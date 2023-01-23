Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exploring Gettysburg | America’s Defining Moment in HistoryEast Coast TravelerGettysburg, PA
Recently Apprehended ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Participant was on US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted ListThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionCarlisle, PA
Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersCarlisle, PA
Related
abc27.com
Harrisburg-based preservation organization announces ‘Preservation Priorities 2023’ list
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A non-profit organization called Historic Harrisburg Association (HHA) officially announced on Jan 23, 2023, a draft of this year’s list of historical sites and buildings that made their ‘Preservation Priorities 2023’ drafted list. HHA is a non-profit, charitable and educational organization whose...
abc27.com
Historic 1800’s office building in downtown Harrisburg to be auctioned off
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic office building in downtown Harrisburg is set to be auctioned off in the coming weeks. The office building is located on the corner of 401 N. 2nd St. and was originally built back in 1887. According to the listing, the historic office building is three stories tall and has 7,886 square feet of space across all three floors.
abc27.com
Historic Lancaster County home is listed for over $1.2 million
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic, Lancaster-based home called the Magnolia Manor was listed for sale by RE/MAX Pinnacle for $1,250,000. The Historic Magnolia Manor was built back in 1870 and resides on a 5.20 acre property, and is accompanied by a neighboring-identical guest house. According to the listing, this ‘timeless oasis’ is an already established, and township-approved AirBnB.
abc27.com
Lancaster’s Southern Market celebrates anniversary
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The new and improved Southern Market in Lancaster is celebrating its first anniversary!. The market reopened last year as a multicultural food hall and community hub after an extensive renovation project was done. Now, the market has nine different menus, ranging from sushi to Latin food, and a bar in the middle.
abc27.com
Juniata County home for sale includes airplane runway, vineyard
JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A property listed for sale in Juniata County includes your own private airplane runway and vineyard on a 24-acre property. The listing on Zillow in Mifflintown has the property listed at $3.75 million. The property includes a three-bedroom, three-bathroom 12,000-square-foot home, and a private runway and hangars.
What to Explore When Visiting This Historic Village in Pennsylvania
One of the more historic spots you'll find in Lancaster County is Strasburg, officially incorporated as a borough in 1816. It was a center for locally-oriented, small-scale industries such as blacksmithing, weaving, and clock-making.
abc27.com
Affordable housing units for disadvantaged seniors is opening soon in Lancaster
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Community Basics Inc. announced earlier this week that the new affordable housing units called the Saxony Ridge Apartments are set to have their grand opening on Feb. 3, 2023. Construction of the Saxony Ridge Apartments broke ground back August 2021, and was constructed by EG...
abc27.com
16 home, affordable housing project in Harrisburg is completed
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Tri-County Housing Development Corporation (TCHDC) officially announced earlier today that the Mount Pleasant Homes Revitalization Project is now completed. The revitalization project was created to provide affordable housing for families in need back in 2010. The project was led by the Executive Director of...
abc27.com
Perry County receives Regional Keystone Communities main street designation
DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Community Affairs and Development, Rick Vilello, announced on Thursday that Perry County has been designated as a regional Keystone Communities Main Street. This designation will help to enhance the quality of life for residents...
abc27.com
Logging company catches fire in Franklin County, expected to burn for days
METAL TOWNSHIP, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A major fire is burning at a logging company in Metal Township, Franklin County tonight as more than 60 firefighters from various departments responded to the scene. Firefighters were at Gish Logging on Path Valley Road for 12 hours. Fire officials say...
WGAL
UPDATE: I-81 reopens at Maryland, Pennsylvania line
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle fire shut down I-81 on Thursday morning in Franklin County at the Maryland, Pennsylvania state line. The southbound lanes of I-81 were closed at Exit 1, PA-163/Mason Dixon Road. There were delays of nearly an hour in the area. The scene has since...
abc27.com
Cumberland County begins annual homeless census
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County is starting its annual count of people experiencing homelessness. The census, which involves volunteers conducting interviews and surveys, will begin shortly. The annual census helps keep track of homelessness trends in the county. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts...
abc27.com
Rutter’s announces major expansion plans in Pennsylvania, eastern region
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier today, Rutter’s announced major expansion and renovation plans for the upcoming years. Rutter’s announced ‘aggressive’ expansion plans for the next five years which consists of expanding further into Pennsylvania – east near Philadelphia, west of Pittsburg, and north of Altoona.
abc27.com
New independently-owned pharmacy in Cumberland County is now open
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, independently owned pharmacy called the Camp Hill Pharmacy is now open for business. The new Camp Hill Pharmacy officially opened back on Jan. 13 and is owned and operated by Sumita Markana, who has about eight years of retail experience under her belt. According to Markana, she has always wanted to own her own business and her main goal with opening this new pharmacy is to help out her local community and keep them healthy.
abc27.com
Retro 1950’s style drive-in restaurant in Perry County reopening for 2023 season
DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — An old fashioned 1950’s style drive-in restaurant, Red Rabbit, will be reopening for the 2023 season in the coming weeks. Red Rabbit is a family-owned business that was founded by Sam & Maggie Snyder back in 1964, and is located at 60 Benvenue Road in Duncannon. According to their website, the retro Red Rabbit provides a unique, throw-back experience for their customers – offering “car hop services” which allow you to either eat in your car in the parking lot, eat outside at one of their picnic tables, or take the food home with you.
abc27.com
Thousands in tools stolen from Lancaster County garage
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, thousands of dollars in tools were stolen from a garage in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County. On Jan. 20, 2023, from approximately 3:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m., one or multiple people went into an unlocked garage and...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing Chester County man
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police, Avondale Station, is looking for a missing Chester County man. Fifty-nine-year-old Thomas Caldwell of East Nottingham Township, Chester County has been reported missing. Caldwell was last seen on Jan. 22, 2023, in the 2600 block of Robert Fulton Highway in...
abc27.com
Pedestrian accident closed US 322 east in Dauphin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT and the Swatara Township Police Department, an accident involving a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle on 322 east closed all lanes on the evening of Jan. 27, in Dauphin County. The accident happened between the exits for Penhar Drive,...
abc27.com
Harrisburg car dealership owners charged for alleged deceptive business practices
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Owners of a Harrisburg car dealership were charged after they obtained nearly $75,000 from allegedly selling unroadworthy vehicles or accepting down payments on vehicles that were never sold to customers. On Sep. 19, 2022, the Pennsylvania Department of State Investigators notified the State Police Vehicle...
abc27.com
Pedestrian death raises questions about Harrisburg’s Vision Zero plan
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A deadly pedestrian crash on State Street is raising questions about Harrisburg’s Vision Zero plan, a project to end all traffic deaths by 2030. Making State Street safer is the next project on the city’s list, but not everyone agrees on how to do that.
Comments / 0