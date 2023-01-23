The former direcotr of the Bay City Department of Public Safety pleaded not guilty to assault charges in federal court Thursday. Michael Cecchini is accused of assaulting a man with a flashlight last September. A video of the incident was posted to social media. Cecchini was placed on administrative leave, but retired from the force just a few weeks later. The state Attorney General’s office charged hime with one count of assault and battery, which was file in federal court because a Michigan law protects high ranking law enforcement personnal from civil assault and battery.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO