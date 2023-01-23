Read full article on original website
NEW Alice In Wonderland Cocktail Experience Comes To Philadelphia
For all of the Disney fans out there, this may be for you! Philadelphia is the land of pop-up bars and restaurants and the latest pop-up that’s making its way into the city is insanely awesome. This isn’t just your average pop-up bar, though. This Alice in Wonderland-themed...
phillyvoice.com
Essen Bakery to open a new, larger location in Fishtown
Pastry chef Tova du Plessis, who has collected four James Beard Award nominations over her career, is preparing to open a second Essen Bakery in Philadelphia. The new location will open this spring at 110 W. Berks St., near the border of Fishtown and Kensington. The original bakery, which opened in 2016, is situated in East Passyunk.
delawarevalleynews.com
Details On Jerry Blavat’s Celebration of Life Services
Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big...
6abc Action News
Celebration of life for legendary Philly DJ Jerry Blavat to be streamed live on Saturday
"Jerry wished for a big celebration of life," his family's statement said. "And we have a big one planned."
phillyvoice.com
Jerry Blavat's funeral on Saturday is open to the public; it also can be watched live online
The memorial and funeral for Jerry Blavat, the popular Philadelphia DJ who died earlier this month, take place Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Cathedral Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul, at 1723 Race St. The services are open to the public; they also can be streamed live online. There will...
phillyvoice.com
Green Day's 'Live at the Electric Factory' joins pantheon of Philly concert albums
Live albums can be a pretty divisive topic among music enthusiasts. Some people relish hearing the thrill and energy of a band's interaction with the crowd. Others find live sets grating because of the muddy sound quality and imperfections on stage, preferring the high fidelity of modern studio recordings. On...
A Can of Philadelphia History: Do You Remember Frank’s Black Cherry Wishniak Soda?
I have no idea what made me think of this the other day -- do you remember Frank’s Black Cherry Wishniak soda?. If you were born and/or raised in and around Philadelphia and South Jersey, you may remember Frank's sodas from back in the day. And if you don't...
phillyvoice.com
Philadelphia semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards include Ellen Yin, Heavy Metal Sausage Co.
The James Beard Foundation revealed the 2023 restaurant and chef semifinalists for its prestigious James Beard Awards on Wednesday, and several Philly-area culinary creatives are in the mix. The long list includes 18 people and places from Philadelphia and South Jersey, including Ellen Yin from High Street Hospitality, Amanda Shulman...
phillyvoice.com
Massive food hall to open in Brewerytown this spring featuring food from 7 restaurants and bars
A huge new food hall is opening in Philadelphia that will be ideal for groups of diners who can't agree on a single restaurant or bar. Brewerytown Food Hall, expected to welcome customers in March, will offer food and drink options from seven local restaurants, bars and lounges when it opens at 1363 N. 31st St.
Actress, Singer, and Yardley Native to Return to Her Home Area for a Major Performance Next Month
Now a Broadway star, a Bucks County native is returning to her home area for a one-night performance at a well-known theater. Christy Altomare, the star of the Broadway adaption of “Anastasia”, will return to Bucks County Playhouse next month with a new solo concert. Her performance will take place on Feb. 18 at 8 PM.
What to Explore When Visiting This Historic Village in Pennsylvania
One of the more historic spots you'll find in Lancaster County is Strasburg, officially incorporated as a borough in 1816. It was a center for locally-oriented, small-scale industries such as blacksmithing, weaving, and clock-making.
Former Ardmore Home of DuPont Heiress Remains on the Market
After undertaking extensive renovations, the current owners of the former home of Eleuthera Bradford du Pont, the chemical fortune heiress, have listed the property for $2.95 million, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. This splendid residence that has often been the site of lavish parties, orchestra concerts, and...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Restaurant Closes Its Doors After 14 Years
Relish, a restaurant that was located in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood for more than a decade, has officially closed. The eatery served its last customers on Sunday (Jan. 22). It’s food like this we will miss:. As the Philadelphia Inquirer reports, “With southern cuisine, live jazz, a...
billypenn.com
birdSEED nonprofit, giving grants to first-time homebuyers, expands to Philadelphia
This story is published in partnership with Youthcast Media Group and high school students at at Philadelphia’s Julia R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School. For years, Harry Christian III and Tony Keith Jr. lived in a cramped rental apartment, where they trekked up three flights of stairs to reach their front door, endured hot summers without air conditioning and converted a spare bedroom into a closet to create extra storage space. So buying their own home with a backyard for their dog, rooms across three floors and space to entertain was life-changing for the Washington DC, couple.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Delaware
Delaware is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
phillyvoice.com
Having raised $1 million, the Eagles Christmas album is now benefiting Philly classrooms and various charities
"A Philly Special Christmas" continues to provide cheer well past the holiday season. The holiday album was created by three Eagles linemen in hopes of raising $30,000 for a toy drive at the Children's Crisis Treatment Center. That goal was surpassed, and then some. After three pressings, the album has raised $1.25 million.
phillyvoice.com
Two bald eagle eggs spotted on New Jersey farm's nest cam
Fans of the Duke Farms Eagle Cam will have a pair of eggs to keep tabs on in the coming weeks as they wait for the chicks to hatch at the New Jersey nature preserve. The livestream of the nest in Hillsborough Township, Somerset County now shows two eggs in the nest. The first egg popped up earlier this month.
PA Fish & Boat Commission Authorizes Grant to Remove Spring Garden Dam on Neshaminy Creek in Newtown
The Neshaminy Creek will soon see a change made by the commission. Bucks County will soon see a change to one of its bodies of water as state authorities move to make changes to the environment. Staff writers from Explore Venango wrote about the impact on local waterways. During its...
tourcounsel.com
Montgomery Mall | Shopping mall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
If you are looking for a shopping center in Philadelphia with a variety of stores and good deals, I recommend traveling to the north of the city and visiting Montgomery Mall, a large outlet, with department stores, well-known brand boutiques, among other interesting alternatives that are not you can lose.
phillyvoice.com
Former Chester County golf course to be converted into public park
The site of the decades-old Loch Nairn Golf Club in Chester County will reopen next year as a 106-acre public park. New Garden Township purchased the property last summer from its longtime owners, who sought to conserve the land instead of selling it to developers. The golf course, which was...
