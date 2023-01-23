Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
FDA proposes changes to blood donation restrictions: Equality for gay and bisexual men in sightEdy Zoo
President Biden Expected to Soon Announce Re-Election CampaignJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
popville.com
DC Open House List for This Weekend
We’re seeing a lot of price reductions lately with the same amount of open houses as previous weeks. So the inventory itself is still there, but perhaps the pricing trends are starting to level back out again. Take a look at our favorites below and to see the full Open House List, click here.
popville.com
Developing: Shots Fired reported at Union Market around 4pm
Update from Union Market: “We are currently cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation. We are currently open and will be open regular hours tomorrow.”. Readers report around 4pm: “Heard 5-6 gunshots outside of Union market”. “Shooting at Union Market about 10 minutes ago. 6-7 shots fired.”. “At...
popville.com
About all the police near Tubman Elementary in Columbia Heights
MPD reported: “Shooting Investigation in the Unit Block of Kennedy Street, NW. Lookout is for a B/M wearing all black driving a older Gold Honda Accord with heavy tinted windows last seen fleeing Northbound of the location.”. Alan Henney reported: “Update: SHOOTING WITH MANHUNT: Man in his 20s shot...
popville.com
La Bicicletta! “all-day Italian-inspired cafe and bar” now open in Dupont!!
Thanks to K. for sending: “Not sure if this has been sent in but there’s finally branding up on the little bar next to compliments only!”. “all-day Italian-inspired cafe and bar featuring made-in-house pastas, sandwiches, beers and wines.”. From La Bicicletta on google:. “All day neighborhood café and...
popville.com
Car completely defaced with “Racist/Homophobic/Antisemitic Graffiti”
A reader sends from Columbia Heights earlier today. Ed. Note: The entire car was covered in hateful graffiti, I don’t feel the need to include every slur. Suffice it to say, it is incredibly upsetting to see.”
foxbaltimore.com
Odenton, Md. man shot, killed at shopping center in Anne Arundel County, say police
HANOVER, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed on Wednesday night at a shopping center in Anne Arundel County, according to police. Police say that officers were called to the Ridgeview Plaza Shopping Center in the 2600 block of Annapolis Road in Hanover at about 9 p.m. on January 25.
WJLA
7News On Your Side presses management company for solutions to apartment problems
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News On Your Side is continuing to push the management company of a northeast D.C. apartment complex for specific solutions to living condition concerns residents there have reached out to us about for the past year. Residents of the Lotus Square apartments on Kenilworth Avenue NE...
WJLA
Arrests made in string of gaming machine thefts at several 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — The Fairfax County Police Department announced Wednesday that they've made two arrests after a recent string of convenience store gaming machine thefts. That update comes after multiple 7-Eleven stores were hit, with a total of seven cases in the past month. Police said the most...
Barricade situation in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –The Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of a barricade situation in Northwest Thursday morning. MPD received a call about a domestic problem in the area of 38th and Rodman streets NW around 7:10 a.m. Police said two people were involved, and as of 8:52 a.m., the victim in the […]
WJLA
Thieves have targeted gaming machines in six 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax Co. in four weeks
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police detectives are investigating a rash of thefts involving convenience store gaming machines and are asking for help in identifying the suspects caught on camera. In the last four weeks, thieves have targeted gaming machines in six different 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax...
fox5dc.com
Police discover armed suspects in Prince George's County car reported stolen on New Year's Day
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Two suspects in Prince George's County are facing theft and weapon related charges, after police said they stole car in District Heights on New Year's Day. According to the Prince George’s County Police Department, on Thursday officers stopped a Kia vehicle that had been previously...
WJLA
Md. bank robbery suspect arrested at Gaithersburg mall, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police arrested and charged a man after a bank robbery Tuesday at the Bank of America in Gaithersburg, according to a release. The bank is located in the 400 block of North Frederick Avenue. Police obtained an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Jason Rollins,...
fox5dc.com
Fire destroys home in Marlow Heights
MARLOW HEIGHTS, Md. - Fire destroyed a single-family home Monday morning in Prince George's County. The fire was reported around 4:15 a.m. in the 4300 block of Townsley Avenue in Marlow Heights. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Officials say the residents of the home were able to escape without injuries. Investigators...
foxbaltimore.com
$8,000 reward offered in Edmondson Village Shopping Center shooting that left teen dead
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have announced an $8,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and charges in the death of Deanta Dorsey. Dorsey was killed when 5 students were shot at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center earlier this month. Baltimore City Police say two gunmen were...
Heavy police presence in the area of Loch Raven and Taylor Avenue
Baltimore County officers are on the scene of an incident along Goucher Boulevard near Loch Raven and Taylor Avenue.
foxbaltimore.com
1 homicide, 1 shooting in less than an hour early this morning in Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are investigating two shootings early this morning, one of which left one person dead, according to police. Just before 12:45 this morning, police say they were sent to the 3900 block of Belvieu Avenue to investigate reports of a shooting. When officers arrived,...
WTOP
Bethesda high school calls for safety meeting after 2 girls found passed out in bathroom
Parents of students in a Maryland high school have been invited to a safety meeting on Monday, Jan. 30, after two girls were found passed out in a bathroom. It happened Monday at 8 a.m. at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, Bethesda Beat first reported. A member of the school’s security...
Crash on US 301 in Maryland that shut down freeway ended with shots fired, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Lanes have been cleared on U.S. 301 in Maryland after a crash ended with shots being fired Wednesday afternoon, the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) said. Northbound traffic and at least one southbound exit lane were closed after the crash. After the crash,...
mocoshow.com
Mail Carrier Robbed at Gunpoint
At 5:31pm on Monday, January 23 for the report of an armed robbery in the 800 blk of Hudson Ave in Silver Spring. MCPD determined that a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint of personal belongings. No injuries were reported and no suspects are in custody at this time. We will post an update when additional information is available.
Bay Net
Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward For Information On Wheel Theft Spree In Charles County
BRYANS ROAD, Md. – Between January 24 – January 25, during the overnight hours, unknown suspect(s) removed the tires from a vehicle in the area of Sir Douglas Drive in Bryans Road. A similar theft occurred on Stream Vista Place in Waldorf and an attempted theft occurred in...
