ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Jaguars fan’s mean tweet about Chiefs fan’s snack brings viral love for KC Potato Girl

By Lisa Gutierrez
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Ow9B_0kOTVsJr00

Social media turned the tables on a Jacksonville Jaguars fan who mocked a Chiefs fan at Arrowhead Stadium for the baked snack she was enjoying during Saturday’s game. She’s a viral celebrity now.

All hail KC Potato Girl!

The Chiefs fan went viral when Twitter user JKILL FROM JVILLE (@JKillJagSwag904) posted a photo of her in the stands.

“KC fan eating a Baked potato out her pocket,” he tweeted to his 1,300 followers, along with three vomit-face and two green-faced emojis.

The tweet had more than a million views by Monday.

She saw the tweet and responded with Kansas City aplomb: I yam what I yam. (Insert shrugging emoji here.)

I caught you taking my photo as well. But I enjoyed a baked potato and a win. How about you?” responded the Chiefs fan, who appears to have set up a Twitter account on Saturday at KC Potato Girl, @nicnacpattiwac6.

Golf Digest declared her a “spec-tater for the ages.”

Potato Girl was unavailable for comment on Monday.

Burger chain Wendy’s, which serves baked potatoes in several iterations, sent Potato Girl some love when it saw the snack smack, tweeting: “ Nothing but respect for a quality baked potato .”

“Only thing that would have made it better was with a little @Wendys chili,” Potato Girl replied.

Most people came to her defense, aside from a few salty comments about Chiefs Kingdom.

“Hey, they don’t have beaches there. They aren’t normal. Leave her alone .”

“This is actually a solid idea. Now if it were potatoes au gratin, not so much .”

“She probably has a pulled pork sandwich in the other one .”

“A baked potato is way low on the list of weirdest things people at Arrowhead have eaten out of their pockets .”

“I was prepared to laugh at this then I realized this genius invented edible hand warmers .”

Then MexicoMarty piped up: “ Already been done …”

And MexicoMarty isn’t even the first. Any fan of Missourian Laura Ingalls Wilder knows baked potatoes were the go-to handwarmers long before the NFL was invented.

Potato Girl responded directly to several of the tweets, telling one user she had to take the foil off the spud to get through security.

When one person noted how the potato could soak up the booze, she replied that she was happy with just the potato.

In the end, when the Chiefs mashed the Jaguars, the Florida fan took his loss gracefully.

And Potato Girl, flush with newfound fame, announced a party for next weekend’s AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Welp. Looks like we are having a Potato bar tailgate next week at Arrowhead! ... Tell your friends.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Brittany Mahomes Dresses Kids in Matching Outfits to Cheer on Patrick in Playoff-Clinching Game

Brittany Mahomes had her little ones — Bronze, 6 weeks, and Sterling Skye, 22 months — in matching Kansas City Chiefs-themed outfits to cheer on their quarterback dad Brittany Mahomes styled her little family in matching outfits as they watched Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs secure their spot in the playoffs. For the Saturday game day, the last of the regular season, the mom of two wore for an all-denim outfit by Good American, matched with Prada boots, while she opted for more festive looks for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
HollywoodLife

Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship

Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bossip

Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
People

Brittany Mahomes Jokes That Her Family of Four Is 'Living in Sterling's World'

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes share son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months Brittany Mahomes has a little boss baby on her hands! Tagging husband Patrick Mahomes in a tweet on Wednesday, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, joked that daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, is asserting herself in their new family of four. "In case anyone is wondering, the Mahomes household is living in Sterlings World! 😂🤍," she wrote. In addition to their toddler, the couple became parents to a baby boy last month when they...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
30K+
Followers
890
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy