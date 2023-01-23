Read full article on original website
Lori
4d ago
Tough guy with a 4 month old. That poor innocent infant may never be the same.
MPA responds after 4 Milwaukee officers arrested, charged with crimes in a week
In just a week, TMJ4 has learned about four Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) officers charged with or arrested for various crimes.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee boy accused of killing mom, competency evaluation ordered
MILWAUKEE - The 10-year-old Milwaukee boy charged with shooting and killing his mother over a virtual reality headset will be seen by a psychologist, the court ruled Friday, Jan. 27. "(He) does not understand what is going on and may not be able to assist in his defense, so we...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Center and Vel R. Phillips shootings; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 26 near Center and Vel R. Phillips. It happened around 6 p.m. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a graze wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made.
Man charged with killing 6 people released, found incompetent to stand trial
A man who is charged with killing six people in a botched robbery was found incompetent to stand trial Friday and his case was suspended, court records show.
Racine man convicted in 1986 killing of 22-year-old woman
A Racine man has been convicted in the 1986 killing of a young woman whose body was found in a swamp at a Green Bay nature area.
WISN
New charges filed in Waukesha day care abuse
WAUKESHA, Wis. — New charges have been issued in a day care abuse case in Waukesha. Heather Miller, 49, is facing three additional felony counts. Her supervisors at The Lawrence School day care are also now charged for failing to stop the alleged abuse. Miller was already facing child...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Eugene Scull sentenced; 12 years in prison for 2020 fatal crash
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Eugene Scull on Friday, Jan. 27 to twelve years in prison and another six years of extended supervision in connection with a fatal crash near 35th and Congress on Jan. 1, 2020. Scull faced the following criminal counts in the case:. Homicide by...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee jail death, Brieon Green's family demands release of all video
MILWAUKEE - The family of Brieon Green, who died inside the Milwaukee County Jail last year, demanded Thursday, Jan. 26 that all video be released. Less than three hours after Green, 21, was arrested for charges that included disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office found him dead by suicide in his jail cell on June 26, 2022. Loved ones said Green's suicide was completely preventable. The family and their attorney said surveillance video showed a correctional officer passed by Green's cell as he was taking his own life, and they want you to see that video.
Milwaukee woman killed near 15th and Becher, police say
A 59-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and killed near 15th and Becher on Thursday. The homicide happened around 8 p.m. The woman died from her injuries at the scene.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigating armored truck robbery near 79th and Capitol, more than $100K taken
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More than $100,000 was stolen from an armored truck Thursday morning in a brazen bank robbery on Milwaukee's north side. One suspect is in custody, but others are still on the loose. Armed suspects pulled up to the North Shore Bank branch at 79th and Capitol...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Dan Bice’s Reckless & Unfair Attack on Jennifer Dorow’s Son
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel violated its own ethics rules by naming Jennifer Dorow’s son in a story about the death of UWM student Cade Reddington, who died of fentanyl and alcohol intoxication over a year ago. Michael Dorow, 19, has never been arrested nor charged. He has also never...
WISN
14-year-old charged with shooting, killing 14-year-old, injuring another teen
MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors charged a 14-year-old Milwaukee boy with shooting and killing another 14-year-old on Saturday and injuring his 13-year-old brother. The 14-year-old suspect, who WISN 12 News is not naming at this time, faces first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree reckless injury charges, along with possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Water Street shooter sentenced to 5 years
MILWAUKEE - Christopher Murry, one of three men charged with shooting and injuring over a dozen people in one of three shootings in downtown Milwaukee in May, was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday, Jan. 26. Additionally, he was sentenced to five years of extended supervision. Murry, 24,...
Milwaukee police respond to potential hostage situation near 74th and Oklahoma
Police responded to a possible hostage situation near 74th and Oklahoma in Milwaukee on Thursday, according to Milwaukee Police Department's calls for service records.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police guns accidentally discharged, video shows incidents
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is in the process of swapping out service weapons that the union said accidentally discharged. Newly released video underscores the problem. FOX6 News filed an open records request for all dashboard and body camera video. MPD released some video, but would not turn it...
WISN
Video: Driver drags West Allis police officer during traffic stop
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Video WISN 12 News obtained through a public records request shows the moment a driver dragged a West Allis police officer approximately 15 feet with his car. It happened in October near South 84th Street and West Greenfield Avenue. A West Allis police officer had...
WISN
Milwaukee police arrested kids 485 times last year for stolen cars, armed robberies
MILWAUKEE — New numbers show Milwaukee Police Department arrested children hundreds of times last year on suspicion of stealing cars and committing armed robberies. All of the numbers are for kids under the age of 16. In 2022, MPD said they arrested children 409 times for auto thefts and...
State police investigate after suspect dies in encounter with Waukegan cops
Authorities say Waukegan police officers responded to a call about a stolen vehicle in the 3200 block of Grand Avenue in Waukegan. WBBM Newsradio’s Steve Miller reports.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Delavan Dairy Queen armed robbery caught on cam, robber sought
DELAVAN, Wis. - Town of Delavan police are looking for a robber who stole money from a Dairy Queen on Highway 50 on Friday, Jan. 13. Police responded to a Dairy Queen around 9 p.m. after receiving a call of an armed robbery. Officers were on the scene within two minutes, but the robber had already run on foot.
WISN
Armed robbers hold up armored truck at 80th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE — An armored truck robbery happened Thursday near 80th Street and Capitol Drive at North Shore Bank. Milwaukee police said armed suspects held up an armored truck, robbed the employees of money and took off. Neighbors woke up to a major crime scene. "I was laying in bed...
