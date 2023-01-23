Jury finds four Oath Keepers guilty of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 case, weeks after conviction of group’s leader

Read full article on original website
Related
New Emails Found On Hunter Biden's Laptop Link Embattled First Son To Wife Of Arrested Ex-FBI Agent Charles McGonigal
A fresh cache of emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop shows the embattled first son was once linked to the wife of ex-FBI agent Charles McGonigal, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a sudden development to come after McGonigal was arrested on Saturday over allegations he helped a Russian oligarch, data from Hunter’s laptop shows both President Joe Biden’s son and McGonigal’s wife received the same emails related to a lacrosse program both parents’ daughters participated in.According to the New York Post, both Hunter and Pamela McGonigal received at least 29 emails about the “Next Level Lacrosse program and other activities associated with...
Reaction swift after Tyre Nichols police footage released; 'These men were street fighting,' former cop says
Reaction to the release of Memphis police bodycam footage showing the deadly encounter between officers and Tyre Nichols was swift Friday evening.
Top Biden Donor Offered President's Convict Niece Caroline $85K Job Which She Complained Was 'Below Minimum Wage'
One of Joe Biden’s top donors once offered the president’s troubled niece Caroline Biden a cozy $85,000 salary job at his medical-device company only for her to complain the job was “below minimum wage,” RadarOnline.com has learned.Caroline, the 35-year-old daughter of the president’s brother Jim Biden and Jim’s wife Sara, was reportedly offered a job at the Orange County-based medical device company Masimo in the summer of 2018.The offer came shortly after Caroline, who was 31 at the time, pleaded guilty to amassing more than $100,000 in charges on a stolen credit card.After being sentenced to two years of probation...
West Virginia Businessman SLAMMED For Not Helping Pregnant Wife After She Passed Out During His Presidential Bid Announcement
A West Virginia businessman failed to act when his pregnant wife fainted and fell to the ground during his official 2024 presidential bid announcement, RadarOnline.com has learned. The dramatic scene was captured on video and resulted in the businessman, Rollan Roberts II, being criticized for his delay in rushing to his wife's aid. Rebecca Lea Roberts was five months pregnant with the couple's first child when she collapsed on camera. Rollan is a Republican who has never held public office before announcing his bid for candidacy. Despite his lack of public awareness, the shocking footage has now made his name...
Comments / 0