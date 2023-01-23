ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Michigan Advance

Whitmer talks inflation, pension tax and education with residents before State of the State speech

On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be doing the talking when she presents her annual State of the State address to the Michigan Legislature. But on Tuesday, she mostly did the listening during a roundtable discussion in Brighton as a panel of residents, among them retired teachers and a retired police officer, discussed issues surrounding […] The post Whitmer talks inflation, pension tax and education with residents before State of the State speech appeared first on Michigan Advance.
wkar.org

Mid-Michigan election officials prepare to implement Proposal 2 changes

Election officials in mid-Michigan are working out a plan to implement new voting requirements under Proposal 2. Voters passed Proposal 2 in November. It was designed to safeguard certain voting rights in Michigan’s constitution. Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum says one of the biggest changes the proposal brings is...
9&10 News

Northern Michigan Residents Sound Off on Upcoming State of the State Address

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will give the State of the State Address on Wednesday night in Lansing, and she has a lot to address. From education to jobs, to a large state budget surplus, expect the governor to identify the direction her administration and the Democratic majority House and Senate will want to take Michigan in the years ahead.
wlen.com

Listen to Tonight’s State of the State Address on 103.9fm WLEN

Lansing, MI – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be giving her State of the State address Wednesday night before the State House and Senate in Lansing. You will be able to hear the presentation at 7pm on 103.9 WLEN. The broadcast is courtesy of WKAR, Michigan Public Radio, and the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.
WLNS

Retired Ingham County judge enters plea

Tyre Nichols’ mother: ‘No mother should have to go …. Tyre Nichols' mother: 'No mother should have to go through what I'm going through now'. Appeals court ruling halts $13.03 minimum wage increase. A move by Republicans in the 2018 Michigan Legislature to weaken minimum wage and sick...
wlen.com

TPS Board of Education Votes to Purchase New Boiler for Pool

Tecumseh, MI – The Tecumseh Board of Education voted to spend $64,000 to replace a broken boiler at the district’s pool. Superintendent Rick Hilderley talked to WLEN News about where the money is coming from…. The project could take anywhere from 3 to 5 weeks to complete. Tune...
Michigan Advance

Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals voting on strike authorization this week

Updated 2:57 p.m., 1/25/23 Years of deteriorating labor conditions and months of working without a contract have prompted nurses at two hospitals in mid-Michigan to hold strike authorization votes this week, union leaders said. Approximately 150 nurses at MyMichigan Alma are holding their strike authorization vote Wednesday, and about 100 nurses at McLaren Central in […] The post Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals voting on strike authorization this week appeared first on Michigan Advance.
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan’s Oldest County Once Covered the Entire Michigan Mitten

We know the oldest city in Michigan is Sault Ste. Marie, so it would be logical to assume the oldest county in Michigan would be in the same area, correct? WRONG. Michigan’s oldest county is Wayne, the sixth county in the Northwest Territory, the 11th largest county, and the 13th most populated in the United States. If you Google “what’s the oldest county in Michigan”, sometimes the county of Alcona shows up. Well, that shows how much Google knows. If Alcona appears in your search, it’s only because it’s Michigan’s first county alphabetically, not historically…so don’t let that throw you off.
Industrial Distribution

Manufacturer Sells Workers with Toledo Plant

A transaction between two manufacturers sees a factory changing hands in Ohio, but that's not all. Contract manufacturer Detroit Manufacturing Systems (DMS) recently sold its plant in Toledo to Tier 1 auto supplier Mayco International. Luckily for the plant’s 300+ workers, they won’t find themselves out of a job....
candgnews.com

County officials urge homeowners to test for radon

Radon test kits, including this one by Air Check Inc., are available at local health departments across the state for at-home radon testing. Image provided by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and the Macomb County Health Department. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s...
US 103.1

Is Bed Bath & Beyond in Flint Closing Its Doors for Good?

Genesee County residents are starting to wonder if Bed Bath & Beyond on Miller Road in Flint will remain open after the company's recent struggles. Back in September, the company announced it was planning to lay off 20% of its workforce. If you remember, after announcing their turnaround plans, Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died by suicide.
