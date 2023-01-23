Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
‘Go Fund Me’ Set up For Rockford’s 15th & Chris After Devastating Fire
After a devastating fire destroyed Rockford's "15 & Chris" Burgers, on 15th Ave...The outpouring of love and community support has come in droves! Not only are Rockford folks a big fan of the food, but apparently LOVE Chris (James "Boogie" Purifoy) as well. A Go Fund Me has been set up to help with mounting costs, after the fire.
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford’s last locally owned camera store is for sale as owner Tom Brady plans to retire this spring
ROCKFORD — You shouldn’t be surprised if Tom Brady knows your name the moment you walk into Camera Craft for a second time. He might even know what camera you shoot with and what new gear is on your mind. Brady, who has owned the camera store he...
Thanks To Illinois Target Employee For Doing Job Most Couldn’t Handle
If you have never worked retail or any type of customer service job in your lifetime, there are three types of customers you have to be very aware of besides 'The Karen'. 1. The Discount Customer - A person who loves discounts and is always on the lookout for ways to save money on their purchases. They'll try everything at the register to save even a penny!
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: List of snow emergencies declared for the Rockford area
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With several Winter Weather Advisories declared ahead of Saturday’s expected snowfall, municipalities across the Rockford region have declared snow emergencies, meaning parking ordinances are in effect. Temperatures will make it into the lower to mid-30s under mostly cloudy skies Friday afternoon. Overnight Friday, temperatures will drop into the lower teens. Snow […]
Rockford BBB: Beware Of “DeepFake” Scams Using Phony Video
I don't know how much you may or may not know about DeepFake technology, but as time marches on, I'm fairly certain that you'll be hearing more and more about it, and the potential for serious damage that the tech represents. Meanwhile, for those who've never even heard the term...
Residents escape Freeport apartment fire
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — No one was hurt Thursday after a fire broke out at a Freeport apartment complex. Firefighters worked for about 4 hours to extinguish the blaze at the tri-plex house on South Blackhawk Avenue. Officials said the fire started around 10 a.m. Damages to the building were estimated at over $70,000 and […]
Family reacts after relative’s body stolen from Rockford funeral home
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Curtis Brown’s family members are now working to bring his body back to Mississippi. Cindy Howard, Brown’s mother, said she is upset that she did not know that his body had been stolen from a Rockford funeral home until days later. Now, the family said the situation is only adding to […]
Rockford man arrested for burglarizing a home
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Ryan Olsen, 44, on burglary charges after he allegedly broke into a home in the 2100 block of S. 4th Street around midnight Thursday morning. According to police, officers were alerted to a “suspicious person” near the residence and found Olsen in the alley. Police said he […]
Identity of Deceased Man Stolen in Funeral Home Van is Revealed
A man who died of natural causes last Thursday (1/19) in a Rockford area hospital is finally going to be able to rest in peace following the theft of a funeral home van that he was inside of. According to a press release from the Winnebago County Coroner's office, last...
Man charged in theft of Rockford funeral van, body
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Deon Howard, 23, the suspect in the theft of a funeral home van that still had a body inside. According to police, Howard stole the van from outside the Collins & Stone Funeral Home, 128 S. 5th Street, on Saturday. The […]
Body missing after Rockford funeral home van recovered in Chicago
CHICAGO — A body is missing after a funeral home van was stolen Saturday in Rockford. Rockford police posted on Twitter that the van fled immediately from Collins and Stone Funeral Home, located in the 100 block of South 5th Street. The van, a grey 2012 Chrysler Town & County, was recovered in Chicago Sunday […]
Body of man inside stolen funeral home van identified
The remains of a man were identified Tuesday after a van holding his body was stolen outside a Rockford funeral home over the weekend.
WIFR
Van stolen with body inside from Rockford funeral home
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A van from a local funeral home was stolen yesterday with a deceased adult inside, according to a tweet made by Rockford Police. Officers say the van fled the area immediately, and was just located in Chicago. Police say they are continuing the investigation, but details...
Missing body taken with stolen funeral home van found in Chicago
CHICAGO — A body missing after a funeral home van was stolen Saturday in Rockford has been located in Chicago. Authorities say the body was located in the 8200 block of S. Manistee in Chicago. WGN News camera rolled as police cordoned off several, seemingly abandoned houses, with their attention focused on a nearby alleyway.
Director of Rockford funeral home where body was stolen is on probation
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The director of a funeral home, from where a body was stolen on Saturday, is currently on probation for unprofessional conduct and “failure to account for personal property.” Brandy Collins, director of Collins & Stone Funeral Home, was put on probation in March 2021 and fined $10,000. She was also accused […]
Police: Machesney Park man arrested for exposing himself at Target
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Machesney Park man was arrested on Wednesday for exposing himself at a Target in Rockford. The Rockford Police Department was contacted back on December 20 to investigate reports of the act. A follow-up investigation identified Colin Hobson, 25, as the suspect. A warrant was obtained for Hobson’s arrest, which […]
WIFR
Sunday fire leaves Rockford’s 15th and Chris Restaurant with $100k in damages
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fire broke out just after 8 p.m. Sunday at the 15th and Chris Restaurant on 15th Ave. in Rockford., leaving $100,000 in damages. Officials say several calls came in to dispatchers with reports of flames coming out of the burger joint on Rockford’s south side. Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy fire pushing from the rear door of the structure, which was not open to business at the time.
Body found in Chicago days after van was stolen from Rockford funeral home
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The body of a deceased man was finally found in the South Chicago neighborhood late Monday after days missing.The body vanished along with a van stolen from a Rockford funeral home over the weekend. The van was found Sunday, but the corpse was not found until a day later – more than two miles away.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the family trying to bury their loved one has some sort of relief, since investigators finally knew where their corpse was Monday night. Yet it remained unclear how the van was stolen in the first place, or who...
Another Storm Takes Aim at Illinois, 1/2 Foot of Snow Possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through late afternoon on Wednesday (1/25) for most of northern Illinois, with some areas downstate getting over half a foot of accumulation. Flurries are expected to begin early Wednesday morning across the state with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected in the...
MyStateline.com
Police: Man with gun resists arrest at Rockford bar
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say Bradley Myhre, 32, was arrested after he brought a gun into a local bar Friday night. Officers were called to BJ’s Place, 2842 11th Street, on Friday, after the bar reported Myhre had a gun. Myhre struggled with officers during his...
