WEAR
Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles sentenced to 8 more months in jail
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Convicted Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was sentenced Friday to eight more months in jail for four battery charges. Stamitoles pleaded no contest last Friday to allegations that he inappropriately touched three patients. The four charges were misdemeanors. A judge on Friday sentenced Stamitoles to serve 60...
WEAR
Florida woman allegedly drains Holocaust survivor of $2.8 million with romance scam
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Florida woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly engaging in a years-long romance scam defrauding an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor of his life savings. 36-year-old Peaches Stergo, of Central Florida, is charged with one count of wire fraud. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Stergo initially met the...
WEAR
State Attorney's Office comments on Pensacola teen's carjacking sentence
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The State Attorney's Office is commenting Friday on the 30-year sentence of a Pensacola teen for an armed carjacking. 18-year-old Shawn Ladarius Albert was sentenced to 30 years in state prison Thursday for robbing and carjacking a woman in front of her Pensacola home with a pellet gun on May 7, 2022.
WEAR
Report: Pensacola business owner paid LaCoste $184K for job he never completed
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste did not complete construction work for a new business and then failed to refund the business owner, according to an arrest report. The business owner reportedly paid LaCoste's company over $184,000 for the job never completed. WEAR News reported Thursday morning that...
WEAR
Deputies: 18-year-old human trafficking victim rescued in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Two California residents were arrested in Baldwin County for allegedly human trafficking an 18-year-old woman. Baldwin County deputies conducted a traffic stop Wednesday on I-10 near the Florida state line. Deputies say three people were in the vehicle:. 20-year-old Benjamin Sapp of Sacramento, California. 22-year-old Breanna...
WEAR
Florida man wins $1 million on lottery ticket after being cut in line at Publix
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A Florida man says being cut in line at a Publix resulted in him winning $1 million on a scratch off ticket. Stephen Munoz Espinoza, 43, of Delray Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
WEAR
DEO announces $22 million program to buy out homes damaged in Hurricane Sally
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The state of Florida has $22 million available to buy out homes that regularly flood. The "Rebuild Florida" program is targeting homes damaged in Hurricane Sally. The goal is to reduce the risk of future property loss and recurrent flooding by buying and re-purposing those properties. The...
WEAR
Police investigate disturbing social media posts involving Gulf Breeze High School
GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- Parents and students in Gulf Breeze are on edge after some disturbing posts surfaced on social media this week. An investigation found there was no direct threat to students or staff at Gulf Breeze High School. WEAR News spoke with police and school leaders Friday about...
WEAR
Graphic video shows Memphis police kick, beat Tyre Nichols; nationwide protests underway
WASHINGTON (TND) — Demonstrations and protests are taking place across the country after the Memphis Police Department released video of the deadly beating and arrest of an unarmed Black man Friday. Five former Memphis police officers are now facing seven federal charges — including second-degree murder and aggravated assault...
WEAR
Stepfather charged for allegedly torturing, abusing 4 children in Flomaton
FLOMATON, Ala. -- A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly abusing his four stepchildren in Flomaton, Alabama. 57-year-old Anthony Williams is charged with three felony counts of torture - willful child abuse. According to the Flomaton Police Department, the Florida Children Family Services in Pensacola forwarded a child abuse case...
WEAR
Fire destroys Baker home of grandmother who cares for her 10 grandchildren
BAKER, Fla. -- A tight-knit community in Baker is rallying around a family who just lost everything. June Williams was running errands Thursday morning when she got the call that her Roosevelt Ave. home was on fire. The home was badly damaged, but no one was injured. Within hours, neighbors...
WEAR
Florida Department of Law Enforcement announces new tracking system for rape kits
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now using a web tracking system for rape kits. Escambia County is one of 41 counties in the state to start using the tracking system. According to the latest data from FDLE, there were 225 sexual assaults reported in...
WEAR
Nine years since ice storm hit Northwest Florida
PENACOLA, Fla. -- This weekend marks nine years since the ice storm that hit Northwest Florida. The storm blanketed much of the Panhandle in sleet, snow, and ice -- shutting down roads and airports. Temperatures at times were in the teens. We want to see your throwback pictures. Send in...
WEAR
Over 100 employers attend CareerSource Escarosa job fair
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The job market in Pensacola is improving. Thursday, CareerSource Escarosa held a job fair, and more than 100 employers showed up. For Wendell Thompson the experience was a game changer. "It means lot to me and them," Thompson said. "You can get a feel for if you...
WEAR
'One Hopeful Place' in Fort Walton Beach to open cold weather shelter
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- A cold weather shelter is opening in Fort Walton Beach Thursday night. It will be at the "One Hopeful Place" located on 1564 N. Beal Extension. There will be two bus pick-up times at the Bridgeway Center on 205 Shell Avenue. The first will be at 3:15 p.m. and the second at 4 p.m.
WEAR
Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office hosts fish fry to benefit lives of at-risk children
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is hosting a fish fry to raise funds to improve the lives of Florida's at-risk children. "Fins & Pins" will take place on Feb. 25 at Hurricane Lanes on Emerald Coast Parkway in Destin. The event will take place from 11 a.m....
WEAR
Body recovered in Bob Sikes Fishing Pier incident identified as 24-year-old Arkansas man
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- The body recovered from the water after a vehicle drove off the Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach Thursday afternoon has been identified as a 24-year-old Arkansas man, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to a report from Florida Highway Patrol, a black sedan, driven...
WEAR
'Jesse just took it and didn't wanna do the work': LaCoste victims speak on their losses
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola contractor has been arrested for the second time in three months on charges relating to theft of one of his clients. Jesse LaCoste was arrested late Wednesday night on multiple counts of larceny and fraud. Lacoste was arrested and charged with larceny last November in...
WEAR
Family of man discovered in unmarked grave at Milton cemetery expresses concern
MILTON, Fla. -- Earlier this month a funeral home in Milton discovered an unexpected body in the Historic Milton Cemetery, as they were preparing for another burial. WEAR News learned the identity of the person found in that unmarked grave Wednesday. His son says they're still looking for answers. The...
WEAR
Teen charged with carjacking, robbing Pensacola woman sentenced to 30 years in prison
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One of the two teens charged with robbing and carjacking a Pensacola woman at gunpoint back in May has been sentenced Thursday to 30 years in state prison. 18-year-old Shawn Albert, who was 17 at the time of the crime, was found guilty of carjacking and...
