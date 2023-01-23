Read full article on original website
Free community forum on firearms, self-defense this Saturday in Driggs
DRIGGS, Idaho — Teton and Bonneville County prosecutors are offering a free community forum on laws regarding firearms, self-defense and defense of others this Saturday at the Teton County School District building in Driggs located at 481 North Main Street. According to Teton County Prosecuting Attorney this event is...
Teton Youth & Family Services receives $2M public health grant
JACKSON, Wyo. — Local nonprofit, Teton Youth & Family Services recently received a $2 million grant from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), a stimulus bill that aids public health and recovery from the pandemic. ARPA is part of the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (SLFRF), which provides...
Historic Preservation Board seeks grant to survey Wilson’s historic buildings
WILSON, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Board of County Commissioners approved a grant application by the Teton County Historic Preservation Board to conduct a historic survey of Wilson, WY. Now, the Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office will review the application and decide whether to fund the study. The survey...
Climb Wyoming is offering free training to Teton single moms for office careers
JACKSON, Wyo. — Are you ready to put your hard work toward a great future with a year-round, stable career that offers lots of opportunities for growth?. Climb Wyoming is offering free professional office careers training for single moms starting soon. Training includes in-demand office skills with an emphasis on banking, followed by a well-paying job placement in your community. We are here to help single moms connect with resources and make a plan to support their families before, during and after the program. In addition, Climb’s program is planned so commuters from Pinedale and Star Valley can participate successfully.
Jobs of the Week – January 25
Looking to start a new career? Take a look at this week’s featured jobs from local employers around town. Want to feature your job posting here next week? Select “Featured Single Job Post” when sharing your job on Buckrail Works. Email ads@buckrail.com for more details. Legal Assistant,...
Greater Yellowstone Crane Festival opens poster design contest
TETON VALLEY, Idaho — The Greater Yellowstone Crane Festival is already in the planning stages and a search is on for the winning design to be featured on the event poster. The Greater Yellowstone Crane Festival is held to celebrate the annual migration of Sandhill Cranes through Teton Valley. This year’s festival will be on September 20-23.
Teton Valley Market Report: Second-best year on record
TETON VALLEY, Idaho — Despite barely missing the symbolic year-end $500M mark for total dollar volume, the Teton Valley real estate market had its second-best year ever in 2022 by posting $492.7M in dollar volume with 749 transactions. While sales for the valley were down 35.6% in 2022, individual...
Radon Awareness Week, TCHD offering radon test kits
JACKSON, Wyo. — This week is Radon Awareness Week and the Teton County Health Department is reminding the public that they can test their residence, office, or rental space for radon for a low cost. Short-term radon test kits are available for $10 at the Teton County Health Department,...
Public meeting to discuss Teton Pass Corridor Study improvements
WILSON, Wyo. — A range of options for improving safety and recreational access along the Teton Pass Corridor will be presented at an in-person meeting next month. The Teton Pass Corridor Study project team is comprised of The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), Teton County, Wyoming, the Wyoming Department of Transportation and the U.S. Forest Service.
Auburn Hatchery Superintendent Ed Berry retires
JACKSON, Wyo. — After 36 years in the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Ed Berry, Superintendent of the Auburn Fish Hatchery, has quietly called it a career. Ed began his Game and Fish career in 1983, working for the Fisheries Management crew in Green River. Berry began working in the Department’s Fish Culture Section in 1987, working his way up through the ranks beginning at the Daniel Hatchery, then Como Bluff, and finally being selected as the Superintendent at Auburn in 1998, where he would serve for 25 years.
Stage Stop Race prep prompts road closures in town
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race is back for its 28th year tonight with a ceremonial start on Jackson’s Town Square at 6:30 p.m. This morning, the Town of Jackson’s Public Works Department began racecourse construction which will have an impact on road accessibility in and around town. The public should expect to see the Streets Division hauling in snow to supplement existing snow on roadways, then grading and smoothing the snow against the curbs to form the course.
Midday closure on Teton Pass tomorrow
WILSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) has scheduled a closure of Teton Pass for tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. for avalanche control. Reduced visibility, winter driving conditions, and increasing avalanche hazard may force an earlier closure. No parking at the summit of Teton Pass...
