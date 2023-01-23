Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky AG joins 18-state brief opposing Title IX protections for gender identity
KENTUCKY — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined 18 other states in filing a brief before the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals to block the Biden administration's interpretation of Title IX that would allow transgender girls to compete on girls' sports teams. What You Need To Know. Attorneys...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky's guidelines on medical cannabis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear’s Executive Order allowing out-of-state medical cannabis in Kentucky went into effect on New Year’s Day. Last year, President Joe Biden said, “No one should go to jail just for using or possessing marijuana.”. “I think overall, it’s a good thing.”...
spectrumnews1.com
Exploitation and misery in America’s weed industry
When California legalized cannabis in 2016, the promises were great: huge tax revenues from legal sales and small farmers in marginalized communities would benefit. Illegal operators would be crippled. Six years later, the reality is that the black market flourishes and tax revenues are just a fraction of the promise. And now, devastating stories of worker exploitation, violence and death. LA Times reporter Paige St. John joined Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today” to talk about exploitation in the cannabis industry.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin governor takes total control of resources agency
MADISON, Wis., (AP) — The board that regulates Wisconsin’s natural resources entered a new phase Wednesday, meeting for the first time with a majority of members appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers after months of stonewalling by a Republican who refused to step down. Evers’ new appointee as...
spectrumnews1.com
Treasury department announces internet funding for Kentucky, Alabama, Nevada and Texas
KENTUCKY — The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the approval of broadband projects in four additional states — Alabama, Kentucky, Nevada and Texas, with funding from the American Rescue plan. The funds will connect about 292,000 homes and businesses to affordable, high-speed internet. The goal of the project is to secure affordable, reliable broadband infrastructure to give high-speed internet access to all Americans.
spectrumnews1.com
Ex-Olympic bound athlete survived human trafficking, shares story
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Survivors, advocates and state leaders gathered for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's Human Trafficking Summit on Thursday. In light of the event, a survivor in Dayton is sharing his story hoping to help others like him. What You Need To Know. John-Michael Lander shares his story...
spectrumnews1.com
Californians will see CalFresh benefits decrease by April
LOS ANGELES — Millions of Californians who are currently enrolled in CalFresh, which is the state’s program for supplying SNAP benefits (also known as food stamps), will see a major decrease in their monthly funds by April. This comes as federal lawmakers voted to end the COVID-19 emergency...
spectrumnews1.com
Hamilton County debuts new 513Relief Bus as way to provide more resources to most residents possible
CINCINNATI — Hamilton County is rolling out a high-tech mobile support clinic to bring services directly to the people and communities most in need. Hamilton County's new 513Relief Bus is a mobile resource center for residents. Funded by the county, the high-tech bus enables to providers to do everything...
spectrumnews1.com
North American Stainless' $244M expansion to create 70 jobs in Carroll County
GHENT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that North American Stainless, the largest fully integrated stainless steel producer in the U.S., will expand in Carroll County. The company will add on to its 4.4 million-square-foot facility in Ghent, which will cost around $244 million. The addition is expected...
spectrumnews1.com
2 Wisconsin pizza joints make Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots list
WISCONSIN — Two Wisconsin pizza places might just be the crustodians of the perfect pizza, according to Yelp’s top pizza spots list. The popular crowd-sourced review website named two Wisconsin spots in their list of the top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. and Canada. Coming in at...
spectrumnews1.com
Local group concerned about environmental impacts of Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project
COVINGTON, Ky. — A group of nonprofit organizations are expressing environmental concerns about the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project. They’re asking the Federal Highway Administration to not approve the project until their concerns are addressed. Even on bitter cold days, Matt Butler likes to get some exercise by...
Comments / 0