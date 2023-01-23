ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

popville.com

DC Open House List for This Weekend

We’re seeing a lot of price reductions lately with the same amount of open houses as previous weeks. So the inventory itself is still there, but perhaps the pricing trends are starting to level back out again. Take a look at our favorites below and to see the full Open House List, click here.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Developing: Shots Fired reported at Union Market around 4pm

Update from Union Market: “We are currently cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation. We are currently open and will be open regular hours tomorrow.”. Readers report around 4pm: “Heard 5-6 gunshots outside of Union market”. “Shooting at Union Market about 10 minutes ago. 6-7 shots fired.”. “At...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

About all the police near Tubman Elementary in Columbia Heights

MPD reported: “Shooting Investigation in the Unit Block of Kennedy Street, NW. Lookout is for a B/M wearing all black driving a older Gold Honda Accord with heavy tinted windows last seen fleeing Northbound of the location.”. Alan Henney reported: “Update: SHOOTING WITH MANHUNT: Man in his 20s shot...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Barricade situation in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –The Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of a barricade situation in Northwest Thursday morning. MPD received a call about a domestic problem in the area of 38th and Rodman streets NW around 7:10 a.m. Police said two people were involved, and as of 8:52 a.m., the victim in the […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Md. bank robbery suspect arrested at Gaithersburg mall, police say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police arrested and charged a man after a bank robbery Tuesday at the Bank of America in Gaithersburg, according to a release. The bank is located in the 400 block of North Frederick Avenue. Police obtained an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Jason Rollins,...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

Fire destroys home in Marlow Heights

MARLOW HEIGHTS, Md. - Fire destroyed a single-family home Monday morning in Prince George's County. The fire was reported around 4:15 a.m. in the 4300 block of Townsley Avenue in Marlow Heights. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Officials say the residents of the home were able to escape without injuries. Investigators...
MARLOW HEIGHTS, MD
mocoshow.com

Mail Carrier Robbed at Gunpoint

At 5:31pm on Monday, January 23 for the report of an armed robbery in the 800 blk of Hudson Ave in Silver Spring. MCPD determined that a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint of personal belongings. No injuries were reported and no suspects are in custody at this time. We will post an update when additional information is available.
SILVER SPRING, MD

