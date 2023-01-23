Read full article on original website
A police chief was arrested and charged with dealing meth and cocaine
Shawn Denning, the top officer in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, used the app Wickr to run drug deals because he thought it was safe, prosecutors said.
New Emails Found On Hunter Biden's Laptop Link Embattled First Son To Wife Of Arrested Ex-FBI Agent Charles McGonigal
A fresh cache of emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop shows the embattled first son was once linked to the wife of ex-FBI agent Charles McGonigal, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a sudden development to come after McGonigal was arrested on Saturday over allegations he helped a Russian oligarch, data from Hunter’s laptop shows both President Joe Biden’s son and McGonigal’s wife received the same emails related to a lacrosse program both parents’ daughters participated in.According to the New York Post, both Hunter and Pamela McGonigal received at least 29 emails about the “Next Level Lacrosse program and other activities associated with...
The Charges Facing Cara Northington, Mother of Idaho Victim
She is charged with two felony counts for possession of a controlled substance and is listed on Kootenai County Sheriff's Office's "Active Wanted Persons."
Reaction swift after Tyre Nichols police footage released; 'These men were street fighting,' former cop says
Reaction to the release of Memphis police bodycam footage showing the deadly encounter between officers and Tyre Nichols was swift Friday evening.
Russia issues urgent nuclear war warning after Doomsday Clock moves closest ever to midnight
THE Kremlin issued a chilling threat of nuclear war today after scientists said humanity is closer than ever to Armageddon. Vladimir Putin's spokesman warned of "appropriate measures" following the decision to reset the Doomsday Clock at 90 seconds to midnight. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists cited Moscow's "thinly veiled...
Federal appeals court hears case of hidden murals
Associated Press (AP) — A federal appeals court in New York is considering whether the Vermont Law and Graduate School modified a pair of large murals when it concealed them behind a wall of panels nearly 30 years later against the artist’s wishes. The school said some in the school community found the murals entitled “Vermont, The Underground Railroad” and “Vermont and the Fugitive Slave” to be racially offensive. Artist Sam Kerson sued the school in federal court in Vermont and lost. He appealed, and the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard his case on Friday.
US Fighters Supposedly Battled a Goliath Red Haired Humanoid in the Mountains of Afghanistan
In 2002, a US special forces team purportedly experienced and killed a huge humanoid in Afghanistan. Named the Kandahar Monster, the monster was not just said to overshadow the warriors at 13 feet in height, but additionally had six fingers on each hand and two arrangements of teeth.
GOP states sue Biden administration over new border policy
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Twenty states with GOP attorneys general are suing the Biden administration over a major change in immigration policy. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in a federal court in Texas challenges new rules that would turn away more migrants but still allow 360,000 people to legally enter each year from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Among those leading the challenge is Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has succeeded before in temporarily stopping new immigration rules under President Joe Biden. The changes that Biden announced this month amounted to his boldest move yet to confront the arrival of migrants that have spiraled since he took office two years ago.
Court demands more info in South Carolina death penalty case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A circuit court must get more information from the South Carolina Department of Corrections regarding the agency’s attempts to acquire lethal injection drugs. The Thursday order from the South Carolina Supreme Court means it could be four more months until justices decide whether a newly organized firing squad or the old electric chair are legal methods of execution. Four condemned prisoners have challenged a 2021 law that forced them to choose between the electric chair or a newly formed firing squad. South Carolina’s batch of lethal injection drugs expired in 2013. The justices say state lawyers failed in oral arguments to answer how or when South Carolina officials had sought the drugs.
Citizen journalist’s lawsuit heard by federal appeals court
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Texas-based online citizen journalist wants a federal appeals court to revive her lawsuit against Laredo area officials over her 2017 arrest. Pricilla Villarreal was arrested for violating a Texas law governing the seeking and use of nonpublic information. A state judge dismissed the criminal case, saying the law used to arrest her was unconstitutional. But Villarreal still wants to be able to sue officials for damages. One federal judge tossed her lawsuit. A panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived it. But the full 16-member court agreed to rehear the case and arguments were heard Wednesday.
Wounded Fox correspondent Benjamin Hall to publish memoir
NEW YORK (AP) — A Fox News Channel correspondent who was badly injured while covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine has a memoir coming out next month. HarperCollins Publishers announced Thursday that Benjamin Hall’s “Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission to Come Home” will be released March 14, the one-year anniversary of the Russian bombing in Kiev, which left Hall hospitalized and killed two of his colleagues, cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova. Hall was evacuated to Poland and spent months in recovery at Brooke Army Medical Center outside of San Antonio, Texas.
AP News Summary at 1:21 p.m. EST
Russian attacks on Ukraine reported; at least 11 dead. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Emergency officials in Ukraine say Russia’s latest widespread barrage of drone and missile attacks has killed 11 people and wounded 11 more. The attacks came a day after Germany and the United States announced they would send advanced battle tanks to Ukraine. The spokesperson for Ukraine’s State Emergency Service announced the casualty toll in comments to Ukrainian television. The mayor of Kyiv said earlier that one person was killed in the capital, the city’s first attack-related death of the year. Authorities say three other people died in a strike on an energy facility in Zaporizhzhia province. The attacks adhered to Russia’s recent pattern of launching widespread infrastructure strikes about every two weeks.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 5:13 p.m. EST
Police warn that Oregon torture suspect is using dating apps. SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police say a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive in Oregon, and who was convicted in Nevada of keeping another woman in captivity, is using dating apps to try to find unsuspecting people to help him escape a police manhunt or find new victims. Benjamin Obadiah Foster is the subject of an intensive search by police after a woman was found unconscious, bound and near death in Grants Pass, Oregon, on Tuesday. On Thursday night, police, sheriff’s deputies, a state patrol SWAT team and federal agents raided a property in the unincorporated community of Wolf Creek, but Foster managed to escape.
West Virginia Businessman SLAMMED For Not Helping Pregnant Wife After She Passed Out During His Presidential Bid Announcement
A West Virginia businessman failed to act when his pregnant wife fainted and fell to the ground during his official 2024 presidential bid announcement, RadarOnline.com has learned. The dramatic scene was captured on video and resulted in the businessman, Rollan Roberts II, being criticized for his delay in rushing to his wife's aid. Rebecca Lea Roberts was five months pregnant with the couple's first child when she collapsed on camera. Rollan is a Republican who has never held public office before announcing his bid for candidacy. Despite his lack of public awareness, the shocking footage has now made his name...