Larkin Poe exhibits rockin’ ‘Blood Harmony’ at Center Theater
JACKSON, Wyo. — Georgia-born sisters Megan and Rebecca Lovell, the core of southern roots rockers Larkin Poe, have been stage performers for most of their lives. Grammy-nominated Larkin Poe took precedence after touring as the Lovell Sisters until 2009, which was a bluegrass-Americana tinged trio when they where teenagers. Rebecca (lead vocal, guitars, mandolin, piano) and Megan (harmony vocal, lap steel, dobro) chose to carry on with a blues-rock edge under the name Larkin Poe, named after their great-great-great-grandfather, who was a distant cousin of writer Edgar Allan Poe. The quartet will take stage this Saturday at the Center Theater.
SNAPPED: Boom! Avy mitigation underway on Teton Pass
WILSON, Wyo. — Avalanche mitigation is currently underway on Teton Pass. The Wyoming Department of Transporation (WYDOT) issued a closure of the Pass at 2 p.m. today. As of 3:45 p.m. crews are still conducting avalanche control. In the winter months, WYDOT avalanche technicians work to keep roads open...
‘No unnecessary travel’ on US 89/26 between Jackson and Moran Jct
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) has issued a “no unnecessary travel” alert for US 26/89/191 between Jackson and Moran Junction. According to WYDOT, roads are slick and drifted with snowfall.
Deep storm cycle possible for the Tetons this weekend
JACKSON, Wyo. – Cold and dry conditions have prevailed across Teton County since January 16, but that is about to change late this week. A multi-day storm cycle is set to impact the Tetons from Thursday night through Sunday with the potential for deep snow totals to add up.
SNAPPED: National Moose Day
MOOSE, Wyo. — Every day is a chance to celebrate moose in Jackson Hole, but the animals get their day across the country today, Jan. 25. Some recognize the day as “National Moose Day,” an excuse to celebrate the huge ungulates that roam the valley year-round. For some, the celebration includes throwing your hands on your ears to imitate antlers and yelling “moose!” Around here, just a respectful nod from a safe distance will do. Better yet, snap a photo from afar.
Jackson Hole skier grabs third at the Freeride Junior World Championships
JACKSON, Wyo. — Sixteen-year-old Jackson local, Wyatt Gentry finished third in the Freeride Junior World Championships (FJWC) this past Tuesday in Kappl, Austria. The FJWC is a one-day event for male and female skiers and snowboarders aged 15-18. Each year the International Freeskiers Association (IFSA) invites Region 2 (U.S., Canada and South America) riders based on past year’s results, age restrictions and a national representation quota. This year the event was held at Quellspitze, an 11,106-foot peak in the Austrian Alps. The competition was broadcasted live and can now be found on Youtube.
Skier, artist Chris Bentchetler’s “Ski Lines + Drawn Lines” exhibition opens this Friday
JACKSON, Wyo. — Chris Bentchetler is continuing his artistic evolution with a new exhibition of paintings to be shown at Shari Brownfield Fine Art beginning this Friday. Bentchetler can’t be put in a box. He became a professional skier at age 15, and his style and artistic approach to the sport quickly made him one of the leading figures in modern freeskiing. At age 22 Chris launched his signature line of skis with Atomic, the Bentchetlers and garnered his first art commission – to design the top sheet graphics of his pro model skis.
Riley Green to bring his “Drinks-in-the-air country” to the Cowboy Bar
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Academy of Country Music’s 2020 New Artist of the Year, Riley Green, will make his Jackson Hole debut at The Million Dollar Cowboy Bar on Feb. 23. The high-energy honkytonk show comes on the heels of Green’s sold-out headlining tour and in advance of taking the stage in front of nightly crowds in excess of 50,000 on Luke Combs World Tour, which spanned across three continents and 16 countries. Powered by his Platinum-certified hits, “There Was This Girl” and “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” Riley will bring his blue-collar sounds for the working man by the working man to the historic venue. Named one of CMT’s Listen Up Artists, Riley was also voted as one of the Country Radio Seminar’s 2020 New Faces and earned Music Row’s Breakout Artist of the Year and has two No. 1 radio hits to his name.
