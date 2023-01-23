Denver — Colorado Democratic Gov. Jared Polis has mixed feelings about former President Donald Trump's third run for the presidency. "As a Democrat, we obviously salivate at the prospect of being able to defeat President Trump again. But as an American, I'd like to see a healthier body politic and would love to see somebody who believes in our Constitution, our system of governance and believes in the integrity of elections on both side of the aisle," Polis said in an interview with CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett on "The Takeout."The Colorado governor, who was reelected by a nearly 20-point...

COLORADO STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO