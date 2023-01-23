Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenMichigan State
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WWMT
Michigan legislators advocate for opposing tax cut plans for seniors
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Competing plans that aim to bring tax relief to Michigan's seniors are being debated in the state's legislature as a new term begins where Democrats have the majority. Doris Phillips, 74, began a career in the medical field before becoming a cleaner, a job she...
Whitmer talks inflation, pension tax and education with residents before State of the State speech
On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be doing the talking when she presents her annual State of the State address to the Michigan Legislature. But on Tuesday, she mostly did the listening during a roundtable discussion in Brighton as a panel of residents, among them retired teachers and a retired police officer, discussed issues surrounding […] The post Whitmer talks inflation, pension tax and education with residents before State of the State speech appeared first on Michigan Advance.
wdet.org
Former Michigan Secretary of State discusses the current Republican minority in Lansing
For the first time in several decades, Democrats hold a majority in the state Senate. But even now, Republicans have already signaled some of their priorities — including urging Democrats not to repeal a 2015 law that could automatically reduce the state’s income tax rate as early as this year.
wkar.org
Mid-Michigan election officials prepare to implement Proposal 2 changes
Election officials in mid-Michigan are working out a plan to implement new voting requirements under Proposal 2. Voters passed Proposal 2 in November. It was designed to safeguard certain voting rights in Michigan’s constitution. Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum says one of the biggest changes the proposal brings is...
9&10 News
Northern Michigan Residents Sound Off on Upcoming State of the State Address
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will give the State of the State Address on Wednesday night in Lansing, and she has a lot to address. From education to jobs, to a large state budget surplus, expect the governor to identify the direction her administration and the Democratic majority House and Senate will want to take Michigan in the years ahead.
wlen.com
Listen to Tonight’s State of the State Address on 103.9fm WLEN
Lansing, MI – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be giving her State of the State address Wednesday night before the State House and Senate in Lansing. You will be able to hear the presentation at 7pm on 103.9 WLEN. The broadcast is courtesy of WKAR, Michigan Public Radio, and the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.
WLNS
Retired Ingham County judge enters plea
Tyre Nichols’ mother: ‘No mother should have to go …. Tyre Nichols' mother: 'No mother should have to go through what I'm going through now'. Appeals court ruling halts $13.03 minimum wage increase. A move by Republicans in the 2018 Michigan Legislature to weaken minimum wage and sick...
DTE must stop toxic coal ash disposal at two Michigan plants
MONROE, MI — DTE Energy must soon stop depositing a toxic waste product into surface water ponds at two Michigan coal-fired power plants because the facilities are not adequately protecting nearby groundwater, regulators say. On Jan. 25, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it will deny DTE’s application to...
wlen.com
TPS Board of Education Votes to Purchase New Boiler for Pool
Tecumseh, MI – The Tecumseh Board of Education voted to spend $64,000 to replace a broken boiler at the district’s pool. Superintendent Rick Hilderley talked to WLEN News about where the money is coming from…. The project could take anywhere from 3 to 5 weeks to complete. Tune...
Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals voting on strike authorization this week
Updated 2:57 p.m., 1/25/23 Years of deteriorating labor conditions and months of working without a contract have prompted nurses at two hospitals in mid-Michigan to hold strike authorization votes this week, union leaders said. Approximately 150 nurses at MyMichigan Alma are holding their strike authorization vote Wednesday, and about 100 nurses at McLaren Central in […] The post Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals voting on strike authorization this week appeared first on Michigan Advance.
fox2detroit.com
New trade school works to meet skilled trades demand in Michigan
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The tools are in place to build a future in skilled trades, and there is a need for the type of work taught at the Southeast Michigan Construction Academy. "We are seeing crumbling infrastructure and there is not the talent to repair it," said...
I’m Tired Of People Thinking I’m Racist Because I Grew Up In Howell, Michigan [OPINION]
I was scrolling through TikTok when I saw a guy talking about Michigan cities you don't want to visit and it struck a chord with me. The guy's video highlighted three Michigan cities and why you don't want to visit them. I'll get to those three cities in just a second, but I want to share why this upset me.
Yes, a Flint councilwoman called residents ‘janky’ — but not all residents
Councilwoman Ladel Lewis says she was only referring to nonvoters, but others are still offended
Consumers Energy electric customers will see higher monthly bills after rate increase approved
LANSING, Mich. — Consumers Energy electric customers will see higher monthly bills after a $155 million rate increase was approved by the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC). The utility company provides electricity to approximately 1.9 million customers in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula, primarily on the west side of the state....
themanchestermirror.com
Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations Director Missy Stults, banning gas stove hookups in the city’s new construction is a way to protect the city’s residents. Beside the fact that every new gas line...
Michigan’s Oldest County Once Covered the Entire Michigan Mitten
We know the oldest city in Michigan is Sault Ste. Marie, so it would be logical to assume the oldest county in Michigan would be in the same area, correct? WRONG. Michigan’s oldest county is Wayne, the sixth county in the Northwest Territory, the 11th largest county, and the 13th most populated in the United States. If you Google “what’s the oldest county in Michigan”, sometimes the county of Alcona shows up. Well, that shows how much Google knows. If Alcona appears in your search, it’s only because it’s Michigan’s first county alphabetically, not historically…so don’t let that throw you off.
Industrial Distribution
Manufacturer Sells Workers with Toledo Plant
A transaction between two manufacturers sees a factory changing hands in Ohio, but that's not all. Contract manufacturer Detroit Manufacturing Systems (DMS) recently sold its plant in Toledo to Tier 1 auto supplier Mayco International. Luckily for the plant’s 300+ workers, they won’t find themselves out of a job....
candgnews.com
County officials urge homeowners to test for radon
Radon test kits, including this one by Air Check Inc., are available at local health departments across the state for at-home radon testing. Image provided by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and the Macomb County Health Department. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s...
Michigan’s largest cannabis dispensary is opening in a former Mexican restaurant
Pure Roots is behind the $5.6 million development, located on the outskirts of the Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek
Is Bed Bath & Beyond in Flint Closing Its Doors for Good?
Genesee County residents are starting to wonder if Bed Bath & Beyond on Miller Road in Flint will remain open after the company's recent struggles. Back in September, the company announced it was planning to lay off 20% of its workforce. If you remember, after announcing their turnaround plans, Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died by suicide.
Comments / 5