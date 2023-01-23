ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles sentenced to 8 more months in jail

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Convicted Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was sentenced Friday to eight more months in jail for four battery charges. Stamitoles pleaded no contest last Friday to allegations that he inappropriately touched three patients. The four charges were misdemeanors. A judge on Friday sentenced Stamitoles to serve 60...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

State Attorney's Office comments on Pensacola teen's carjacking sentence

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The State Attorney's Office is commenting Friday on the 30-year sentence of a Pensacola teen for an armed carjacking. 18-year-old Shawn Ladarius Albert was sentenced to 30 years in state prison Thursday for robbing and carjacking a woman in front of her Pensacola home with a pellet gun on May 7, 2022.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Deputies: 18-year-old human trafficking victim rescued in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Two California residents were arrested in Baldwin County for allegedly human trafficking an 18-year-old woman. Baldwin County deputies conducted a traffic stop Wednesday on I-10 near the Florida state line. Deputies say three people were in the vehicle:. 20-year-old Benjamin Sapp of Sacramento, California. 22-year-old Breanna...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WEAR

Stepfather charged for allegedly torturing, abusing 4 children in Flomaton

FLOMATON, Ala. -- A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly abusing his four stepchildren in Flomaton, Alabama. 57-year-old Anthony Williams is charged with three felony counts of torture - willful child abuse. According to the Flomaton Police Department, the Florida Children Family Services in Pensacola forwarded a child abuse case...
FLOMATON, AL
WEAR

Nine years since ice storm hit Northwest Florida

PENACOLA, Fla. -- This weekend marks nine years since the ice storm that hit Northwest Florida. The storm blanketed much of the Panhandle in sleet, snow, and ice -- shutting down roads and airports. Temperatures at times were in the teens. We want to see your throwback pictures. Send in...
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

Over 100 employers attend CareerSource Escarosa job fair

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The job market in Pensacola is improving. Thursday, CareerSource Escarosa held a job fair, and more than 100 employers showed up. For Wendell Thompson the experience was a game changer. "It means lot to me and them," Thompson said. "You can get a feel for if you...
PENSACOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy