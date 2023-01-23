I'm sure the employees are his friends and they made all this up. Who in the hell puts $5000 in a disposable McDonald's bag??!! If this isn't made-up, I'd be looking into firing the manager for mishandling $5000!!! OR, whoever it is that is responsible for the money drop, at the end of the night!!!
A Go Fund Me... for what? Because you *want* $5k? I think everyone would like an extra $5k. That's just crazy, but yet again there are numerous go fund me pages without legit reasons.
Some of you are really really ignorant. Drug deals gone wrong, they don’t put money in bags, it was a set up, y’all are just ignorant. They have clear bags that they put the money in, the money is then placed in a McDonald’s bag to look like an order to prevent them from being robbed. This happens at just about every fast food restaurant unless they have it picked up by brinks or whatever money service they use. Stop with the shenanigans. And he didn’t create the gofundme, his sister did. Smh,
