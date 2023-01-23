Read full article on original website
Severe Storms Possible For Louisiana Sunday
Lafayette, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, get ready for another deluge. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday.
theadvocate.com
Don't buy a lemon: Louisiana law puts used car buyers on the hook for finding problems
On Nov. 14, LSU professor David Kirshner purchased a 2006 Lexus GS 300 with only about 54,000 miles on it for $9,750. He thought it was a great deal. Two days later, the transmission went out. He ended up paying around $5,000 to have it fixed — about half as...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Only wounded so far, but season of shootings might get worse
If you’re laid up in a hospital with a gunshot wound, you don’t appreciate the phrase “dodging a bullet,” but the latter probably applies in Baton Rouge right now. In two recent cases, large parties in the Capital City ended in blazes of gunfire that, miraculously, left no one dead.
theadvocate.com
Investigation into shooting of retired Mississippi police officer leads to chase, arrests in La.
A fast-moving investigation into the shooting and abduction of a retired Mississippi police officer and burglaries in Gulfport led to a police chase Thursday night in Ascension Parish and the arrest of eight people, authorities said. The retired officer was found on Thursday bound, shot twice and suffering from significant...
theadvocate.com
LSU star Favour Ofili rolls to easy win in 200 meters at Razorback Invitational
Lining up in her first individual race of the young indoor season, LSU sprinter Favour Ofili made quite a splash in the Razorback Invitational on Friday night in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Ofili, who opened her junior season by running a leg on LSU's 4x400-meter relay team at the Red Raider Open...
theadvocate.com
Lawyers for Madison Brooks rape suspects claim consent, but some see 'wackadoodle defense'
Attorneys for the young men accused of raping an LSU student before she was fatally struck by a car sought Friday to cast doubt on physical evidence in the case — part of what they say will be a full-throated defense as they argue the men’s acts that night were consensual.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge police chief urges peace, prayer before release of Memphis police beating footage
The head of the Baton Rouge Police Department is urging community members and his officers to pray for peace ahead of the expected release of "sickening" body camera footage depicting five Memphis police officers beating a Black man whose death prompted murder charges against the officers and nationwide outrage. Baton...
Bullet stuck near Baton Rouge DJ’s spine after club shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge DJ never expected to end up in a hospital, unable to walk after a fun night out in the city, but violence and gunfire inside a lounge Saturday left Michael Henderson, who performs under the name DJ Revv, and 11 others hurt.
theadvocate.com
La. Crafts Guild, evicted from Sans Souci building, finds new home in downtown Lafayette
The Louisiana Crafts Guild, recently evicted from the historic Sans Souci building which requires major repairs, has found a new home in downtown Lafayette. The guild has signed a lease for space at 551 Jefferson St. and expects to reopen the Sans Souci Gallery this Spring, with a target date of March 1.
1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Thursday, Jan. 26. It happened on Mission Drive near Winbourne Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Emergency officials confirmed the coroner was called to the scene and added the...
Large Helicopter Lands at Acadiana High School in Lafayette
A lot of folks in the Lafayette and Scott area were asking why a helicopter was spotted at Acadiana High on Tuesday morning.
theadvocate.com
Jay Johnson and LSU are entering 2023 with more depth. Here's where the Tigers stand.
Unlike his first go-round at Alex Box Stadium, Jay Johnson has a lot of depth at his disposal this season. Having fallen short of the College World Series last spring, LSU's second-year baseball coach hauled in the top freshman and transfer classes — a group of reinforcements that made the Tigers the consensus preseason No. 1 team in the nation.
Louisiana to Face Enhanced Threat of Severe Storms Tuesday
After a gray and very gumbo-Esque weekend of weather across Louisiana this past Saturday and Sunday, today's forecast is dawning much brighter. However, for residents of Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Morgan City, and eastern sections of Acadiana tomorrow may not be so calm and so quiet. The Storm Prediction Center...
theadvocate.com
Temporarily closed after Madison Brooks' death, what's next for Reggie's bar in Tigerland?
Reggie’s, a Tigerland bar that has been sanctioned before for allowing underage drinking, faces potential fines, a suspension, or even a permanent revocation of its liquor license after an LSU student was raped and fatally struck by a car earlier this month. Madison Brooks, 19, left Reggie’s on Jan....
theadvocate.com
Southern likely to play in 2025 SWAC/MEAC Challenge; see opponent, details here
Southern University is working on a plan to play North Carolina Central in the 2025 SWAC/MEAC Challenge Kickoff at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. The game would happen in an annual Week 0 series that began in the 2022 season with Alabama State defeating Howard, 23-13. The Southern-North Carolina Central matchup was posted on the MEAC/SWAC Challenge website.
theadvocate.com
Live: LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson speaks on media day as No. 1 Tigers prep for season
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson and his players will look ahead to the 2023 season during the program's media day at noon on Friday. The Tigers are the preseason consensus as the No. 1 team in the nation thanks to some top returnees and a loaded transfer class. Johnson is...
theadvocate.com
From no dues due in 2023-24 to what was approved/failed: A look at Friday's LHSAA meeting
LHSAA president David Federico made a surprise announcement before schools cast their first vote during Friday’s LHSAA general assembly at the Crowne Plaza. After a review of the LHSAA’s financial report, Federico told those in attendance that member schools will not be required to pay yearly dues in 2023-24. He noted that the LHSAA’s reserve of more than $4.5 million made that possible.
Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to Florida. The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people across four Southern […]
theadvocate.com
Charles Langlinais, longtime mayor of Broussard, has died: 'His heart was in Broussard'
Charles Langlinais, who served as mayor of Broussard for more than 25 years, has died at the age of 73. Langlinais is remembered as a headstrong visionary who helped Broussard grow from a town into a city. He wasn't afraid to push for development through any means possible, sometimes publicly feuding with other politicians, especially former Lafayette Mayor Joey Durel, to make his visions a reality.
Feds look to shut down Louisiana tax preparer
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana tax return preparer could be getting barred by federal officials after a complaint alleging false information was filed. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Whylithia R. Robinson, an IRS registered tax preparer in Plaquemine, is accused of filing tax returns that understated customers’ tax liabilities and overstated tax […]
