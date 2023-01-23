ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thanks To Illinois Target Employee For Doing Job Most Couldn’t Handle

If you have never worked retail or any type of customer service job in your lifetime, there are three types of customers you have to be very aware of besides 'The Karen'. 1. The Discount Customer - A person who loves discounts and is always on the lookout for ways to save money on their purchases. They'll try everything at the register to save even a penny!
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: List of snow emergencies declared for the Rockford area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With several Winter Weather Advisories declared ahead of Saturday’s expected snowfall, municipalities across the Rockford region have declared snow emergencies, meaning parking ordinances are in effect. Temperatures will make it into the lower to mid-30s under mostly cloudy skies Friday afternoon. Overnight Friday, temperatures will drop into the lower teens. Snow […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Residents escape Freeport apartment fire

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — No one was hurt Thursday after a fire broke out at a Freeport apartment complex. Firefighters worked for about 4 hours to extinguish the blaze at the tri-plex house on South Blackhawk Avenue. Officials said the fire started around 10 a.m. Damages to the building were estimated at over $70,000 and […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man arrested for burglarizing a home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Ryan Olsen, 44, on burglary charges after he allegedly broke into a home in the 2100 block of S. 4th Street around midnight Thursday morning. According to police, officers were alerted to a “suspicious person” near the residence and found Olsen in the alley. Police said he […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Body missing after Rockford funeral home van recovered in Chicago

CHICAGO — A body is missing after a funeral home van was stolen Saturday in Rockford. Rockford police posted on Twitter that the van fled immediately from Collins and Stone Funeral Home, located in the 100 block of South 5th Street. The van, a grey 2012 Chrysler Town & County, was recovered in Chicago Sunday […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Van stolen with body inside from Rockford funeral home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A van from a local funeral home was stolen yesterday with a deceased adult inside, according to a tweet made by Rockford Police. Officers say the van fled the area immediately, and was just located in Chicago. Police say they are continuing the investigation, but details...
ROCKFORD, IL
WGN TV

Missing body taken with stolen funeral home van found in Chicago

CHICAGO — A body missing after a funeral home van was stolen Saturday in Rockford has been located in Chicago. Authorities say the body was located in the 8200 block of S. Manistee in Chicago. WGN News camera rolled as police cordoned off several, seemingly abandoned houses, with their attention focused on a nearby alleyway.
CHICAGO, IL
WIFR

Sunday fire leaves Rockford’s 15th and Chris Restaurant with $100k in damages

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fire broke out just after 8 p.m. Sunday at the 15th and Chris Restaurant on 15th Ave. in Rockford., leaving $100,000 in damages. Officials say several calls came in to dispatchers with reports of flames coming out of the burger joint on Rockford’s south side. Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy fire pushing from the rear door of the structure, which was not open to business at the time.
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Chicago

Body found in Chicago days after van was stolen from Rockford funeral home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The body of a deceased man was finally found in the South Chicago neighborhood late Monday after days missing.The body vanished along with a van stolen from a Rockford funeral home over the weekend. The van was found Sunday, but the corpse was not found until a day later – more than two miles away.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the family trying to bury their loved one has some sort of relief, since investigators finally knew where their corpse was Monday night. Yet it remained unclear how the van was stolen in the first place, or who...
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Another Storm Takes Aim at Illinois, 1/2 Foot of Snow Possible

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through late afternoon on Wednesday (1/25) for most of northern Illinois, with some areas downstate getting over half a foot of accumulation. Flurries are expected to begin early Wednesday morning across the state with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected in the...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Police: Man with gun resists arrest at Rockford bar

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say Bradley Myhre, 32, was arrested after he brought a gun into a local bar Friday night. Officers were called to BJ’s Place, 2842 11th Street, on Friday, after the bar reported Myhre had a gun. Myhre struggled with officers during his...
ROCKFORD, IL
