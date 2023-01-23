Read full article on original website
Mount St. Mary's Hospital awarded Stroke Center Certification from The Joint Commission
Mount St. Mary’s Hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Stroke Association’s Certificate of Distinction as a Primary Stroke Center. It is the only hospital in Niagara County that holds this advanced certification. The Joint Commission is one of the leading accrediting bodies, ensuring the highest standards of quality and patient safety are met for more than 22,000 health care organizations across the U.S.
LaSalle Senior center closed for repairs
Submitted by the City of Niagara Falls Public Information Office. The LaSalle Senior Center will be closed for the next two weeks for repairs. The County Office of the Aging will be transporting effected seniors to the John Duke Center for the next two weeks for the senior lunch program.
Home improvement contractor receives jail time for defrauding 7 victims in Erie County
Submitted by the Erie County District Attorney’s Office. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced 39-year-old Jarrod D. Vosburg of Appleton was sentenced yesterday afternoon before State Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek. The defendant received a split sentence of three months in jail followed by five years of probation.
Community remembers Jerry Wolfgang
Advocate, educator, TV host, parade guru & Kiwanian Jerry Wolfgang passes. Long-time Lewiston resident Jerald I. Wolfgang, age 84, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at his Lewiston home. He was a prominent face in education, economic development, political and community affairs in Niagara County over past decades. Wolfgang was...
Historic blizzard raises questions about NYS Climate Leadership & Community Protection Act scoping plan
Following any major storm event like the blizzard we all experienced one month ago, those in positions of leadership often do a post-event analysis to review our overall efforts. We come together to have an open dialogue about what we learned, what we did well in storm response, and what needs improvement. For policy-makers, it is often a time to consider (or reconsider) certain policy decisions and assumptions, and see if they still hold up.
Campus celebration to herald Buffalo State's university designation
SUNY Buffalo State University will celebrate its official university designation on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 12:30 p.m. in the Campbell Student Union Social Hall. It is open to the community. The institution formally changed its name from Buffalo State College to Buffalo State University on Jan. 15, following new guidelines...
Election 2023: Sheeran running for reelection
The Hon. Thomas J. Sheeran announced he would seek a ninth, four-year term of office as Lewiston town justice. Sheeran, a long-time faculty member at Niagara University, is completing his eighth term this year. In previous election cycles, the Democrat, Republican, Independence and Conservative parties have all endorsed Sheeran's reelection efforts.
Danielle Roberts named YMCA vice president of community impact
YMCA Buffalo Niagara announced the promotion of Danielle Roberts to the position of vice president of community impact. A member of the YMCA management team for over 10 years, Roberts will transition from her current role as executive director of the YMCA’s William-Emslie, Delaware and Ken-Ton branches. “I’m very...
Restaurants, food trucks & wineries encouraged to apply for 2023 Taste of Buffalo presented by Tops
The Taste of Buffalo presented by Tops announced the deadline for restaurants, food trucks and wineries to apply for the 2023 festival is Friday, Feb. 17. Applications can be completed at www.tasteofbuffalo.com. “This is a very exciting year for the Taste of Buffalo as we are preparing to celebrate our...
Town of Wheatfield: Volunteers set to get 10% property tax break pending legislation
A long-standing $500 pittance given to emergency responders as compared to the ever-rising cost of property taxes in Niagara County, first responders could see a noticeable tax break very soon. Niagara County Legislator David Godfrey, 10th legislative district, reported to the Wheatfield Town Board on Monday that a significant tax...
The Buffalo History Museum begins 'Blizzard of 2022' collecting initiative
The Buffalo History Museum has begun collecting photos, videos, objects and audio testimonials from the “Blizzard of 2022.” All media and artifacts collected from the community will be preserved in the museum’s archives at One Museum Court. This new collection will be available for research and reference, and may be used for future projects, exhibits and programs at the museum.
Lewiston Town Board approves staff changes with Lewiston Police Department, HPC
New fee schedule announced for Dickersonville Cemetery. Lewiston Town Board members approved staff changes with the Lewiston Police Department, as well as some member updates with the Historical Preservation Commission, in its otherwise low-key regular meeting on Monday. Councilman John Jacoby, who serves as board liaison to the Lewiston Police...
NCCC nursing licensures exceed state and national rates
Niagara County Community College nursing programs announced today that their students’ National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) scores are well above the state and national averages. The 2022 registered nursing program NCLEX scores are 92.5%, and the licensed practical nursing program scores are 100% for the third year in a row.
NYSDOT to host public information meeting on proposed intersection improvement project at Warrens Corners in towns of Lockport & Cambria
Open house set for Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Lockport Town Hall. The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. The session pertains to a proposed intersection improvement project scheduled to begin in spring 2024 on state Route 104 (Ridge Road), at state Route 93 (Townline Road) – commonly referred to as Warrens Corners – in the towns of Lockport and Cambria.
Obituary: Linda G. Matthews
Linda G. Matthews, age 75, loving mother of two and adoring wife to husband Norman M. Matthews, passed away in the early afternoon of Dec. 24, 2022. She was born April 2, 1947, in Los Alamos, New Mexico, to Twila (McLaughlin) and George R. Barnhart (U.S. Army Ret.), where her father was stationed. She attended and graduated Plum High School and later the Institute of Computer Management in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, graduating with an associate degree in applied computer programming. She grew up loved and supported by a large extended family and, more immediately, with siblings Carl Barnhart, Kathy (Dan) Friedeman, and Karen (late Jake) Kosmach looking on their sister with reverence and admiration for her kind heart and tremendous inner strength. Those having the pleasure to know Linda through the years were always aware of her charm, contagious smile and youthful glow.
Serial rapist to serve 20 years in prison for attacks on 3 women
Submitted by the Erie County District Attorney’s Office. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that 23-year-old Daquawn D. Mike of Niagara Falls was sentenced before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller to 20 years in prison followed by 20 years of post-release supervision. He was sentenced as a second felony offender.
Buffalo man to serve 15 years in prison for shooting victims outside downtown restaurant
Submitted by the Office of Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced 24-year-old David A. Douglas of Buffalo was sentenced Tuesday afternoon before State Supreme Court Justice Debra Givens to 15 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision. Per...
Samaritan's Purse sends thanks
I am writing to thank Grand Island-area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season. Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
