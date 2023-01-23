ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky's guidelines on medical cannabis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear’s Executive Order allowing out-of-state medical cannabis in Kentucky went into effect on New Year’s Day. Last year, President Joe Biden said, “No one should go to jail just for using or possessing marijuana.”. “I think overall, it’s a good thing.”...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Exploitation and misery in America’s weed industry

When California legalized cannabis in 2016, the promises were great: huge tax revenues from legal sales and small farmers in marginalized communities would benefit. Illegal operators would be crippled. Six years later, the reality is that the black market flourishes and tax revenues are just a fraction of the promise. And now, devastating stories of worker exploitation, violence and death. LA Times reporter Paige St. John joined Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today” to talk about exploitation in the cannabis industry.
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin governor takes total control of resources agency

MADISON, Wis., (AP) — The board that regulates Wisconsin’s natural resources entered a new phase Wednesday, meeting for the first time with a majority of members appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers after months of stonewalling by a Republican who refused to step down. Evers’ new appointee as...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Treasury department announces internet funding for Kentucky, Alabama, Nevada and Texas

KENTUCKY — The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the approval of broadband projects in four additional states — Alabama, Kentucky, Nevada and Texas, with funding from the American Rescue plan. The funds will connect about 292,000 homes and businesses to affordable, high-speed internet. The goal of the project is to secure affordable, reliable broadband infrastructure to give high-speed internet access to all Americans.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Ex-Olympic bound athlete survived human trafficking, shares story

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Survivors, advocates and state leaders gathered for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's Human Trafficking Summit on Thursday. In light of the event, a survivor in Dayton is sharing his story hoping to help others like him. What You Need To Know. John-Michael Lander shares his story...
DAYTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Californians will see CalFresh benefits decrease by April

LOS ANGELES — Millions of Californians who are currently enrolled in CalFresh, which is the state’s program for supplying SNAP benefits (also known as food stamps), will see a major decrease in their monthly funds by April. This comes as federal lawmakers voted to end the COVID-19 emergency...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

2 Wisconsin pizza joints make Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots list

WISCONSIN — Two Wisconsin pizza places might just be the crustodians of the perfect pizza, according to Yelp’s top pizza spots list. The popular crowd-sourced review website named two Wisconsin spots in their list of the top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. and Canada. Coming in at...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy