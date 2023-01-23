Linda G. Matthews, age 75, loving mother of two and adoring wife to husband Norman M. Matthews, passed away in the early afternoon of Dec. 24, 2022. She was born April 2, 1947, in Los Alamos, New Mexico, to Twila (McLaughlin) and George R. Barnhart (U.S. Army Ret.), where her father was stationed. She attended and graduated Plum High School and later the Institute of Computer Management in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, graduating with an associate degree in applied computer programming. She grew up loved and supported by a large extended family and, more immediately, with siblings Carl Barnhart, Kathy (Dan) Friedeman, and Karen (late Jake) Kosmach looking on their sister with reverence and admiration for her kind heart and tremendous inner strength. Those having the pleasure to know Linda through the years were always aware of her charm, contagious smile and youthful glow.

