Doja Cat Wears 30,000 Swarovski Crystals to 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Doja Cat turned heads when she arrived at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show for Paris Fashion Week on Monday (Jan. 23) covered head to toe in red jewels and makeup.

“Doja Cat Couture @dojacat in 30 000 @swarovski crystals applied by hand at the @schiaparelli Haute Couture SS23 show held at Petit Palais in Paris,” the fashion house shared in an Instagram post, detailing that the rapper’s stunning ensemble was also comprised of a “red silk faille bustier,” “hand-knit skirt of lacquered wooden beads” and “Trompe l’œil toe boots.”

Makeup artist Pat McGrath offered an even closer look at Doja’s glittering visage, which she revealed took four hours and 58 minutes to create. “The final product was a magical, mesmerising masterpiece of sparkling brilliance,” McGrath wrote, thanking the Grammy winner for her “sublime patience” during the process.

The fashion show featured the likes of Naomi Campbell, Shalom Harlow and Irina Shayk strutting down the runway in haute couture gowns embroidered with giant animal heads in a nod to Dante’s Inferno . Kylie Jenner was also seated front row during the presentation with a giant lion’s head attached to her black dress. (All of Schiaparelli’s posts ensured “NO ANIMALS WERE HARMED IN MAKING” any of the looks.)

Recently, Doja nabbed five nominations at the upcoming 2023 Grammy Awards — including record of the year for “Woman” — as well as five more for this year’s iHeartRadio Awards . Interestingly, should her song beat out the crowded field for record of the year, it would become the shortest track to take home the trophy in more than half a century.

Get a closer look at Doja’s jaw-dropping Schiaparelli look and all the work that went into creating it below.