Milwaukee, WI

Lori
4d ago

Tough guy with a 4 month old. That poor innocent infant may never be the same.

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee boy accused of killing mom, competency evaluation ordered

MILWAUKEE - The 10-year-old Milwaukee boy charged with shooting and killing his mother over a virtual reality headset will be seen by a psychologist, the court ruled Friday, Jan. 27. "(He) does not understand what is going on and may not be able to assist in his defense, so we...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Center and Vel R. Phillips shootings; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 26 near Center and Vel R. Phillips. It happened around 6 p.m. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a graze wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

New charges filed in Waukesha day care abuse

WAUKESHA, Wis. — New charges have been issued in a day care abuse case in Waukesha. Heather Miller, 49, is facing three additional felony counts. Her supervisors at The Lawrence School day care are also now charged for failing to stop the alleged abuse. Miller was already facing child...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Eugene Scull sentenced; 12 years in prison for 2020 fatal crash

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Eugene Scull on Friday, Jan. 27 to twelve years in prison and another six years of extended supervision in connection with a fatal crash near 35th and Congress on Jan. 1, 2020. Scull faced the following criminal counts in the case:. Homicide by...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee jail death, Brieon Green's family demands release of all video

MILWAUKEE - The family of Brieon Green, who died inside the Milwaukee County Jail last year, demanded Thursday, Jan. 26 that all video be released. Less than three hours after Green, 21, was arrested for charges that included disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office found him dead by suicide in his jail cell on June 26, 2022. Loved ones said Green's suicide was completely preventable. The family and their attorney said surveillance video showed a correctional officer passed by Green's cell as he was taking his own life, and they want you to see that video.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Dan Bice’s Reckless & Unfair Attack on Jennifer Dorow’s Son

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel violated its own ethics rules by naming Jennifer Dorow’s son in a story about the death of UWM student Cade Reddington, who died of fentanyl and alcohol intoxication over a year ago. Michael Dorow, 19, has never been arrested nor charged. He has also never...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

14-year-old charged with shooting, killing 14-year-old, injuring another teen

MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors charged a 14-year-old Milwaukee boy with shooting and killing another 14-year-old on Saturday and injuring his 13-year-old brother. The 14-year-old suspect, who WISN 12 News is not naming at this time, faces first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree reckless injury charges, along with possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Water Street shooter sentenced to 5 years

MILWAUKEE - Christopher Murry, one of three men charged with shooting and injuring over a dozen people in one of three shootings in downtown Milwaukee in May, was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday, Jan. 26. Additionally, he was sentenced to five years of extended supervision. Murry, 24,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police guns accidentally discharged, video shows incidents

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is in the process of swapping out service weapons that the union said accidentally discharged. Newly released video underscores the problem. FOX6 News filed an open records request for all dashboard and body camera video. MPD released some video, but would not turn it...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Delavan Dairy Queen armed robbery caught on cam, robber sought

DELAVAN, Wis. - Town of Delavan police are looking for a robber who stole money from a Dairy Queen on Highway 50 on Friday, Jan. 13. Police responded to a Dairy Queen around 9 p.m. after receiving a call of an armed robbery. Officers were on the scene within two minutes, but the robber had already run on foot.
DELAVAN, WI
WISN

Armed robbers hold up armored truck at 80th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — An armored truck robbery happened Thursday near 80th Street and Capitol Drive at North Shore Bank. Milwaukee police said armed suspects held up an armored truck, robbed the employees of money and took off. Neighbors woke up to a major crime scene. "I was laying in bed...
MILWAUKEE, WI

