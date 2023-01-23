Read full article on original website
City of Dubuque Accepting Park Renaming Proposals
The City of Dubuque is accepting name proposals for the previously named Pyatigorsk Park, located at 16th St. and Kerper Blvd. The park is being renamed using a process approved by the City Council after Travel Dubuque’s Sister City Committee voted to end Dubuque’s sister city relationship with the Russian city in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Name proposals can be submitted online at www.cityofdubuque.org/parks or dropped off or mailed to the Leisure Services Department, ATTN: Marie Ware, 1157 Central Ave. Dubuque, IA 52001.
Plans unveiled for $75 million renovation of Q Casino
Officials have unveiled plans for an at least $75 million renovation to transform one of Dubuque’s casinos and add new amenities to the facility. Officials with Q Casino shared a five-phase plan to renovate the facility. The total project is expected to cost $75 million to $80 million and should be completed by 2025. The plans include remodeling the main casino area, adding a family entertainment area, constructing a new hotel tower and upgrading the facility’s facade. At the meeting, board members unanimously approved the project as a whole, as well as approved work to begin on its first phase. DRA board members will have to approve work on each of the five phases before they begin.
University of Dubuque suspends Greek organizations as other local colleges report mixed membership trends
The University of Dubuque has suspended their Greek organizations due to low membership and decreased engagement. The move comes as local colleges report varied trends in Greek life on campuses. UD’s vice president of student engagement and intercollegiate athletics, said the university currently has 10 active members in its four local Greek organizations. At University of Wisconsin- Platteville, approximately 325 students were involved in 14 Greek life groups as of spring 2022.
Public Meeting on Solar Energy Coming Up in Northwest Illinois
Solar energy for homes and businesses will be the topic of a public meeting taking place in early February. The Northwest Illinois Forestry Association is hosting the event at the Stockton Public Library. This presentation will cover issues such as solar energy installation, financial assistance and grants available. A portion of the meeting is going to be set aside for those attending to ask questions. The presentation on February 7th begins at 7pm in the Stockton Public Library. It is free and open to the public.
Fire at Loras Boulevard Residence in Dubuque
No injuries were reported following a fire Tuesday afternoon along Loras Boulevard. Dubuque fire crews were called to a three-story multi-family residence just before 4 o’clock. Officials say the fire was located on the 3rd floor of the building. Crews helped evacuate five people who were inside the home. Fire department officials say they were unable to find any operational smoke detectors in the building. The fire is being investigated by the Dubuque Fire Marshal’s Office and is believed to be accidental.
Asbury council OKs 4-way stop at busy intersection following citizen petition
An Asbury intersection will be converted into a four-way stop following a petition from more than 150 people concerned about motorist safety. Asbury City Council members this week voted unanimously to make the intersection of Asbury and Seippel roads into a four-way stop. The issue came up for discussion in response to a petition circulated by residents about the intersection’s safety. The timeline for when the intersection will change to the four-way stop still is being decided. City staff will have to look into new signage and painting the road, as well as how to communicate the change to motorists. The intersection currently has flashing stop signs on both sides of Seippel Road, but traffic on Asbury Road does not stop.
Telegraph Herald Continues to have Delivery Issues
The Telegraph Herald continues to have deliverability issues from last week. They posted an update on their Facebook page saying they are continuing to experience significant technical issues with their mailing system software, which is affecting mail delivery of the Telegraph Herald. This is a temporary situation that we are working to resolve as quickly as possible. If subscribers live outside the city of Dubuque, and receive their newspaper through the US Postal Service, they probably did not receive their paper. They are keeping their online site free to access during this time.
Improper Disposal of Smoking Materials Caused Fire
Authorities say a fire that displaced two families this week in Dubuque was caused by the improper disposal of smoking material. No injuries were reported in the blaze at a residence on Loras Boulevard. Firefighters were dispatched just before 4pm Tuesday to a fire on the third floor of a three-story, multi-family residence. Crews helped evacuate five occupants from the first and second floors of the building. The fire was contained to one room on the third floor of the structure. Additionally, two adults living on the second floor temporarily were displaced due to water damage.
Dubuque Man Sentenced For Two High Speed Chases
A Dubuque man has been sentenced to one year in jail for leading authorities on two high-speed chases. 32 year old Levi Mentz was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to two counts of eluding and one count of driving while barred. Mentz also will have his driver’s license revoked for one year. A deputy observed Mentz driving a motorcycle east on U.S. HIghway 20 near the Southwest Arterial at a high rate of speed at about 11:10 p.m. on December 5th. The deputy attempted to pull over Mentz with his vehicle’s emergency lights and sirens activated, but Mentz fled the deputy traveling at about 100 mph until the deputy ended the pursuit for safety reasons. Later, an officer attempted to stop Mentz, who fled again and eventually got on U.S. 61/151 at a high rate of speed.
Dubuque Man Wanted For Arson Investigation
Authorities are searching for a 33-year-old Dubuque man for his role in an apartment fire. A Dubuque Police report shows Jamir Jordan is wanted on charges of 1st-degree arson and 1st-degree burglary. His charges stem from an incident the morning of January 22nd at an apartment on Rhomberg Avenue. Emergency crews located a fire in one of the apartments, where the sole occupant had evacuated after smelling smoke. Following an investigation, officials learned that prior to the fire, someone had entered the apartment and stole several items. The fire was then set by igniting various items within the residence. Police have identified Jordan as a suspect in this case. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact Dubuque Police.
