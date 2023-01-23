ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

phillyvoice.com

Essen Bakery to open a new, larger location in Fishtown

Pastry chef Tova du Plessis, who has collected four James Beard Award nominations over her career, is preparing to open a second Essen Bakery in Philadelphia. The new location will open this spring at 110 W. Berks St., near the border of Fishtown and Kensington. The original bakery, which opened in 2016, is situated in East Passyunk.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Details On Jerry Blavat’s Celebration of Life Services

Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Former Ardmore Home of DuPont Heiress Remains on the Market

After undertaking extensive renovations, the current owners of the former home of Eleuthera Bradford du Pont, the chemical fortune heiress, have listed the property for $2.95 million, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. This splendid residence that has often been the site of lavish parties, orchestra concerts, and...
ARDMORE, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Restaurant Closes Its Doors After 14 Years

Relish, a restaurant that was located in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood for more than a decade, has officially closed. The eatery served its last customers on Sunday (Jan. 22). It’s food like this we will miss:. As the Philadelphia Inquirer reports, “With southern cuisine, live jazz, a...
GETTYSBURG, PA
billypenn.com

birdSEED nonprofit, giving grants to first-time homebuyers, expands to Philadelphia

This story is published in partnership with Youthcast Media Group and high school students at at Philadelphia’s Julia R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School. For years, Harry Christian III and Tony Keith Jr. lived in a cramped rental apartment, where they trekked up three flights of stairs to reach their front door, endured hot summers without air conditioning and converted a spare bedroom into a closet to create extra storage space. So buying their own home with a backyard for their dog, rooms across three floors and space to entertain was life-changing for the Washington DC, couple.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Two bald eagle eggs spotted on New Jersey farm's nest cam

Fans of the Duke Farms Eagle Cam will have a pair of eggs to keep tabs on in the coming weeks as they wait for the chicks to hatch at the New Jersey nature preserve. The livestream of the nest in Hillsborough Township, Somerset County now shows two eggs in the nest. The first egg popped up earlier this month.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Montgomery Mall | Shopping mall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

If you are looking for a shopping center in Philadelphia with a variety of stores and good deals, I recommend traveling to the north of the city and visiting Montgomery Mall, a large outlet, with department stores, well-known brand boutiques, among other interesting alternatives that are not you can lose.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

