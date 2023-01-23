ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

bocaratontribune.com

Lynn University recognized by U.S. News & World Report for Best Online Programs

U.S. News & World Report recently recognized Lynn University among the best in the country in its annual “2023 Best Online Programs” rankings. Featured on this year’s list was the university’s online bachelor’s program, which was ranked No. 139. Rankings were evaluated based on student engagement, services and technologies available, faculty credentials and training, as well as expert opinion on the quality of the program.
Achievement Centers for Children & Families Names Adamma DuCille as CEO

The Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) which has served the Delray Beach and southern Palm Beach County communities since 1969, has appointed Adamma DuCille as its CEO. Former CEO Stephanie Seibel has moved to a new role as CEO of the organization’s Foundation and the two will work in tandem to grow the organization and its impact in the community.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
FAU Online Programs Move Up in “U.S. News & World Report” Rankings

Florida Atlantic University’s online master’s in education program is ranked No. 52 in the nation for 2023 by U.S. News & World Report, rising from No. 80 in 2022. In addition, FAU’s online MBA programs for veterans are ranked No. 58 in the nation this year, remaining steady with last year’s rankings. FAU’s online master’s in nursing administration program specialty ranked No. 17 this year.
George Snow Scholarship Fund to Host Annual ‘Rhinestone’ Cowboy Ball Feb. 11

The George Snow Scholarship Fund will host the 29 th annual Rhinestone Cowboy Ball on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. at Boca West Country Club. The fund is hosting the ball to raise awareness of their mission while recognizing their Corporate Community Service Award Recipient, the Boca Raton Airport Authority, and Individual Community Service Award Recipient, Eddie Ventrice.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCA CHAMBER ANNOUNCES 17th ANNUAL DIAMOND AWARD LUNCHEON Honoring Andrea Virgin as the 2023 DIAMOND Recipient & Ananya Soni as the 2023 Pearl Award Recipient

Boca Raton, Fl. January 16, 2023 – The Boca Chamber will be hosting its 17th Annual DIAMOND Award Luncheon on Friday, February 17, 2023, at The Woodfield Country Club located at 3650 Club Place, Boca Raton, 33496. Hundreds of business professionals will be in attendance. At the DIAMOND Award...
BOCA RATON, FL
Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County and Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County Come Together to Form Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County

Palm Beach County, FL (January 23, 2023) – Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County and Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County are thrilled to announce that they have joined forces to form a new and consolidated affiliate, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County! This strategic collaboration brings together resources, skillsets, and strengths to serve the community better while remaining laser-focused on its mission.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
FAU Women’s Basketball primed for battle at No. 23 Middle Tennessee

The Florida Atlantic women’s basketball team hits the road again this week for a ranked matchup against the No. 23-ranked Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders on Thursday, Jan. 26 inside the Murphy Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air live on ESPN+. The Owls...
BOCA RATON, FL
PBA Men’s Lacrosse Ranked Eighth in SSC Preseason Poll

The Palm Beach Atlantic men’s lacrosse team was picked to finish eighth in the Sunshine State Conference Preseason Coaches poll released on Monday. The Sailfish begin the ’23 campaign in St. Augustine on Feb. 10. PBA enters its second season under head coach Jesse Vanatta following a 5-8 season where four players received All-SSC honors.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Hubbard earns third C-USA Freshman of the Week Award

After helping lead FAU to its largest margin of victory against a C-USA opponent in the Coach Sullivan era with an 81-66 win over UTSA, as well as her fourth 20-plus point performance of the season and earning her first career double-double against UTEP, Florida Atlantic women’s basketball freshman guard Aniya Hubbard earned her third Conference USA Freshman of the Week honor, announced by the league office on Monday.
BOCA RATON, FL

