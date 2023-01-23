Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A girl who lived through the Parkland shooting kills herself. The mother says she had PTSD and "survivor's guilt."San HeraldParkland, FL
Floridian wins $1M on lottery scratch-off game 500X the Cash because someone cut the line in front of him, he saysAmarie M.Delray Beach, FL
Flavor Pockets Perfected at Dumpling KingJ.M. LesinskiPembroke Pines, FL
IT’SUGAR opens its highly anticipated Dania Pointe location in Dania Beach, FloridaJudith MastersDania Beach, FL
Fishing in West Palm Beach, FloridaOscarWest Palm Beach, FL
Related
bocaratontribune.com
New and Updated: Custom College Visits Publishes 2nd Edition of their College Trip Planning Book
Delray Beach, FL, January 2023 – The second edition of College Road Trips A Parent’s Guide: How to Organize Your Teen’s College Visits Without Losing Your Mind is now out and available on Amazon.com and by free download on CustomCollegeVisits.com. Custom College Visits (CCV) is a leader...
bocaratontribune.com
PBSC receives $1 million for artificial intelligence and virtual reality training
Palm Beach State College will receive $1 million in federal funding to train faculty and students in artificial intelligence and to buy high-tech equipment for them to get ahead on rapidly growing technology that will transform industries. U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel announced the funding Jan. 17 at the Center for...
bocaratontribune.com
Lynn University recognized by U.S. News & World Report for Best Online Programs
U.S. News & World Report recently recognized Lynn University among the best in the country in its annual “2023 Best Online Programs” rankings. Featured on this year’s list was the university’s online bachelor’s program, which was ranked No. 139. Rankings were evaluated based on student engagement, services and technologies available, faculty credentials and training, as well as expert opinion on the quality of the program.
bocaratontribune.com
Junior League of Boca Raton’s Learning Libraries Asks Community to Participate in Book Drive
The Junior League of Boca Raton Learning Libraries Committee is asking for the community’s help in providing new books for kids in grades Kindergarten through 5th. All books will be donated to Title 1 Schools in Boca Raton and Delray Beach. Businesses and families can host a book drive...
bocaratontribune.com
Achievement Centers for Children & Families Names Adamma DuCille as CEO
The Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) which has served the Delray Beach and southern Palm Beach County communities since 1969, has appointed Adamma DuCille as its CEO. Former CEO Stephanie Seibel has moved to a new role as CEO of the organization’s Foundation and the two will work in tandem to grow the organization and its impact in the community.
bocaratontribune.com
FAU Online Programs Move Up in “U.S. News & World Report” Rankings
Florida Atlantic University’s online master’s in education program is ranked No. 52 in the nation for 2023 by U.S. News & World Report, rising from No. 80 in 2022. In addition, FAU’s online MBA programs for veterans are ranked No. 58 in the nation this year, remaining steady with last year’s rankings. FAU’s online master’s in nursing administration program specialty ranked No. 17 this year.
bocaratontribune.com
George Snow Scholarship Fund to Host Annual ‘Rhinestone’ Cowboy Ball Feb. 11
The George Snow Scholarship Fund will host the 29 th annual Rhinestone Cowboy Ball on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. at Boca West Country Club. The fund is hosting the ball to raise awareness of their mission while recognizing their Corporate Community Service Award Recipient, the Boca Raton Airport Authority, and Individual Community Service Award Recipient, Eddie Ventrice.
bocaratontribune.com
Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum plans Valentine’s craft project for kids on Feb. 4
The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) has announced it will conduct a special Valentine’s Day project for kids on the next Free Fun Saturday, to be held on Feb. 4. For more information, visit www.BocaHistory.org, or call 561.395.6766, ext. 100. To celebrate the arrival of the new Boca...
bocaratontribune.com
BOCA CHAMBER ANNOUNCES 17th ANNUAL DIAMOND AWARD LUNCHEON Honoring Andrea Virgin as the 2023 DIAMOND Recipient & Ananya Soni as the 2023 Pearl Award Recipient
Boca Raton, Fl. January 16, 2023 – The Boca Chamber will be hosting its 17th Annual DIAMOND Award Luncheon on Friday, February 17, 2023, at The Woodfield Country Club located at 3650 Club Place, Boca Raton, 33496. Hundreds of business professionals will be in attendance. At the DIAMOND Award...
bocaratontribune.com
Auditions for 19th Annual “Future Stars” Youth Performing Arts Competition set for February 4
The Rotary Club of Boca Raton, with the City of Boca Raton and the Festival of the Arts BOCA, will present the 19th Annual “Future Stars Performing Arts Competition” at 7 p.m. Tuesday March 7, 2023, in Mizner Park Amphitheater, downtown Boca Raton. The live audition for this...
bocaratontribune.com
Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County and Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County Come Together to Form Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County
Palm Beach County, FL (January 23, 2023) – Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County and Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County are thrilled to announce that they have joined forces to form a new and consolidated affiliate, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County! This strategic collaboration brings together resources, skillsets, and strengths to serve the community better while remaining laser-focused on its mission.
bocaratontribune.com
FAU Women’s Basketball primed for battle at No. 23 Middle Tennessee
The Florida Atlantic women’s basketball team hits the road again this week for a ranked matchup against the No. 23-ranked Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders on Thursday, Jan. 26 inside the Murphy Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air live on ESPN+. The Owls...
bocaratontribune.com
PBA Men’s Lacrosse Ranked Eighth in SSC Preseason Poll
The Palm Beach Atlantic men’s lacrosse team was picked to finish eighth in the Sunshine State Conference Preseason Coaches poll released on Monday. The Sailfish begin the ’23 campaign in St. Augustine on Feb. 10. PBA enters its second season under head coach Jesse Vanatta following a 5-8 season where four players received All-SSC honors.
bocaratontribune.com
Hubbard earns third C-USA Freshman of the Week Award
After helping lead FAU to its largest margin of victory against a C-USA opponent in the Coach Sullivan era with an 81-66 win over UTSA, as well as her fourth 20-plus point performance of the season and earning her first career double-double against UTEP, Florida Atlantic women’s basketball freshman guard Aniya Hubbard earned her third Conference USA Freshman of the Week honor, announced by the league office on Monday.
