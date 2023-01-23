Read full article on original website
spokanepublicradio.org
Camp Hope residents, city of Spokane reach agreement on future closure
The city of Spokane, a group of Camp Hope residents, and a non-profit organization agreed today to settle a lawsuit over threats to clear the camp. Leading up to the November election, Spokane County and city officials threatened to clear the camp, located near I-90 in the eastern part of Spokane. They issued an initial November deadline – later revised to December – for everyone to leave.
City of Spokane, Jewels Helping Hands reach agreement about clearing I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane and Jewels Helping Hands (JHH) have reached an agreement regarding the homeless camp near I-90. The agreement is on track to be finalized by the end of the day Friday and filed by Monday. The agreement says the city will not work...
spokanepublicradio.org
Campaign finance commission upholds one, overturns second finding against former Spokane County Sheriff
The body that enforces campaign finance laws in Washington upheld one violation, and overturned another against former Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich. He was found to have violated two campaign finance laws in November. The two complaints stemmed from a video Knezovich recorded at a county facility and uploaded to...
Kootenai County commissioners reject cell tower
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners voted 2-1 Thursday to nix a cell tower off Potlatch Hill Road, reversing their previous decision to approve it, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The board made a split decision last October to approve a conditional-use permit for landowner Thomas Ingle, AT&T...
Spokane City Council approves resolution to send letter with intent to buy Trent Shelter
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane could be one step closer to buying the Trent Shelter, which is housing hundreds of homeless men and women. The resolution passed tonight is non-binding, but council will send developer Larry Stone a letter letting him know the city does intend to buy the building. It's a move Mayor Nadine Woodward does not support.
Coeur d'Alene Public Works Committee OKs architect for police remodel
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The city of Coeur d'Alene's General Services/Public Works Committee approved an architect Monday for the remodel and expansion of the Coeur d'Alene Police Department, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. "This isn't just an architecture for a building," said Police Capt. Dave Hagar. "We have to...
FOX 28 Spokane
Mayor Nadine Woodward and Police Chief Craig Meidl release statement of death of Tyre Nichols
SPOKANE, Wash. – Mayor Nadine Woodward and Police Chief Craig Meidl have issued a statement regarding the death of Tyre Nichols and the charging of five former Memphis police officers, promising to learn from the incident. “Please know that as Mayor and Police Chief we are paying attention, we...
Spokane County Fire District 8 asking voters to renew Maintenance and Operations Levy for 2023
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Fire District 8 is asking voters to consider renewing the Maintenance and Operations Levy that expires at the end of 2023. The levy is not new. However, it needs to be renewed and approved every four years. The levy was approved in 2015 and 2019.
Kootenai County approves Hayden law enforcement agreement
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners approved the law enforcement services agreement between the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and the city of Hayden for fiscal year 2023, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Because Hayden doesn’t have a municipal police department, it contracts with KCSO. Under the...
Spokane county approves funding to boost medical staff at jail after $27M verdict
(The Center Square) – Spokane County is amending the contract with NaphCare, the private company that provides medical services to the jail, so more employees can be hired. The unanimous decision by the county commissioners followed a federal jury verdict several months ago that found NaphCare at fault in a $27 million wrongful death suit. The county will provide an additional $354,000 a year to the company, increasing its annual...
Spokane council blasted for hiring spouse of member as policy advisor
(The Center Square) – The Spokane Good Government Alliance is calling out the city council for appointing the husband of one of its members to serve as a policy advisor despite “a history of misconduct.” “This is nepotism at its finest,” said John Estey, executive director of the coalition of businesses and community members that formed in 2019 to serve as a watchdog group. “It’s bad enough that [Christopher] Wright...
Shoshone News Press
New tower aims to end 'dead zone'
OSBURN — A new cellular tower on the north side of the South Fork Coeur d’Alene River has many local residents wondering if their cellphone service is about to improve. In August 2022, the Osburn City Council approved a special use permit for Skyway Towers LLC to construct the 250-foot tower near Nuchols Gulch Road.
Airway Heights couple who transported dead daughter to South Dakota appear in Spokane County court
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Warning: This story contains references to child abuse that may be disturbing to some readers. The Airway Heights couple who was arrested in South Dakota after transporting their dead daughter's body out of state in a U-haul is back in Spokane County. The couple is set to appear in court Thursday afternoon.
KXLY
Beard Papa's opens Spokane Valley location on Saturday
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. --- A cream puff shop with Japanese roots and a delicious following is here in the Inland Northwest. Beard Papa’s is now in Spokane Valley and hosting a grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 28. Since 1999, Beard Papa’s has been baking cream puffs. The chain...
Local leaders react after footage of Tyre Nichols' assault is released
SPOKANE, Wash. — In Spokane and around the Inland Northwest, local leaders are reacting to the news coming out of Memphis tonight. Spokane NAACP first Vice President Kurtis Robinson said there needs to be a change across the law enforcement industry, to protect people on both sides of the badge.
inlander.com
Washington state gears up for a national cannabis market
There's a reason you can't buy Oregon-grown cannabis in Spokane. It's called federal law. But with the growing possibility that the regulators and politicians in the nation's capital will end the federal prohibition of cannabis, Pacific Northwest lawmakers are gearing up to allow producers to export cannabis across state lines.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, January 25, 2023
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Wednesday, January 25, 2023. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23-S0212 Sex Offense. 08:25:38. Incident Address: ALBION, WA 99102. Sheriff’s Deputy received a report of a possible sex offense. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23-S0213 Accident Non-Injury. 11:05:06. Incident Address: OAKESDALE RD; MP 5...
Bonner County Daily Bee
The future of Dub's
SANDPOINT — It was time for a change — and Dub's owners Marty and Jeralyn Mire wanted it to be on their terms. Marty Mire was ready to retire on more than just a part-time basis, but neither he, nor his wife, Jeralyn, wanted to close their iconic Sandpoint restaurant.
Spokane Valley fire crews respond to record number of incidents
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department said it's seeing the increased growth in the area in the increased incident calls. "The trajectory of our department is only getting bigger and busier in regards to our demand for service," Deputy Chief Zack Bond said. The department reported...
Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
