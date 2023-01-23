Read full article on original website
Baby found dead next to NC railroad tracks, authorities say
A newborn baby was found dead next to railroad tracks in East Rockingham Thursday afternoon, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
High-speed chase spanning 2 NC counties ends, suspect taken into custody
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect is in custody after police say they pursued a stolen vehicle through multiple counties. According to authorities, the high-speed chase started at the Union/Mecklenburg County line and came to an end near Rocky River Road and Old Charlotte Highway in Monroe. The chase...
Following several searches, NC woman still missing a week after car ran out of gas, keys found in ignition
Rebecca Tackett Hawks car was found with her belongings inside and the keys in the ignition, according to her husband of 24 years.
North Carolina woman missing for days after car runs out of gas, police say
Rebecca Tackett Hawks, 41, was last seen nearly five days ago on Jan. 18, according to the Mount Airy Police Department.
WMBF
Teens arrested in Socastee charged in N.C. homicide, deputies say
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Two teenagers arrested in the Socastee area this week now face charges in connection to a homicide in North Carolina. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Jalen Amari Campbell and a 17-year-old juvenile were each arrested this week. The juvenile was taken into custody Tuesday, but no further details about their arrest were made available due to their age.
WXII 12
Razor blades found in gas pump handles in North Carolina
FOREST CITY, N.C. — Police are warning people to be careful at the pumps after finding razor blades in the gas pump handles at some stations in North Carolina. The Forest City Police Department said officers found multiple instances of razor blades being placed in gas pump handles both in the city and surrounding areas.
Teen girl found unresponsive in woods during party in NC; teen host charged, ALE says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is in the hospital after being found unresponsive by alcohol law enforcement officers in Julian during a party on Saturday, according to an NC ALE news release. ALE special agents joined by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol executed a search warrant at a […]
WRAL
Myrtle Beach man accused of killing missing Wilmington woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. — A man wanted in North Carolina for the first-degree murder of a woman he met on social media was arrested in Myrtle Beach. WMBF reports records show William Hicks was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County on Tuesday. He was scheduled to appear in court in a New Hanover County courtroom in Wilmington, N.C., the same day.
thelakewoodscoop.com
VIDEO: Two Accidents Caught on County Mobile Cam in Lakewood
The County cameras at the intersection of Massachusetts and Cross captured two accidents this week. The first took place this Sunday – the suspect vehicle fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s office. The second video took place yesterday evening. No serious injuries...
Dutchess County barn destroyed by massive fire overnight
The Union Vale Fire District says the barn on Waterbury Hill Road in Union Vale went up in flames just after midnight.
North Carolina families lose hundreds in SNAP benefits due to card skimmers
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Victims are sharing their experiences after scammers changed their lives with a single swipe. There have been over 800 reports filed in the Piedmont Triad of card skimmers impacting people’s EBT cards. Most of the cases are in Guilford, Randolph and Yadkin Counties. Nearly a dozen were reported in January, […]
WXII 12
Warmer on Saturday in Winston-Salem & Greensboro, rain chances rising in Mount Airy & Boone Sunday
Dry and sunny conditions start our Saturday in North Carolina. A nice warming trend is also on the way in Winston-Salem and Greensboro plus rain chances increasing for Mount Airy & Boone by Sunday.
Police: Man's body found in Yorktown
Investigators say the body is a man in his mid-30s and the death is considered suspicious.
Missing infant Xyavier Calliste found safe with mother in North Carolina
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texas AMBER Alert issued for a 3-month-old infant out of Kemp was discontinued, police said. Xyavier Calliste and his mother Abigail Margaret Williams, 23, were found at a bus terminal in North Carolina. Investigators were able to track Williams' travel from when she left a domestic violence shelter on Jan. 25. She and Calliste had arrived at the shelter four days prior on Sunday. There was a court order for Calliste to remain at the shelter. Williams was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for interfering with child custody.Authorities will hold her in North Carolina until she's extradited back to Texas. Calliste was unharmed and is in the care of Children's Protective Services until Texas CPS can make arrangements to bring him back to Smith County.
WXII 12
North Carolina trash truck overturns on I-40
DURHAM, N.C. — Trash truck overturns on I-40 in Durham. The NC Department of Transportation has not said if anyone was injured or how the truck overturned at this time. The area was closed for cleanup.
Worried about being homeless? Thousands available for eligible NC families through Housing Assistance Program
North Carolina has a total of 100 counties. The boundaries, borders, and names of a few of them have been changed with time, and the major ones are Wake County, Mecklenburg County, Forsyth County, and Guilford County. No matter which county you live in, there will be times when you need immediate financial assistance.
Mount Airy News
Two nabbed on drug trafficking charges
Two Surry County men were arrested and charged with drug trafficking, among other offenses, as the result of a long-running probe by law enforcement. Tommy Lee Coleman Jr., 30, of 8548 West Pine Street, Lowgap, and Jamie Ray Gammons, 41, of 441 Crotts Road, Mount Airy, were each arrested after search warrants were served at their homes, according to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office. Coleman was charged with 14 different criminal offenses, while Gammons was hit with six charges. Each man was jailed under secured bonds exceeding a quarter of a million dollars.
WXII 12
North Carolina ACLU reacts to release of Tyre Nichols' fatal beating video
RALEIGH, N.C. — The American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina released a statement following the release of the brutal video that showed the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Friday night, the city of Memphis released the video that showed the fatal beating of Nichols by five Memphis...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Woman arrested in North Carolina sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing son in Connecticut
A Connecticut woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for suffocating her 8-year-old son and then setting their house on fire. Prosecutors said Karin Ziolkowski killed her son, Elijah, in their Meriden, Conn. home on Nov. 14, 2016 and then used tiki torch oil to set two fires. Rescuers could not resuscitate the boy, whose death was ruled a homicide by asphyxia.
North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood charged with hit-and-run 4 days after crash, documents say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night. Wood, North Carolina’s auditor since 2009, is facing a Class 2 misdemeanor for hit-and-run resulting in property damage and an infraction for […]
