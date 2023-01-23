ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Looper

Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney Steps Away From Series To Handle Personal Matters

"Chicago Fire" was the first installment in Dick Wolfe's "One Chicago" franchise that would spin off in various directions following all of the emergency personnel working in the Windy City. Since 2012, viewers have tuned in to watch Firehouse 51 put out fires, both literal and metaphorical. But while dealing with all kinds of issues across Chicago would be enough for some shows, "Chicago Fire" knows when to take a step back and allow audiences a chance to see the inner-personal lives of the firefighters who make up the department.
Looper

Why Donna Robbins From Chicago Fire Looks So Familiar

In over 10 years on NBC, "Chicago Fire" has had many couples to choose from. Like any great procedural, romantic drama is gasoline for the fire. Characters such as Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) have seen their fair share of romantic musical chairs, but there is no couple like Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) and Donna Robbins. Part of their charm is thanks to Wallace's tough exterior as the fire chief. Sprinkle in some emotional baggage, and you've got a recipe for a great romance.
tvinsider.com

How ‘That ’90s Show’ Explains Danny Masterson’s Absence

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for That ’90s Show.]. There’s one character you won’t be seeing or hearing about on Netflix’s reboot of That 70’s Show, entitled That 90’s Show, and that’s Steve Hyde, originally portrayed in the first iteration by Danny Masterson.
Looper

Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason

Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
Looper

Blue Bloods Fans Can Thank Tom Selleck For The Abigail Baker We Know And Love

Tom Selleck could have been forgiven for resting on his laurels when he joined "Blue Bloods." By the time the offer to play New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan came along, Selleck had already dominated TV with the original "Magnum P.I." and several "Jesse Stone" movies. With an ensemble that includes pros like Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan and a role that didn't require Selleck to throw his body around like he did on "Magnum P.I." "Blue Bloods" could have been a cushy gig to top off an impressive career.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s newest blockbuster thriller catches fire to seize the #1 spot in 50 nations

An entirely valid criticism leveled at Netflix is the excessive production budgets handed over by the streaming service to give filmmakers almost complete creative freedom, but it’s entirely up to you if the $72 million spent on The Pale Blue Eye is worth the sacrifice of seeing shows like Warrior Nun and 1899 canceled before their time.
Looper

Why Jason Beghe Was Never The Same After Chicago PD

The One Chicago universe on NBC remains a fan-favorite group of shows. The franchise, which includes "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med," also features "Chicago P.D.," which focuses on the day-to-day lives of a group of police officers in the 21st District in Chicago. One of the key characters of "Chicago...
Looper

Chicago Fire Just Went After Cindy Herrmann And Fans Are Not Happy

Like most shows of its length, "Chicago Fire" — which totals more than 225 episodes across 11 seasons and counting — shakes up its main cast of characters from time to time. Most notably, Lieutenant Matthew Casey actor Jesse Spencer left "Chicago Fire" partway through Season 10 in late 2021. Prior to his exit, Spencer acted in a grand total of 200 "Chicago Fire" episodes as one of the series' principal characters.

