ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Mother Sneaks Into Hudson Valley HS Dressed As Student To Watch Daughter Fight, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J6nOB_0kOTXc5N00

The mother of a high school student in the region has been arrested for allegedly sneaking into the school dressed as a student so she could watch her daughter fight with another student.

The incident took place in Dutchess County at Arlington High School around 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Immediately following the altercation, it was discovered that the mother of one of the students involved in the fight was in the building without prior authorization, said Capt. John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

"She allegedly entered the building during arrival disguised as a student," Watterson said.

An investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Arlington Central School District has resulted in the arrest of Valerie Albelo, age 33, of Lagrangeville, Watterson said.

Albelo was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 22, and has been charged with criminal trespass in and endangering the welfare of a child, which are both misdemeanors.

After being processed she was released with an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of LaGrange Court on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Following the arrest, Dr. Dave Moyer, Arlington Superintendent of Schools, issued the following statement: “I commend our staff and Arlington High School safety personnel who intervened immediately during the altercation and quickly identified the parent who entered the high school without approval."

Moyer said the district was reviewing its procedures of student arrival and tightening security protocols at the school after the incident.

"We are aware of the seriousness of this parent’s actions and the impact on school safety," Moyer added.

Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk Imperati said the school would be checking student IDs during morning arrival and that students must have their ID visible to gain entry to the building.

"High School students and staff are required to wear their Arlington IDs at all times during the school day and during after-school activities," the sheriff said.

The Arlington Central School District has a strict visitor policy. In order to visit Arlington schools during the school day, parents and guests must have an appointment. All visitors must enter and exit through the main entrance. In order to be buzzed into the building, the visitor should:

  • Show a photo ID to the camera
  • Identify the purpose of their visit, including with whom they have a scheduled appointment.
  • Upon being granted entry, the visitor must report directly to the building greeter and show photo identification.
  • Visitors must wear a visitor badge at all times while in the school or on school grounds.

Comments / 20

Donna Vivinetti
4d ago

Good she should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. And the daughter should be brought up on assault charges.

Reply
11
Jeff
4d ago

She should never been able to get in. The failure is the schools lake of security. What if she had a gun?

Reply
12
Julia Libor
3d ago

The breakdown of our society is rolling right along, WTF is the mother thinking? What a mess our society is, so sad 😢

Reply(2)
4
Related
Daily Voice

Homeless Man Sets Himself On Fire In Lakewood: Police

A homeless man set himself on fire in Lakewood, authorities said. The 43-year-old man reportedly called 9-1-1- and said he was feeling suicidal and set his sweatshirt on fire, Lakewood police said. He suffered minor burns to his stomach and chest at the New Jersey Transit Bus terminal at 200...
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Man Charged For Fatal Fentanyl Overdose In Stamford

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of a Connecticut man. Rockland County resident, Daniel McDonald, age 32, of New City, was charged on Monday, Jan. 23, following a five-month investigation in Fairfield County into the fentanyl death, said Capt. Tom Scanlon of the Stamford Police.
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

23-Year-Old From Sharon Offers Child Hickies, Alcohol: Police

A man with a history of sexual assault charges was caught six months after he met up with a child whom he had promised alcohol and hickies, officials say. Police received a call from the concerned parent around 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2022, reporting a text thread between their child and an older man indicating that the two had met up the night prior, according to the Connecticut State Police.
SHARON, CT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Update on Mom Who Snuck Into High School Before Her Kid’s Fight

Staff at Arlington High School sent out an update on a mother who accompanied her daughter to school before an altercation. Most parents would do anything to protect their kids but most can agree that showing up to school to confront other students is a bit extreme. Last week parents of students in the Arlington School District received an email from the superintendent that stated two female students got into an altercation before classes began on the morning of January 17. There was not a lot of specific details about the fight but it was also revealed that the mother of a student involved in the altercation was accompanied by her mother who slipped into the school undetected by security. She was allegedly disguised as a student.
ARLINGTON, NY
Daily Voice

15-Year-Old Gets Years In Prison For Fatally Stabbing Mount Vernon Cheerleading Captain

A teenage girl will spend years behind bars for fatally stabbing a 16-year-old cheerleading captain in Westchester County, officials said. The 15-year-old, who was not named because of her age, was sentenced to three to nine years in jail on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for the April 8, 2022 killing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
Daily Voice

5 Ridgewood Teens Involved In Head-On Crash

Five Ridgewood teens avoided serious injury when their SUV slammed head-on into a utility pole. A large contingent of police, firefighters and EMS units responded after the Nissan Pathfinder rounded a curve, knocked down a "No Parking" sign and crashed on narrow Marshall Street near Ridgewood High School late Friday afternoon Jan. 27.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
464K+
Followers
65K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy