This is not part of a joke, thieves really did walk into a bar and came out with an ATM machine, but surprisingly no one seemed to care. An incident like this one would have never happened back in the day. Now, people are too distracted and just don't pay attention. They really couldn't be bothered except by whatever social media they have their brain focused on. I guess people are spoiled by security technology to keep an eye on everything for them.

SKOKIE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO