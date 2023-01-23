Read full article on original website
Saginaw man gave teen ‘enough time to turn his back’ before fatally shooting him, witness testifies
SAGINAW, MI — Sifting through memories at times hazy and precise, a Saginaw woman testified to seeing a houseguest fatally shoot a 16-year-old in her home nearly three years ago. In her recollection, the shooting happened suddenly, so quickly she didn’t see where the gun came from. She...
Two men charged in 2018 Bath Township death of hunter appear in court
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The two men charged for the 2018 shooting death of hunter Chong Yang appeared in court Thursday. Thomas Olson, 34 of Grand Blanc Twp. and Robert Rodway, 34 of Saint Johns were charged with murder four years after Yang’s body was discovered in 2018.
‘He has paid his debt to society’: Man convicted in 1992 homicide asks for new sentence
LANSING, MI – A Flint man serving a life sentence for second-degree murder for a crime he committed when he was 16 years old may have a chance to be released from prison. Darwin Davell Page, 46, is scheduled to appear before Genesee County Circuit Judge Brian S. Pickell Tuesday, Jan. 31, for a hearing in which Pickell is expected to rule whether Page deserves to be resentenced.
Delivery driver chased, shot at in Saginaw, sheriff’s office says
SAGINAW CO, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are investigating after a delivery driver was shot at and chased in Saginaw County. On Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 12:30 p.m., a delivery driver for Edible Arrangements pulled into the parking lot of Stop N Shop on Janes Street in Saginaw. The driver noticed a large group of people in the lot and decided to leave because he was uncomfortable leaving the work vehicle unattended, the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office said.
Edible Arrangements delivery driver chased, shot at on I-675 in Saginaw County
SAGINAW, MI — Shortly after delivering a fruit bouquet on Saginaw’s East Side, an Edible Arrangements employee found himself pursued and shot at as he drove back to work on Interstate 675. The man thankfully managed to avoid the flying bullets, though his work vehicle was peppered with...
Saginaw man acted in self-defense when he fatally shot teen in dice game gone awry, defense says
SAGINAW, MI — Three Februarys ago, an afternoon dice game between friends turned violent, a scuffle escalating to gunfire. When the smoke cleared, 16-year-old Saginaw resident De’Tavion L. Favorite lay dying from three bullet wounds. More than 1,000 days later, the man accused of pulling the trigger and...
18-year-old faces trial in fatal Flint shooting
FLINT, MI – An 18-year-old man is scheduled to stand trial next month in the July 4, 2021, shooting of a Flint man. Matthew Fabias Upchurch, 18, appeared before Genesee County Circuit Judge David J. Newblatt Monday, Jan. 23, for a pretrial hearing at which attorneys in the case said no resolution has been reached and a trial date should be scheduled.
Man tracked through snow after Saginaw Family Dollar robbery charged with life offense
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man has been charged with a life offense after allegedly robbing a dollar store, only to then be arrested after a police K-9 tracked him to a nearby house. Danell A. Henderson, 48, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge M....
1 found shot on Cedar Street in Lansing
Lansing police officers are responding to a shooting near the corner of Cedar Street and Northrup Street.
Saginaw Man Found Guilty of Crash Killing Two People In Kalamazoo County
Person's hands holding prison bars. A Saginaw man was convicted in Kalamazoo County this week to two counts of driving while intoxicated causing death. 28-year-old Ezra Phillips faces 15-years in prison on the felony counts. On May 7, 2021 Phillips crashed into the vehicle driven by 83-year-old Joel Shaffer. Shaffer and his passenger 84-year-old Dolores Shaffer both died in the crash on U.S. 131 south of Schoolcraft in Kalamazoo County.
Bay County man accused of starving 36 deer to death set for trial after judge rejects plea deal
BAY CITY, MI — Having previously pleaded no contest to starving nearly 40 deer to death, a Bay County man is now headed to trial after a judge declined to go along with his sentencing recommendation. Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran was scheduled to sentence 58-year-old Dale...
Man accused in 115 mph car crash in Schoolcraft Townwhip death found not guilty
SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man accused of killing an elderly couple in a car crash near the village of Schoolcraft in 2021 was found not guilty of second-degree murder on Wednesday, January 25. 28-year-old Ezra Phillips of Saginaw however, was found guilty on two counts of...
Bay City man charged in standoff with police over eviction found incompetent for trial
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City man alleged to have engaged police in an hours-long standoff over an eviction notice has been found incompetent for trial. Bay County District Judge Mark E. Janer on Friday, Jan. 20, presided over a competency hearing for Harold L. Nielsen, 77, having ordered Nielsen to undergo an evaluation at Ypsilanti’s Center for Forensic Psychiatry in November. Based on the assessments of staff there, Janer ruled Nielsen incompetent to participate in further proceedings.
Midland man jailed after crashing new Corvette into 2 police SUVs
SAGINAW TWP, MI — A man driving a 2023 Corvette has been jailed after crashing into two Saginaw Township police vehicles. About 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, a Saginaw Township Police patrol SUV was heading south on Hemmeter Road toward Weiss Street. The officer had a flashing yellow light and as he passed through the intersection, a white Corvette that was facing westbound suddenly accelerated and struck the patrol vehicle’s driver’s side, according to Lt. Rick Herren.
Former Flint Township clerk takes plea deal, gets no jail time in ballot tampering case
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The county’s former elections supervisor has reached a plea deal with prosecutors, avoiding a trial on criminal charges tied to alleged ballot tampering while she served as the Flint Township clerk following the August 2020 primary election. Kathy Funk, who was terminated as the county...
Shiawassee County parents to stand trial in death of 1-year-old son
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI — Two people will stand trial on second-degree murder charges and other felonies in connection with the Feb. 5, 2022, death of a 1-year-old boy in Shiawassee Township. David Ross Bannister and Jennifer Fae Kincaid, each charged with second-degree murder, possession of methamphetamine, possession of less...
Cecchini Charged In Federal Court
The former direcotr of the Bay City Department of Public Safety pleaded not guilty to assault charges in federal court Thursday. Michael Cecchini is accused of assaulting a man with a flashlight last September. A video of the incident was posted to social media. Cecchini was placed on administrative leave, but retired from the force just a few weeks later. The state Attorney General’s office charged hime with one count of assault and battery, which was file in federal court because a Michigan law protects high ranking law enforcement personnal from civil assault and battery.
Suspects Found with Meth and Guns on Saginaw Chippewa Reservation
Two men are lodged in Isabella County Jail on charges related to possession of methamphetamine and guns. 51-year-old John Guy Smith faces charges related to operating a drug house, including possession and delivery of controlled substances, and weapons charges, and maintaining a drug house. He was arrested on Sunday after police from the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police executed a warrant at his home a in the 5200 block of Chippewa Road. Officers found meth, suboxone and evidence related to the sale of drugs.
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For Performance
27-year-old Armani Kelly is an aspiring rap artist who goes by the name Marley Whoop. Armani lives in Standish, Michigan, but on Saturday, January 21, 2023, he traveled over 100 miles from his home to Detroit for a performance. As he arrived in Detroit that evening, he called his mother, Lorrie Kemp, to let her know he made it into the city.
Abandoned Motel in Saginaw, Michigan: A Closer, Inside Look
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It’s not a Holiday Inn, or the Grand Hotel, Best Western, Drury’s, Radisson..…but it was once obviously a very nice place to spend the night…..at less-than-swanky prices, I assume.
