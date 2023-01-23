ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feds: Texas woman used Instagram to commit fraud; pleads guilty

By Alejandra Yañez
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Houston woman admitted to conspiring to commit wire fraud through Instagram and has pleaded guilty, authorities say.

Desiree Coleman, 22, used her Instagram account with over 3,000 followers to conspire with others and commit wire fraud by submitting false applications for government assistance, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas.

A judge accepted Coleman’s plea and she is scheduled to be sentenced May 1.

At that time, she faces up to five years in federal prison as well as a possible $250,000 maximum fine. Coleman was permitted to remain on bond pending her hearing.

Between March and December 2020, Coleman used her platform to instruct others on how to defraud government programs and applied for others using false representations, prosecutors said.

Coleman would charge users a fee for every fraudulent application she filed, prosecutors said.

The 22-year-old also advertised her services via her Instagram stories. In her private Instagram messages, feds discovered conversations with clients regarding FEMA and unemployment fraud schemes, the USAO said.

Three men indicted in Texas for alleged $14.5M health care fraud scheme

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three men were indicted on charges related to a $14.5 million health care fraud scheme. Kuba Zarobkiewicz, 35, of San Antonio, Anthony Fermin, 32, of Boca Raton, Florida, and Farrukh Mirza, 39, of Richmond, Texas were charged with  22 counts related to health care fraud, identity theft and kickbacks, according […]
Salvation Army assisting Texas tornado victims

HOUSTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services staff and volunteers are providing assistance to first responders and impacted communities after a tornado hit the Houston area on Tuesday afternoon. The organization said in a press release on Thursday morning that damage assessment continues in several communities after the storm moved through southeast […]
‘It Wasn’t Me’: Black Woman Arrested for Shoplifting in Texas But Had Never Been to State

A Philadelphia woman was arrested and detained for shoplifting in Texas. The only problem was, she had never been to Texas. In a case of mistaken identity, Julie Hudson spent a week behind bars after she walked into a police station asking for assistance on Jan. 5. Applying for jobs, Hudson noticed background checks from potential employers were claiming she had a criminal record. Shortly after, she was arrested.
