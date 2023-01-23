Read full article on original website
Midlothian 2022 Chamber Award Winners Recognized
Midlothian, TX, January 26, 2023– The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce is proud to recognize the 2022 Chamber Award winners who were nominated and voted by the members of the organization. “We were elated to recognize our outstanding businesses, organizations, and leaders in our. community,” Chamber President Melissa Shook said....
Grow DeSoto Marketplace Offers Big Opportunities for Small Businesses
In 2017 then DeSoto Mayor Curtistene McCowan had an idea to bring something new to the community. After all, something had to replace the old Ace Hardware store that had gone out of business at 345 E. Belt Line Rd. So, she approached Monte Anderson, owner of the space, with...
Midlothian City Council Discusses Upcoming Median Closures along US Highway 287
MIDLOTHIAN – The Midlothian City Council meeting Tuesday evening had few items for approval and discussion. A short agenda began the meeting at 6 p.m. after which council moved into executive session to discuss several additional items. On the consent agenda, Council approved details for the upcoming May election....
Midlothian Adds Music Festival to Annual Lineup of Special Events
Midlothian City Council approved the annual special events calendar at its meeting last Tuesday, bringing back some old favorites like Parktopia in July and adding a two-day music festival. In all, 24 days of family fun and entertainment will be offered to the community free of charge. Parks and Recreation Director Heather Dowell said, “Last year, we opened Community Park Phase 2 to rave reviews. The facilities have been in constant use and our new Beats concerts have been a huge hit.”
Midlothian Community Development Corporation Board Notice
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Texas Local Government Code Section 505.160 that on January 10, 2023 the Midlothian Community Development Corporation board of directors approved a project related to the creation or retention of primary jobs. The proposed project is an Economic Development Performance Agreement with Sid Tool Co.,...
CITY OF DESOTO NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Jan 26
Conduct a public hearing and make recommendation before the building and standards commission to govern whether the building located at 1112 W. Beltline Rd. DeSoto Texas is in violation of city code. The public hearing before the Building and Standards Commission will be conducted on Thursday January 26, 2023 at...
Cedar Hill Collegiate Scholars Say Pathway Shaped Their Experience
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Cedar Hill Collegiate High School is the capstone of an academically accelerated Collegiate Pathway, which starts in Pre-K. During a Collegiate scholar’s junior and senior years, they take their courses at Dallas College-Cedar Valley. Upon completion of their diploma as seniors, they also earn an Associate’s Degree from Dallas College and often begin their college years as sophomores or juniors.
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Art, Food, and Music
Truluck’s invites you to treat your loved one to the following Valentine’s Day specials offered in addition to their regular menu Feb. 10-14. King Crab Ravioli made with fresh-made pasta, corn bisque, asparagus, parmesan. ($48). Offered all February: Chocolate Strawberry Cake- Fudgy chocolate cake with strawberry cream cheese icing and topped with a chocolate-covered strawberry ($14). TRU Love Cocktail (The Voila!)-A sensory tour de force of dry ice smoke, vodka, cava, Chambord, pineapple juice, raspberries ($16).
DeSoto ISD to Host Feb. 4 District Choice Programs Showcase
DeSoto ISD is gearing up to host the Feb. 4, 2023, districtwide showcase set to take place from 9a to Noon at the DeSoto High School Academy Cafeteria located at 600 Eagle Drive in DeSoto. At this year’s event, which returns for the first time in more than four years,...
CBS DFW
2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
22 Homes, 35 Businesses Could Be Seized by TxDOT's US-380 Bypass
Although plans are not yet final, TxDOT hopes a new freeway will alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney. The plans for road expansion have already divided people in Collin County. This month TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass, however, the C...
Dallas’s Annual Whiskey Riot Returns With 200+ Whiskies
On March 4, 2023, attendees of Dallas’s Whiskey Riot will be able to try more than 200 whiskies from local, regional, national, and international brands while also enjoying creative whiskey cocktails, opportunities to meet master distillers, and more. WHAT’S INCLUDED?. General admission tickets are $90 and include admission...
DeSoto Place 2 Kay Brown-Patrick Respectfully Steps Down From City Council
DESOTO – DeSoto City Councilmember Place 2 Kay Brown-Patrick stepped down from her seat Tuesday night after a second City Council executive session. While it is not known who filed the complaint alleging that Brown-Patrick was in “violation of the City Charter Article II, Section 3, regarding the requirement that except for the mayor, councilmembers shall reside within their district of the City,” Brown Patrick said after the second executive session “In considering the executive session we just came out of I wanted to let the public know I have chosen to resign my seat in Place 2 for the sake of the council members and public trust. I do want to state clearly that I do currently reside in Place 2.”
Several hurt when an SUV crashes into a busy North Dallas restaurant
Several people were hurt when an SUV crashed into a Far North Dallas restaurant last night on Preston Road near Frankford. Speranza Ristorante Italiano was busy and customers were in the dining room when the SUV crashed in
Cedar Hill Theatre Scholars Prepare For “Beauty and the Beast”
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill High School Theatre Scholars involved in the upcoming production of “Beauty & The Beast” have learned the value of versatility. Many of the scholars have multiple roles and responsibilities associated with “Beauty & The Beast”, which will run from Thursday, January 26 through Saturday, January 28 at the CHHS Performing Arts Center. All three shows start at 7 p.m.
CITY OF CEDAR HILL – RFP #2023-611-01
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS – TOURISM STRATEGIC PLANNING SERVICES. (RFP #2023-611-01) The City of Cedar Hill, Texas is soliciting Proposals for Tourism Strategic Planning Services. Responses will be accepted until 2:00 P.M. (Central) on Friday, February 17, 2023. The Solicitation may also be downloaded from the City’s website at http://www.cedarhilltx.com/2367/Current-Bid-Opportunities.
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Dallas, TX. - The Dallas-Fort worth Metroplex is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country with a population of more than 7.5 million residents. In fact, more than 300 people move to the DFW area a day.
Duncanville Crews Respond to Aerial Sewer Crossing Failure
Duncanville, TX – The Duncanville Public Works Department is currently undergoing clean-up, remediation, and disinfection of a Sanitary Sewer Overflow (SSO) they located on January 16, 2023, in the City of Duncanville wastewater collection system. The overflow originated from an aerial crossing located on the south side of Harrington Park at Tenmile Creek and Stewart Branch.
Man struck and killed by traffic in southeast Fort Worth
A man has died at JPS hospital after being run over by traffic in Fort Worth last night. Mark Walker was on foot, heading north in a lane of traffic on Wichita Street near Martin in southeast Fort Worth.
St. Andrew Methodist Church Announces Prom Closet 2023
PLANO, TEXAS – January 20, 2023– St. Andrew Methodist Church announces online registration is now open for Prom Closet 2023, which is scheduled for a two-week period: Feb. 7-9, 11 and 13-18 in Smith Worship Center, at St. Andrew Methodist Church in Plano, on the east side of the church at 1401 Mira Vista Blvd. Girls from ANYWHERE in need of a prom dress are invited to come select a dress and accessories – all at no cost.
