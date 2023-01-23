CHICAGO (CBS) -- The body of a deceased man was finally found in the South Chicago neighborhood late Monday after days missing.The body vanished along with a van stolen from a Rockford funeral home over the weekend. The van was found Sunday, but the corpse was not found until a day later – more than two miles away.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the family trying to bury their loved one has some sort of relief, since investigators finally knew where their corpse was Monday night. Yet it remained unclear how the van was stolen in the first place, or who...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO