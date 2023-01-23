FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- A cold weather shelter is opening in Fort Walton Beach Thursday night. It will be at the "One Hopeful Place" located on 1564 N. Beal Extension. There will be two bus pick-up times at the Bridgeway Center on 205 Shell Avenue. The first will be at 3:15 p.m. and the second at 4 p.m.

