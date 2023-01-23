Stand back! Rock legend Stevie Nicks is coming to Raleigh’s PNC Arena

Living legend and rock icon Stevie Nicks has announced she will be coming to Raleigh this spring.

Kicking off the second leg of her “Live in Concert” tour, Nicks will be playing PNC Arena on Friday, May, 12.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, known for her enduring solo career and roots as a member of Fleetwood Mac, is heading to 13 cities across the U.S. this year.

At select venues during this tour, Nicks will be joined by fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Billy Joel. However, Raleigh is not one of the cities slated for Joel to perform.

The tour news comes after Nicks was confirmed to be featured on Dolly Parton’s greatest hits album alongside Paul McCartney.

The ticket pre-sale starts on Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to everyone through Ticketmaster on Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.

Nicks has been named to countless “best-of” lists for her work as a singer and songwriter with both Fleetwood Mac and as a solo artist. Her Fleetwood Mac songs include “Dreams,” “Rhiannon” and “Landslide.” Her solo hits include “Edge of Seventeen,” “Leather and Lace,” “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” and “Stand Back.”