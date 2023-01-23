JACKSON, Wyo. — The Academy of Country Music’s 2020 New Artist of the Year, Riley Green, will make his Jackson Hole debut at The Million Dollar Cowboy Bar on Feb. 23. The high-energy honkytonk show comes on the heels of Green’s sold-out headlining tour and in advance of taking the stage in front of nightly crowds in excess of 50,000 on Luke Combs World Tour, which spanned across three continents and 16 countries. Powered by his Platinum-certified hits, “There Was This Girl” and “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” Riley will bring his blue-collar sounds for the working man by the working man to the historic venue. Named one of CMT’s Listen Up Artists, Riley was also voted as one of the Country Radio Seminar’s 2020 New Faces and earned Music Row’s Breakout Artist of the Year and has two No. 1 radio hits to his name.

