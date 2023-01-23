ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weaver, AL

Weaver High School Band Gets Recognition After State Championship Win

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wECNf_0kOTVeCv00
Photo byCalhoun Journal

From L-R Councilman Tim McRae, Commissioner Terry Howell, Mayor Jeff Clendenning, Band Director Jared Holland, Councilwoman Terri Summerlin, and Alabama Senator Keith Kelley

January 23, 2023

Lee Evancho

Weaver, AL – In October of 2022 the Weaver High School Band won their first state championship. Today, January 23rd, 2023, Alabama Senator Keith Kelly, Commission Terry Howell, Mayor Jeff Clendenning, Councilman Tim McRae, Councilwoman Terri Summerlin, and others joined together to celebrate that win and add a permanent marker in the city. Senator Kelley stated to the Calhoun Journal that, “The Weaver band has a long tradition of excellence. Winning the state championship continues that tradition. Our community is enriched, and we are very proud of these students’ achievements.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=274mV5_0kOTVeCv00
Photo byCalhoun Journal

Weaver High School has a band of 115 members, and they proudly performed their winning show in Tuscaloosa where they took top rankings in the 3A group. The band also received the rating of “outstanding” for music and visual performance as well as for general effect. The theme of the wining show was “Teen Revolution”.

“This was new for us,” said band director Jared Holland. “We’ve never attempted to go to the state competition, but this group is special, and we have an awesome show.”

Mayor Clendenning stated, “The City of Weaver is proud of the Marching Band and Mr. Holland for all that they have accomplished. Thank you for all your hard work and dedication. You have set the bar high for next year and we wish you the best of luck. “

Councilman Tim McRae shared, “Congratulations to the Weaver band for their accomplishments in the 3A championship. I’m so proud to be from Weaver and for the band to keep Weaver on the map. It was an honor to be a part of the dedication this morning at Weaver High School.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KI2AK_0kOTVeCv00
Photo byCalhoun Journal

Band director Jared Holland shared earlier in the season that the band hard earned this win with their dedication, “We worked hard this year, and we put in a lot of effort and time. I am glad the judges recognized that.”

Commissioner Terry Howell, the county’s newest Commissioner, proudly attended the event and spoke to the Calhoun Journal to say, “Life is full of challenges, test and trials. This group that is seated in front of me has climbed to the top! As you move forward in life apply what you have learned. Thanks for your commitment to being the best!”

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calhoun Journal

Ms. ZY’s Goodbye Showcase Art Exhibition in Oxford

Oxford, AL – February 4th and 5th come by and see or purchase artwork by local artist, Ms. Zy. The Oxford Library will be wishing her their best as she travels. The exhibition will be open on the 4th from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm and on the 5th from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. They hope to see you there.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Big-shot Bussey

White Plains, AL – White Plains senior comes up biggest in fourth quarter as Wildcats down Cherokee County in confidence-building victory TUESDAY’S BOYS GAMES Anniston at Westminster Christian, ppd., Saturday Alexandria 73, Lincoln 48 Donoho 65, Wadley 64 Faith Christian 67, ASD 55 Glencoe 61, Ohatchee 40 Handley 71, Talladega 43 Jacksonville 72, Cleburne County 28 […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Mason’s BBQ Coming Soon to Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – The JSU media department noted that if you have driven down Mountain Street lately, you have likely noticed a new business sign across from Meehan Hall/JSU Stadium. Mason’s BBQ – the popular food truck that visited campus in the fall semester – is expanding into a full service restaurant. The opening date is not yet finalized, but is slated for early February. It will serve both the campus and local community and accept Cocky Bucks, cash and credit cards (but not Flex). JSU will share the opening date, hours and menu when available.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Shelby County Extreme bull riding starts today

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — More than 30 professional bull riders from across the country will be rolling into Shelby County for an intense battle. Athletes are competing for $18,000 right here in this arena. A lot of them will use this money to keep going to the next big competition.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Cedar Bluff Man Arrested in Northwest Georgia

Alabama Man Arrested For Shoplifting and Drug Charges. A 24-year-old Alabama man was arrested in Northwest Georgia after he was caught shoplifting. While officers were arresting him on the shoplifting charges, they found suspected cocaine in his possession. Hayden James Merritt of Cedar Bluff allegedly attempted to steal $1,331.54 worth...
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
Calhoun Journal

Fatal Crash Takes The Life of Two in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a two-vehicle crash at approximately 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, has claimed two lives. Karen R. Tatum, 60, of Anniston, was critically injured when the 2001 Toyota Avalon she was driving was struck by a 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Taran Seymour, 56, of Anniston. After the initial collision, both vehicles left the roadway and struck a tree. Tatum was transported to Regional Medical Center in Anniston, where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased. The passenger in the Toyota, Karen J. Pope, 36, also of Anniston was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. Seymour was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for medical treatment. The crash occurred on Choccolocco, approximately eleven miles east of Anniston, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville State University Campus Celebrates Lunar New Year

Jacksonville, AL – The International Student Organization invites the campus and local communities to celebrate the Lunar New Year on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 5-7 p.m., on the front lawn of the International House. Learn how the holiday is observed in Asian countries while enjoying performances, games and food. The event is free and open to the public.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Man, 67, killed in Pinson crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 67-year-old man died in a crash January 25 in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man as Randy Lee Lowe of Trafford. The crash happened on Alabama 79 at McComb Street in Pinson. Authorities say Lowe was the driver and only person in...
PINSON, AL
CBS 42

2 women dead following car crash in east Alabama

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two women are dead following a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Calhoun County. Karen R. Tatum, 60, and Karen J. Pope, 36, both died after another car crashed into theirs while they were driving in Choccolocco, an unincorporated community about 11 miles east of Anniston. According to the Alabama Law […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy