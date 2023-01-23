ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Thursday, Jan. 26. It happened on Mission Drive near Winbourne Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Emergency officials confirmed the coroner was called to the scene and added the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana to Face Enhanced Threat of Severe Storms Tuesday

After a gray and very gumbo-Esque weekend of weather across Louisiana this past Saturday and Sunday, today's forecast is dawning much brighter. However, for residents of Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Morgan City, and eastern sections of Acadiana tomorrow may not be so calm and so quiet. The Storm Prediction Center...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern likely to play in 2025 SWAC/MEAC Challenge; see opponent, details here

Southern University is working on a plan to play North Carolina Central in the 2025 SWAC/MEAC Challenge Kickoff at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. The game would happen in an annual Week 0 series that began in the 2022 season with Alabama State defeating Howard, 23-13. The Southern-North Carolina Central matchup was posted on the MEAC/SWAC Challenge website.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

From no dues due in 2023-24 to what was approved/failed: A look at Friday's LHSAA meeting

LHSAA president David Federico made a surprise announcement before schools cast their first vote during Friday’s LHSAA general assembly at the Crowne Plaza. After a review of the LHSAA’s financial report, Federico told those in attendance that member schools will not be required to pay yearly dues in 2023-24. He noted that the LHSAA’s reserve of more than $4.5 million made that possible.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WJTV 12

Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to Florida. The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people across four Southern […]
GULFPORT, MS
theadvocate.com

Charles Langlinais, longtime mayor of Broussard, has died: 'His heart was in Broussard'

Charles Langlinais, who served as mayor of Broussard for more than 25 years, has died at the age of 73. Langlinais is remembered as a headstrong visionary who helped Broussard grow from a town into a city. He wasn't afraid to push for development through any means possible, sometimes publicly feuding with other politicians, especially former Lafayette Mayor Joey Durel, to make his visions a reality.
BROUSSARD, LA
KLFY News 10

Feds look to shut down Louisiana tax preparer

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana tax return preparer could be getting barred by federal officials after a complaint alleging false information was filed. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Whylithia R. Robinson, an IRS registered tax preparer in Plaquemine, is accused of filing tax returns that understated customers’ tax liabilities and overstated tax […]
PLAQUEMINE, LA

