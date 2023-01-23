Read full article on original website
Kelly Evans: Mission Accomplished?
Another round of weak data this morning. The economy may well be contracting right now--which makes sense, given that it got over-inflated after all the Covid stimulus. We'll probably only call it a "recession," technically speaking, once the labor market rolls over, though. So let's back up. Keep in mind...
10-Year Treasury Yield Briefly Tops 3.52% as Data Watched by the Fed Shows Inflation Increase
Treasury yields climbed on Friday as a key inflation report watched by the Federal Reserve indicated a sizable increase in prices. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was up by a little over 2 basis points to 3.515% after topping 3.52% earlier in the session. The 2-year Treasury yield was last trading at 4.205% after rising by around 3 basis points. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%.
Insana Says There's More Evidence of Slowing Inflation and Other Central Banks Are Noticing
There is more evidence out Friday morning that the rate of inflation continues to slow. A closely watched measure of inflation, the full and core personal consumption expenditure deflator (PCE), within the personal income and spending data, advanced at their slowest annual rate since the fall of 2021. That should...
A couple who moved from the US to Costa Rica and saves $1,500 a month thinks more Americans should move abroad
As the cost of living continues to rise for many Americans, some, like Zach Gerth and Anna Sosdian, are moving abroad to start new lives.
Almost Half of Americans Think We're Already in a Recession. Here's How to Prepare If They're Right
The U.S. is not in a recession, even as many economists and CEOs are bracing for a possible downturn this year. Yet many Americans think a downturn is already here. The reason: Record high inflation is already causing personal financial strain. For those who fear a recession may be coming,...
European Markets Muted After U.S. GDP Beat Expectations
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets started Friday's session flat, after U.S. economic data came in stronger than expected, and with a slew of rate hike decisions due next week. Investors are processing a mixed performance from corporate earnings released this week, with the start of...
$6.6 Billion Fintech Wise Accused by Rival of Harming Competition
Wise was accused on Friday of harming competition in the money transfer market by delisting a rival, Atlantic Money, from its foreign exchange fee comparison tool. In a letter to the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority, Atlantic Money said Wise's conduct was "harmful to competition" and "ultimately results in higher fees for end consumers."
House Republicans Pass Bill to Limit Drawdowns on Strategic Petroleum Reserve
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill Friday aimed at limiting the president's ability to draw down the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve for any reason other than a "severe energy supply disruption." The law is meant to prevent a repeat of President Joe Biden's numerous withdrawals...
Asia-Pacific Stocks Rise as Tokyo's Inflation Nears 42-Year High
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded higher on Friday as traders digested Tokyo's January core consumer prices that rose 4.3%, also faster than estimates — nearing the highest for Japan's capital since mid-1981. The Nikkei 225 was slightly above the flatline to...
Cramer's Week Ahead: Fed Decision on Wednesday Could Let the Bulls ‘Party On'
CNBC's Jim Cramer said that Wall Street's recent gains could continue next week depending on the Federal Reserve's actions. He also reviewed next week's slate of earnings, including Meta, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Ford and more. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that Wall Street's recent gains could continue next week...
Former Covid Chief Jeff Zients to Replace Ron Klain as White House Chief of Staff, Biden Confirms
Jeff Zients, former White House Covid-19 response coordinator under Biden and former Obama era economic advisor, will replace Ron Klain as White House chief of staff. Zients helped turn around healthcare.gov after it's hectic rollout and served as Obama's head of the National Economic Council. He's worked at Bain &...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Stocks are on pace for a winning week. Intel expects its troubles to continue. Hasbro lays off 15% of its workforce. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. On a roll. Stocks are headed for a winning week after Thursday's strong...
Another Covid Surge in China Is the Global Supply Chain's Biggest Fear, But It May Be Overstated
Supply chain managers' biggest fear is a second pandemic wave after Lunar New Year. There are concerns about port and trucking labor shortages and delays. The impact of the first Covid wave in China was swift but not long lasting, according to Infinite Electronics, a global supplier of components, and it is not expecting operating conditions to deteriorate as badly this time.
