of breaking Raytown police officer's ankle
RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Kansas City, Mo., man is accused of assaulting a Raytown police officer. Twann McGill Jr. faces charges of second-degree assault and resisting arrest. A Raytown police officer injured his ankle after the accused pushed him down the stairs when he and other officers arrived on a reported domestic disturbance call.
State agency investigates Kansas City-area animal shelter after complaints
The Kansas Department of Agriculture and Mission Police are currently investigating Unleashed Pet Rescue following multiple complaints.
KMBC.com
Prairie Village man receives 13-year prison sentence for DWI crash that killed MU Board of Curators student representative
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 31-year-old Prairie Village, Kan., man will spend the next 13 years in prison in connection to a fatal DWI crash in Kansas City. Zachary Zorich was sentenced in Jackson County Friday for his involvement in a June 2022 crash at 75th and Ward Parkway.
KMBC.com
The FBI continues to seek leads in an armed 2019 bank robbery near Parkville
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI is again circulating photos of two suspects involve in the violent takeover of a bank in Kansas City's Northland. Federal agents said two masked men walked into the Equity Bank at 6200 N.W. 63rd Terrace at 10:56 a.m. on Feb. 15, 2019, and restrained employees.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police chief on Tyre Nichols' death in Memphis: 'This is a tragedy'
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a video statement Thursday, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves addressed the death of Tyre Nichols and the five police officers who were charged in his death, calling it a "tragedy." Nichols died three days after a confrontation with Memphis police officers Tadarrius Bean,...
Man killed in overnight shooting near 34th and Chestnut Ave
UPDATE: Police have identified the victim in this shooting as 31-year-old Mark Young. ————– KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after an overnight shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, Friday morning. Just after 12:30 a.m. police were called to a shooting at a home in the 3400 block of Chestnut Ave. There officers found several […]
kcur.org
John Keith Calvin, allegedly framed by KCKPD detective, 'died an innocent man' in prison
Like he had done at many other rallies and vigils, Eric Calvin told a crowd gathered in front of the Wyandotte County Courthouse last October just how a former police detective victimized his family. “The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department has destroyed my family, but they only make us stronger,”...
Drunk driver who killed man in KCMO crash sentenced to 13 years in prison
A man convicted twice for driving while intoxicated will spend 13 years in prison for killing a man in 2022 in a drunk driving crash in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Woman whose car was dragged 8 miles under semi had been drinking, ran red light, crash report states
KANSAS CITY, Mo./LEAWOOD, Ks. (KCTV) - A newly-released crash report states the woman whose car was dragged eight miles under a semi truck following a crash Wednesday in Leawood had been drinking beforehand and ran a red light. The crash report states a 28-year-old woman early Wednesday morning drove her...
Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department seizes over 10k fentanyl-laced pills
The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department announced Wednesday that it seized over 10,000 fentanyl-laced pills over the weekend.
Kansas City’s South Loop Link rejected for $60M federal grant
The U.S. Department of Transportation rejected a bid for a $60 million grant supporting Kansas City’s effort to build a park atop Downtown’s South Loop.
KCK police launch homicide investigation after finding woman dead inside car
Kansas City, Kansas, detectives have launched a homicide investigation after finding a woman dead inside a vehicle on Thursday.
KTTS
Springfield Rappers Indicted For Guns Linked To Recent Shootings
(KTTS News) — Two members of a local rap group have been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally possessing several firearms linked to shootings in Springfield and Kansas City. Ezekiel King, 19, and Jardell Williams, 19, both from Springfield, each face two counts of being an unlawful...
Comments / 2