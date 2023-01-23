LHSAA president David Federico made a surprise announcement before schools cast their first vote during Friday’s LHSAA general assembly at the Crowne Plaza. After a review of the LHSAA’s financial report, Federico told those in attendance that member schools will not be required to pay yearly dues in 2023-24. He noted that the LHSAA’s reserve of more than $4.5 million made that possible.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO